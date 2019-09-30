Nonprofit: Taking care of each other

This story is found in the 2019 edition of Milepost.

Nearly two decades ago, a small group of community organizers, nonprofit representatives and elected officials met to discuss the possible creation of a community foundation in Park City. It would accept donations and issue grants to the needs of the few dozen nonprofit organizations. While hesitant at first, nonprofits soon saw the value in working together for the good of the community.



Today there are well over 100 nonprofits, and the Park City Community Foundation is a partner with them for the good of Park City and beyond. “We are problem solvers for urgent needs in the community,” says executive director Katie Wright. “We invest in people and place.”



“We know that if kids have quality care, early on, that they are more likely to succeed,” says Wright, describing the goal of the Early Childhood Alliance. This program ensures that children, up to age three in Summit County, have opportunities to learn, thrive and grow. Another program funded by the Women’s Giving Fund, PC Tots, has a wait list of 84.



In an active and sports-oriented town, kids shouldn’t be left out because they can’t afford programs. “The Beano Solomon fund is making sure that all children have access to sports and rec facilities,” she adds. “The goal is for 20% of participants to be Latino.” After the mental health and substance abuse initiative of the past few years, she says, “We have Increased access to mental resources now. Utah has highest rate of teen suicide nationwide.”

The Community Foundation plans to do more long-term outreach to

seniors and Latinos focusing on social equity in the community, education

and early childhood, affordable housing and inclusion in the community.



But in the 24-hours of giving, Live PC Give PC will take place once again on November 8, 2019. Last year $2.4 million was donated. Once again, the Park City Giving Guide, sponsored by the Park City Board of Realtors, can introduce newcomers to the many great organizations that deserve their support.