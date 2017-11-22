New trends in tabletop designs bring even more cheer to the holidays

By John Youngren

Table décor can be one of the most distinctive aspects of your home when you're entertaining throughout the holiday season. And best of all, the many ways to decorate are limited only by your imagination.

"Your holiday table can be the centerpiece of your holiday home décor," says Melissa Eror, head designer at Salt Lake City's Modern Display. "Creating a perfect table for the fall and winter holidays is easier than you think."

Eror suggests versatility first. It's possible to create beautiful statement pieces that transition from late fall through the holiday season by setting a scene that will transform over the months. For example, for November, the team at Modern Display has used beautiful magnolia and a handful of bell jars to create three totally different looks.

Cornucopia and magnolia garland anchored the center of the table, while pumpkins and gourds filled the jars for Thanksgiving. In fact, they even used this décor for Halloween; they just changed the décor in the bell jars.

"Filling the bell jars with different items creates interest and a varied height that creates a dynamic, varied landscape," Eror says.

Lighting is another consideration. Adding a soft glow to your décor radiates a warmth and feeling of peace. And, here's a new trend in lighting this season: Fairy lights. They're small LED lights on wires that can be woven into wreaths and garlands or sculpted into interesting shapes and placed under bell jars.

Eror also uses bell jars – also known as cloches – for the December holidays.

Think apothecary jars, spread over a tabletop, resulting in di erent heights and shapes, levels and dimension for any décor feel. Best of all, the jars can be filled with different items for different seasons — acorns and apples for fall — or piled high with dazzling ornaments and lights for Christmas.

"They're a fun and different way to display items," she says.

For Thanksgiving, Eror suggests creating a warm and inviting look by using the hues of fall's warm reds, golds, oranges and browns, combined with

a few pops of greens. Textures of pumpkins and gourds mixed with the organic shapes of dried leaves and berries create a cohesive and refined look.

During Christmas, you can be formal or fun and bold — or a little bit of both. Using a strong color palette, with simple, shiny beautiful ornaments offset with lights and berries, can create a formal, dramatic look. The look has glitz and shine, and it is relatively easy to pull off. Using galvanized risers, berries, greens and warm-toned wood elements can result in a more informal, casual look.

"Tying this look together using a theme of stars will take your look to the next level," Eror says.

By January, when the holidays are over but the weather is still frightful, you can warm the outdoor ice and cold of winter with the addition of lights and greens. Adding wintery trees and magnolia garland to your indoor scene creates a stunning tablescape. Winterscapes with frost-encrusted trees and a soft glow of fairy lights surrounding them will make your table adornment look like you are a pro designer.

"Tablescapes can be the best and most beautiful part of your home décor," Eror says. "Using versatile pieces, adding light and using bell jars can pull together a cohesive and stunning look."

And, not only will your guests enjoy feasting on the "eye candy" tablescape, but also, you'll enjoy changing things up all winter long.

More on Layering Seasonal Accents

By Kimberly Nicoletti

Lighting. Rich colors. Shine, shimmer, aroma, and texture: Christy Rost, a PBS chef and national television personality, loves adding these accents to not only her holiday tablescapes, but also to fireplace mantles and bookshelves. No matter what aspect of her home she's decorating, she concentrates on illumination and deep, warm colors that reflect nature's changes.

"The days are shorter, so it's important to add pre y lighting," she says. "It's the perfect opportunity to create a warm, cozy atmosphere with lighting through candles and dimmed lights … and by incorporating elements that shimmer and shine; it makes the table glow."

Rost begins by mirroring the colors of fall, then, as winter approaches, she may add pine or spruce branch clippings and pinecones. Silk leaf garlands, dried flowers or fresh or store-bought blooms make their way to her décor in a variety of forms. She may employ a silk leaf garland as her foundation and incorporate fabric, golden ribbon and possibly a basket filled with fruit, or simply fruit and pumpkins (not always real) tastefully placed within and around the garland.

Then, as Thanksgiving approaches, "everything gets amped up — more gold, more sparkle, more shine," she says, adding that anything shaped like a turkey (tastefully, of course) tends to make its way onto her table. "It's always changing — sometimes just based on what I'm seeing in the yard. I'm always scanning to see what I can use."

Candles are almost a necessity; Rost often opts for chunky pillars as opposed to tapers for autumn, or glass votives with shades of brown, copper and gold.

"I love candlelight at various heights," she says. "It just makes everything glow … as night comes on so much earlier, it's absolutely wonderful to have that feeling of peace and magic in the rooms."

Textural fabrics, including tablecloths and napkins, add to a sense of warmth in Rost's home.

"Some people like a real cool, clean palate, and that's fine, but I particularly want that feeling of warmth, especially in fall and winter, that almost embraces me when I see it," Rost says. "I immediately slip into the season when I create that palate-scape on my table, and it does the same for my guests. It's also good for conversation. It inspires others to then go and create a more seasonal feel to their home."

It also keeps Rost's spirits high throughout the winter.

"I can feel myself smiling as I walk through the dining room when it's decorated. It makes me feel warm and relaxed, and it creates a magical atmosphere. It's a gift for yourself, as well as others."