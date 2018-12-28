Out of Town

Farther Afield

There's so much to do in Park City, it's almost more than you can do in one ski vacation. But there are some other options close by that are different, unique, and a bit less hectic. The Heber Valley is a picturesque day trip, with a historic railroad, Olympic ski venue, and hot spring resort. To the east, 15 miles away, the Kamas Valley is another rising star worth exploring. And, of course, the Salt Lake Valley is a hub of culture, sports and religion.

Midway

Nestled in the southwest corner of the Heber Valley, Midway is a gem with a number of unusual attractions. Settled by Swiss immigrants, the stately old homes still reflect this Alpine heritage. In town, there's an outdoor ice rink. Or head over to Soldier Hollow, an official venue of the 2002 Winter Olympic Games where cross-country skiers competed. You can ski and tube underneath the massive stone battlements of Mt. Timpanogos under the lights.

Head to The Homestead, a quaint hot spring resort where you can swim in the pools or snorkel in the Crater, a 55-foot limestone mound with a deep geothermal spring inside. Better yet, stay and dine there as well.