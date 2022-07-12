12 best tips for a tidy 6-month clean-up

Whether you do them yourself or call in the pros, a dozen often-neglected home-maintenance jobs should be taken care of once or twice a year. A few

require tools, such as a shopvac, not every homeowner will have. That’s where the pros come in. But most are simple to perform and can result in significant savings as well as health benefits for people who suffer from

allergies and asthma.



Dryer vent duct

A lint-clogged dryer vent duct wastes energy, creates a fire hazard, and may be hosting nest-building pests. Clean it at least every six months, but more frequently if you notice slow dry times or unpleasant odors. Pull the dryer away from the wall and detach the duct from the back of the machine. Then ream it out with an electric drill-powered rotating brush attached to a flexible rod (available as a kit at home and hardware stores) and

remove the remaining lint with a wet-dry vacuum cleaner.



Water heater

Left unmaintained, water heaters can suffer from sediment buildup that will decrease their efficiency and shorten their life. Maintenance consists primarily of flushing out the tank, typically once a year, but more often if the water in your area has a high mineral content. It’s a relatively easy job, but the potential for damaging the tank or scalding yourself is high enough that many homeowners are more comfortable having a professional do it.



Cutting board

A coat of oil keeps a wooden cutting board from drying out, cracking, and warping, and creates a barrier against bacteria. Wipe down the board with a mix of lemon juice and coarse salt, rinse clean, and let the board dry. Liberally apply food-safe mineral oil (vegetable oil will turn rancid over time), letting it sink in overnight before lightly buffing the board with a soft cloth or paper towel. For extra protection, add a layer of beeswax, which seals in the oil. Both the oil and wax are available at most hardware

stores or online.



HVAC system filters

Dirty air filters cause heating and air-conditioning systems to work inefficiently and wear out early and can also contribute to health problems. How often to clean or replace a filter depends on such factors as how often the system runs and whether there are pets or allergy and asthma sufferers in the home. Typically, though, it’s done at the beginning of the heating and air-conditioning seasons, which is a good time to have a technician go over

the entire system. Clean a permanent filter by removing it from the unit and rinsing it. With a disposable cardboard filter, whose dimensions will be printed on the frame, just remove and replace it. Both jobs take minutes.



Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Even if they are hardwired with a battery backup, standard models should have the batteries changed every six months. If you need to do it sooner, a chirping sound from the unit will let you know. The built-in battery in lithium-powered models can’t be replaced. Instead, replace the entire unit no later than ten years after the manufacture date.



Stove-top hood

To help keep a kitchen stain- and odor-free, a stovetop hood and its exhaust fan filter need a thorough degreasing a couple of times a year. Start by wiping down the outside of the hood. Use a commercial spray or soap and water. Unclip the filter from the hood, soak it for half an hour in a mix of soapy water and baking soda, then scrub it with a brush. Before replacing the filter, inspect the exhaust fan and the duct. If there’s a noticeable

accumulation of grease, get a pro to clean them.



Roof

While roof inspection and repairs often require a professional, homeowners should periodically make their own assessment, typically in the spring and fall or following severe weather. The main things to look for, which you can usually do from the ground,

Refrigerator coils

Particularly a problem in homes where pet hair accumulates, dusty condenser coils can result in a refrigerator’s inefficient operation and early demise. The coils on some refrigerators should be cleaned by a technician. For most models, though, it is an easy DIY task. Unplug the fridge, pull it away from the wall, remove the protective grill, and gently go to work with a dust cloth, coil brush, and wet-dry vacuum cleaner.



Mattresses

Unlike older models, modern mattresses are not designed to be flipped over. However, to prevent sagging and minimize wear, most should be

rotated, switching head to foot, several times a year. As for mattress pads, most manufacturers recommend washing them about once a month and replacing them every year or two.



Door and cabinet hinges

Few things are more irritating than a squeaky kitchen cabinet when you are trying to get a midnight snack. The solution is to oil the hinges a couple of times a year. You don’t usually have to remove the door but just apply a few drops of lubricant. Many lubricants will work, including olive oil and petroleum jelly. But the best is silicone spray. Do not use WD-40, which

is primarily a cleaner, not a lubricant.

Garage door

Because a garage door can see hard use, springs, hinges, and rollers should be inspected and lubricated at least every six months. For safety reasons, it is best to have the work done by a professional. In particular, do not attempt to adjust the torsion spring, which is mounted above the door, or any bolt whose head is painted red.

