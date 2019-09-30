Nonprofit: Taking care of each other
A nonprofit for every need
Nonprofits
- Alf Engen Ski Museum Foundation
- Another Way School
- Arts-Kids
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah
- Bill White Farms
- Camp Gloss
- Camp Hobe
- Canines with a Cause
- Christian Center of Park City
- Community for Children’s Justice
- CONNECT Summit County
- EATS Park City
- Egyptian Theatre
- Elmer’s Helpers
- Figure Skating Club of Park City
- Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History
- Friends of the Park City Library
- Friends of Summit County Library
- G-Force Bobsled & Skeleton
- Groove on UP
- Habitat for Humanity of Summit & Wasatch Counties
- Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah
- Holy Cross Ministries
- ID One Foundation
- Image Reborn Foundation
- Immigrant Legal Services
- Intermountain Karate Foundation
- Jewish Family Service
- Joseph James Morelli Scholarship Fund
- Kimball Art Center
- KPCW Radio
- Leadership Park City
- Little Bellas
- Men Making a Difference
- Mountain Mediation Center
- Mountain Town Music
- Mountain Trails Foundation
- Mountainlands Community Housing Trust
- National Ability Center
- Nuzzles & Co.
- One Revolution Foundation
- PandoLabs
- Park City Baseball
- Park City Chamber Music Society
- Park City Community Foundation
- Park City Cooperative Preschool
- Park City Day School
- Park City Education Foundation
- Park City Film Series
- Park City Ice Miners
- Park City Institute
- Park City Museum
- Park City READS
- Park City Rotary Foundation
- Park City Sailing Association
- Park City Ski and Snowboard
- Park City Soccer Club
- Park City Speed Skating Club
- Park City Summit County Arts Council
- Park City Youth Lacrosse Organization
- Paws for Life Utah
- PC ALL
- PC Tots
- Peace House
- People’s Health Clinic
- Planned Parenthood Association of Utah
- Playing for Life Foundation
- Pregnancy Help Center of Park City
- Recycle Utah
- Sage Mountain: Health Planet Animals
- Sam Jackenthal Fund
- Save Our Canyons
- Save People Save Wildlife
- Saving Gracie Equine Healing Foundation
- Sierra Club Foundation
- Solomon Fund
- SOS Outreach
- South Summit Trails Foundation
- Speedy Foundation
- Summit Bike Club
- Summit Community Gardens
- Summit County Recovery Foundation
- Summit Land Conservancy
- Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter
- Team Utah Snowboarding
- The First Tee of Utah
- The Hope Alliance
- The Literacy Project
- THINC Park City
- United States Ski and Snowboard Foundation
- US Adaptive Bobsled and Skeleton Association
- Utah 1033 Foundation
- Utah Avalanche Center
- Utah Clean Energy
- Utah Crew
- Utah Legal Services
- Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation
- Utah Open Lands Conservation Association
- Utah Rivers Council
- Utah Ski Mountaineering
- Utah Symphony & Opera
- Valley Behavioral Health - Summit County
- Voterise
- Wasatch Backcountry Rescue
- Wasatch Freestyle Foundation
- Wasatch Luge
- Wild Heart Sanctuary - Reinfree.org
- Winter Sports School
- Women’s Giving Fund
- Women’s Ski Jumping USA
- YMCA of Northern Utah
- Young Riders
This story is found in the 2019 edition of Milepost.
Nearly two decades ago, a small group of community organizers, nonprofit representatives and elected officials met to discuss the possible creation of a community foundation in Park City. It would accept donations and issue grants to the needs of the few dozen nonprofit organizations. While hesitant at first, nonprofits soon saw the value in working together for the good of the community.
Today there are well over 100 nonprofits, and the Park City Community Foundation is a partner with them for the good of Park City and beyond. “We are problem solvers for urgent needs in the community,” says executive director Katie Wright. “We invest in people and place.”
“We know that if kids have quality care, early on, that they are more likely to succeed,” says Wright, describing the goal of the Early Childhood Alliance. This program ensures that children, up to age three in Summit County, have opportunities to learn, thrive and grow. Another program funded by the Women’s Giving Fund, PC Tots, has a wait list of 84.
In an active and sports-oriented town, kids shouldn’t be left out because they can’t afford programs. “The Beano Solomon fund is making sure that all children have access to sports and rec facilities,” she adds. “The goal is for 20% of participants to be Latino.” After the mental health and substance abuse initiative of the past few years, she says, “We have Increased access to mental resources now. Utah has highest rate of teen suicide nationwide.”
The Community Foundation plans to do more long-term outreach to
seniors and Latinos focusing on social equity in the community, education
and early childhood, affordable housing and inclusion in the community.
But in the 24-hours of giving, Live PC Give PC will take place once again on November 8, 2019. Last year $2.4 million was donated. Once again, the Park City Giving Guide, sponsored by the Park City Board of Realtors, can introduce newcomers to the many great organizations that deserve their support.
