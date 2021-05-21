Park City Home: Scoring Your Flooring
When you shop for new flooring, many people find their biggest dilemma is what type to choose for each room. All have features that recommend them. Hardwood has a classic beauty. Some laminates, at a fraction of the price, mimic hardwoods so well that it can be hard to tell them apart. Certain tile works well where moisture is an issue.
But the fact is, mixing up flooring styles throughout the house isn’t the best approach. According to Paul Schumacher, founder and president of Schumacher Homes, one of America’s largest custom home builders, there is no reason to change flooring from room to room.
Same Old, Same Old
“We often work with homeowners who feel the urge to pick a different flooring for every room of their home,” Schumacher says. “But there is no need to do this. Your home will look best if you create one consistent look that travels from room to room.
“Especially for your main space, especially in an open floor plan, stay with a single type of flooring and use it throughout the entire area. This will keep the space looking fluid and open.”
Even if you do use more than one flooring type, many experts say you should not be able to see more than three types from any point in a home. Others say it should be no more than two. What works best, of course, depends on the homeowner’s tastes, demands, and budget.
Front Entrance First
When making flooring choices, the place to start is the entranceway, or foyer, because it will often set the theme for the rest of the house, as colors and styles most effectively transition inward from there. The entranceway is a high-traffic area, so the flooring needs to be durable. That makes hardwood, stone, mosaic (ceramic or porcelain tile set in a sheet), luxury vinyl, and laminate good choices.
Color Considerations
Color is the secret to transitioning from one room or space to another. Generally, it is best to go with lighter, more neutral floor colors. Let other, less permanent elements in the room, such as distinctive furniture, colorful area rugs, or artwork, define spaces and show off your style sense.
Coordinating other elements with the flooring, however, requires careful thought.
“While you might feel compelled to match your cabinets and large furniture pieces to your flooring, it’s important to resist that urge,” says Schumacher. “Matching woods or colors can give your home a monochromatic look. It can certainly work in some instances but will typically come off looking rather muted.”
If you are going to mix flooring, be sure that the undertones match. “If you find wood, tile, or carpet with similar undertones, everything should intermingle cohesively, not feeling abrupt or out of place,” says Schumacher.
And be sure, he adds, “that no room’s flooring color should clash with an adjoining one’s, or with a connecting hallway.”
