Park City golf camps for kids are a hole-in-one

Junior Camps

These clinic-style camps will cover all areas of the game of golf. Each clinic includes safety, grip, stance, putting, chipping, full swing, course etiquette and rules. Golf clubs will be furnished if needed. Each camp is four days including a Play Day, dates listed below. The play day includes a lunch following play on the golf course. Junior Camp sign up will be held April 24, 7:30 a.m. at the Park City Golf Club Pro Shop.

Dates: June 11 – 14 Play Day June 14

June 18 – 21 Play Day June 21

Time: 9 am-noon

Fee: $165 per session

Teen Camp

Sign up begins April 24, 7:30 am. These clinic-style camps will cover all areas of the game of golf. This includes safety, grip, stance, putting, chipping, full swing, course etiquette and rules. Golf clubs will be furnished if needed. The Teen Camp is for teens 13-17 years of age.

Date: June 11 – 14

Day/Time: Monday – Thursday, 1 – 4 pm

Fee: $165

Junior League

Participants are required to have been through one of our clinics or pass a player ability test. Players can play 9 or 18 holes. All players must have their own clubs (high-end rentals and demo clubs available for a fee).

Age: 7 years and older

Date: June 11 – August 13

Day/Time: Monday, 2 – 5 pm

Cost: $40 to join

Daily: $5 for 9 holes

$10 for 18 holes each week

For more information, visit http://www.parkcity.org/departments/park-city-golf-club/league-information/junior-league.