Real Estate: Beyond City limits

This story is found in the 2019 edition of Milepost.

The seed of a resort economy was planted in Park City in the 1960s, and has now blossomed well beyond the city limits, into the rest of Summit and Wasatch counties. “It used to be Park City was the hub of everything,” says Patrick Putt, Summit County’s Community Development Director. There’s a green moat of open space around the city now, and he sees no more sprawl in the Snyderville Basin. “There are no more large vacant parcels,” he says. “It’s going to be infill or redevelopment. Park City has become one of our most cherished neighborhoods.” Putt believes that the open space, trails and riparian areas will become the way people and neighborhoods connect with each other.



Across the Summit County line to the south, the Jordanelle area is fast becoming a large residential, vacation and resort area in its own right. Summit County Councilman Doug Clyde says, “It’s pretty startling the amount of development at Jordanelle.”



Doug Smith is Wasatch County’s Development Director and thinks it’s probably only about 20% built out at this point. “We’ll see another 10,000 or 20,000 units when it’s done.”



Created as a special service district of Wasatch County, Jordanelle is about to boom with thousands more houses, hotels and a brand-new ski resort, but it will take decades to build out.



Some of these new developments are marketed to visitors and buyers as being a part of Park City, but they’re not. And many believe that it is past time to start planning regionally. Doug Clyde says, “As far as regionalization with Wasatch and Heber, we’re just beginning to break ground on those conversations.” Summit County Manager Tom Fisher also sees the need: “There just isn’t a mechanism right now to have these talks.” But new regional developments will just put more pressure on Park City itself, with more traffic, an increased need for housing and a dearth of service workers.

Here’s a brief rundown of new projects in both counties, that are either proposed, are breaking ground or being built.

Summit County

Canyons Village

With only 29% of the Canyons area built out, up to 42% of the 7.5 million square feet of approved density will be built out within the next 3 to 5 years. A convention center feasibility study is being completed this fall in partnership with the Park City Chamber Bureau. “We’re not sure if it’s an event center, conference center or convention center,” says Dave March, Director of Marketing and Events at the Canyons Village Management Association (CVMA).



“We also are planning to rebuild the forum in the next three to five years, with an ice rink,” says Brian Madacsi, the executive director of the CVMA. It will be the hub for events ranging from the Tour of Utah, Oktoberfest and Park City Wine Festival, not to mention the ongoing live music scheduled. “Our events help drive the whole experience here,” says March.



Here’s a brief look at projects at Canyons Village:

• Residences at Blackstone is building 128 units, completed this fall.

• Apex’s 63 units completed by this fall.

• Ascent Hotel begins construction 2019

• Lift Park City’s 61 units slated for completion this fall

• Yotel Pad’s 144 units, completed the fall of 2020

• Canyons Village Employee Housing with 1107 beds, done by summer 2020.

• Ridge Townhomes with 44 units, completed 2021

• Pendry Hotel broke ground in July, with 150 units to be done in about 3 years.

Olympic View

The Park City Technical Center will be redeveloped and renamed at Kimball Junction with condos, townhomes and workforce housing.

Silver Creek Village

About 1300 homes or units are now being built, with over 300 of them marketed as affordable. The site includes restaurants, a grocery store and civic space. Students are within the South Summit School District.

Marketplace at Silver Creek

A new mixed-use development just north of the Home Depot in Silver Creek is being proposed. It would be workforce housing with a 45,000 square foot grocery store.

Blue Sky Ranch

This spring, the Blue Sky Ranch in Wanship welcomed the opening of The Lodge at Blue Sky, an Auberge Resorts Collection property. According to Jessica Cook, director of sales and marketing, the Lodge has 19 rooms, with 22 Earth Suites built into the hillside. Locally sourced eggs, honey and other products highlight the restaurant, which is open to the public. The Ranch includes a 30,000 square foot indoor riding arena, a horse rescue operation, High West Distillery, clay shooting, yoga and fly fishing.

Cedar Crest

After the township of Hoytsville failed to incorporate as its own city, residents are utilizing a new planning tool in the Summit County Plan, called the Village Overlay. Twenty property owners. representing 1,100 acres, will meet to determine zoning with help from Summit County. Clyde says, “We’ll be trying to encourage density, less than sprawl, but increase in the number of units in the county.”

Wasatch County

Black Rock Mountain Resort

This is just the first of three phases, with an indoor ice rink, two outdoor ice sheets, restaurants, spa and other amenities. The 196-unit condo hotel is slated to be completed within the next few months. To date 275 units at the nearby Blackrock Ridge neighborhood have been built and sold, with another 75 being constructed. “It’s growing into its own destination,” says developer Justin Griffin.

Hideout

Incorporated as its own town in 2008, with a population of around 700 people. it included the developments of Hideout and Todd Hollow.

Mayflower Mountain resort and Village

Sited on 5,000 acres the Mayflower Mountain Resort and Village is to be located just south of Deer Valley Resort. The village will have three hotels, one of which will be a five-star property with a convention center. About 100 rooms will be subsidized for retired and active military personnel. While it’s still within Wasatch County, the planning authority is the Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA). Developer Gary Barnett believes that the convention center and ski lifts will be in place in time for the 2021 ski season, although negotiations with Deer Valley Resort are still in progress for access to their mountain. The Jordanelle parkway is currently being built to connect U.S. 40 and S.R. 248, but final completion may be pushed into next year. “No building permits will be issued until the road is done,” says Wasatch County’s Doug Smith.

Sky Ridge

With 500 units, 10% affordable housing will

be on site.

Victory Ranch

Nearly 100% of these have been sold. Units were reduced from the original 693 to 350.