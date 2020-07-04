On two wheels or two feet, you’ll find plenty to love on Park City’s trails

Racers begin their run at Round Valley's Open Space Saturday morning, June 16, 2018. Participants were able to run a 7K or a half-marathon distance as part of the event.

We’ve got some bad news, some good news and some even better news. First, while the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has severely limited some options for summer fun (bad news), health officials have consistently said getting outdoors is a safe and healthy option (good news). So the summer doesn’t have to be all about binging “The Office” for the fifth time!

And the even better news? If you’re interested in hiking and/or biking, Park City’s trail system is the best in the world. That’s not hyperbole, either. Park City is the first-ever Inter- national Mountain Bike Association Gold Level ride center.

Park City is also fortunate to have those incredible trails cared for by the Mountain Trails Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to building, maintaining and protecting trails for non-motorized recreation in the Park City area. They care for the trails so you can enjoy them.

Speaking of enjoying them! As you might have guessed, that Gold Level rating means there are an incredible amount of trails to choose from, no matter what kind of recreating you want to do.

Trail etiquette

Before we get to the fun stuff, however, it’s important to remember to be considerate not only of other recreaters but of the trails themselves. Mountain Trails Foundation has a few tips to consider:

10 Seconds of kindness. Slow down, smile and say hello (while social distancing, of course). A little good cheer goes a long way.

Right of way. Remember, even going uphill, bikes never have the right of way to pedestrians or equestrians! For the safety of everyone on the trail, remember who has the right of way and act accordingly.

Don’t skid. Skidding on trails does permanent damage. You might think you look cool but you don’t. You look like a jerk.

Bells are your friend. Use a bell while you’re riding, and listen for other bells. If you don’t hear the bell of a bike barreling down on you, you’re going to have a bad time.

Hiking and trail running

While Park City is renowned for its biking, that doesn’t mean you can’t have a great time on your own two feet. There are just as many opportunities for hikers and trail runners as there are for bikers.

Mid-Week Mountain Bikers ride at Quinn’s Junction Tuesday evening, June 5, 2018. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Mountain biking

This one is a little more complicated, because “mountain biking” is a catch-all term for several different disciplines. Some people only want to go downhill as fast as possible, while others enjoy the grueling climb before the downhill reward. And different styles of riding require different bikes. Thankfully, there are several outdoor outfitters in Park City, and their expert staffs will help you find a bike for whatever kind of riding you want to do. Here are a few choices:

Silver Star Ski and Sport

1825 Three Kings Drive, Suite 85

435-645-7827

Park City Bike Demos

1500 Kearns Blvd.

435-659-3991

Cole Sport

1615 Park Ave.

435-649-4800

White Pine Touring

1790 Bonanza Drive, Suite 120

435-649-8710

Bahnhof Sport

693 Main St., Park City

435-645-9700

JANS Recreation Experts

1600 Park Ave.

435-649-4949

Finding the right trail

We could spend thousands of words spotlighting all of our favorite trails, but why reinvent the wheel? Mountain Trails Foundation has a super useful trail finder on its website at mountaintrails.org/parkcity-trails/. You can check out maps for different parts of the Park City area, from Old Town to Jeremy Ranch, or play around with an interactive map that provides all the vital information on a dizzying amount of trails.

Whether you’re looking for a leisurely stroll or to hop on a bike and white knuckle it down the side of a mountain, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Park City.