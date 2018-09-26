Park City Community Foundation steps up to support nonprofits

Live PC Give PC – Nov. 9, 2018

People helping people give back: That's the role of the Park City Community Foundation (PCCF). For the past 11 years they have created grant programs, elicited donor funds and begun initiatives in the community. We in Summit County rely upon each other, and take care of each other, as evident by the ideas, time and funds to provide support for a hundred worthwhile causes, from trails to kids to the arts.

Last year the PCCF was able to help nonprofits raise more than $2 million during its day of giving: Live PC Give PC. In the past seven years it has raised nearly $8 million, and supported more than 100 local nonprofits. This year, for 24 hours on Nov. 9, it hopes to see even more generosity.

Once again, the PCCF Giving Guide, in cooperation with the Park City Board of Realtors, helps donors discover worthwhile organizations that enhance our lives, with mission statements, wish lists, and contact information. Giving to your favorite organization is a great way to show support.

"Our community is very generous," says Deanna Rhodes, PCCF's marketing and communications manager.

"Our programs are getting traction. It's mind blowing." And it has plenty of programs to help fund.

The PCCF's Women's Giving Fund, created by over 1,300 members, has a $1.5 million and growing endowment. They have made a number of

high-impact grants including $30,000 to PC Tots to provide affordable child care and education, another $30,000 to the Summit County Children's Justice Center, and a $33,000 grant to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah.

The Solomon Fund's mission is to integrate more minorities into recreation. Working with the Youth Sports Alliance, Basin Recreation, PC MARC, and 20 other partner organizations, it gives scholarships, equipment, and aid in transportation to sporting events. Its goal is to reach 21 percent Latino participants in Park City programs. Last year the Solomon Fund awarded over $90,000.

The PCCF also assists the Park City Education Foundation (PCEF) as they help our community with information, education, resources and funding. PCEF has also created the Bright Futures Program, a peer support system for first-generation college kids. This spring, the first students from this program will be attending college; the first ever in their families.

Other initiatives include Promise Park City and Summit Community Power Works. PCCF's involvement with the Summit County Mental Health Alliance has been critical as it develops and implement a strategic plan. Their QPR program helps those in need by asking people to Question, Persuade and Refer when they encounter someone at risk.

While Park City and Summit County have some pressing and complex issues, there's always a group of people willing to step-up, help and partner. And that rising tide helps all of us. Ollie Wilder, community impact director, praises the community. "They collaborate together, which is really important to lots of issues." The PCCF is all about nurturing philanthropy in the greater Park City area.