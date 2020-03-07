Park City Home: Impromptu Appetizers

Once the weather starts warming up, it’s off with the fuzzy socks and on with the socializing. This cocktail menu seems fancy but is simple enough for an impromptu gathering. Text a few friends, dash to the market, and throw a springtime social at sunset. Make the deviled eggs first (the eggs should cool before peeling), then the salmon rillettes, and time the cauliflower to come out of the oven as guests arrive. Add a couple of bottles of wine and you’re good to go. (This spread should serve 6 people.)

Deviled Eggs with Prosciutto and Crème Fraiche

ingredients

2 oz. prosciutto

9 large eggs*

2 Tbsp. crème fraîche

2 Tbsp. mayonnaise

1 small shallot, chopped

1 Tbsp. horseradish

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

Kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

directions

Preheat oven to 200°F.

Place prosciutto on a baking sheet and bake about 10 -15 minutes on each side, until crisp. Set aside.

Place eggs in a large pot of cold water and bring to a boil. After the water is boiling, cover, turn off heat, and let sit for 12 – 15 minutes. Plunge eggs into ice water and then refrigerate for as long as possible. When cool, peel and cut in half lengthwise.

Place yolks in a bowl and mash with crème fraiche, mayonnaise, shallot, horseradish, and mustard. Season with kosher salt and pepper.

Spoon yolk mixture into a small ziplock bag, snip off a corner, and pipe into egg white halves. Top each deviled egg with a piece of the crispy prosciutto.

Sandwiches with salmon pate and baguette, fish bruschetta.

Sandwiches with salmon pate

Smoked Salmon Rillettes

ingredients

1 thin baguette

1/3 cup finely chopped shallots (about 2 small)

1 cup crème fraîche

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

8 ounces smoked salmon

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

4 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup finely chopped chives

Parsley (for serving)

Flaky salt (for serving)

preparation

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Cut baguette into about 30 1/4-inch slices and arrange in a single layer on a cookie sheet. Toast for 4 minutes on each side. Set aside.

Pulse shallots, crème fraîche, and butter in a food processor until smooth. Add salmon and process until salmon is coarsely chopped and incorporated, about 15 seconds. Transfer to a medium bowl and stir in lemon zest, lemon juice, kosher salt, pepper, and chives. Adjust seasonings to taste.

Spread salmon mixture onto baguette toasts, then top with parsley and a few flakes of sea salt. Best served within an hour of preparation, with no refrigeration.

Oven baked spicy cauliflower.

Oven baked spicy cauliflower with herbs and garlic.

Crispy Cauliflower Nuggets

ingredients

1 large head cauliflower

(2 1/2 to 3 pounds), cut

into 1 1/2-inch-wide florets (8 cups)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Zest of 1 lemon

Flaky sea salt

preparation

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Toss cauliflower with oil and salt in a large bowl. Spread in 1 layer

in a large shallow baking pan and roast, turning over at least once, until tender and golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Sprinkle with lemon zest and flaky sea salt.