2018 summer events
May 23, 2018
From pancake breakfasts to symphonic evenings, cowboy cookouts to art fairs, summer in Park City is a nearly non-stop celebration of all things fresh-aired and festive.
June 1 – Sept. 16
Mountain Town Music
Various days and times
Mountain Town Music's summer-long roster of free performances visits the Newpark Amphitheater, Quarry Village, Main Stage at Park Silly Sunday, and the Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series at Deer Valley Resort. For a full listing: mountaintownmusic.org/events.
June 3 – Sept. 23
(weekly on Sundays except August 5, 12, 19)
Park City Silly Sunday Market
Lower Main St.
10 AM – 5 PM
Open-air market and street festival featuring regional arts and crafts, antiques, and fun finds; locally grown produce and gourmet treats; along with free music and performance art.
June 6 – Oct. 31
(weekly on Wednesdays)
Park City Farmers Market
Park City Mountain Resort
12 PM – 5 PM
Fresh produce, artisan breads, arts and crafts—pick up a pint of raspberries, a jar of local honey, or a tub of flowers.
June 16
Savor the Summit
Historic Main Street
6 PM
Park City's biggest outdoor dinner party invites you to dine right in the middle of Main Street, as the town's best restaurants showcase their culinary talents.
June 21 – June 23
The Yardbirds
Egyptian Theatre
8 PM
The British band that launched the careers of Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck is credited with creating psychedelic music and giving punk rock its first push. Original drummer Jim McCarty still wields the sticks.
June 23
Olympic Day & Celebration
Utah Olympic Park
Celebrate Olympians, para-Olympians, and the Olympic spirit with a free afternoon full of food, face-painting, bouncy houses, and crafts.
June 29
Last Friday Gallery Stroll
6 PM – 9 PM
On the last Friday of the month the Park City Gallery Association hosts a public event highlighting exhibits and artists. Over 20 galleries participate, and the socializing and light refreshments are free—as well as one-on-ones with the artists.
June 30
Deer Valley Music Festival
Utah Symphony Patriotic Celebration Starring Rachel Potter
Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater
7:30 PM
Dig out those Uncle Sam suspenders for this all-American celebration as "The X-Factor" star Rachel Potter joins the Utah Symphony in a rollicking evening of Broadway, country, and flag-waving favorites.
July 4
4th of July Parade and Celebration
Historic Main Street & City Park
7 AM – Dusk
Starting with a pancake breakfast, this full day of festivities includes a parade featuring over six dozen floats, kids activities, rugby, live music, and refreshments.
The fun concludes with fireworks at dusk.
July 4 – July 7
Annual Oakley Rodeo & 4th of July Celebration
Oakley Rodeo Grounds
8 PM nightly
Fire yourself up for four
rootin'-tootin' evenings of buckin' broncos, rodeo
queens, and chaps.
July 6
Artique First Friday
Artique, Kamas
6 PM – 9 PM
In nearby Kamas, the beloved Artique boutique, showcasing local artists (ceramics, glass, woodworking, photography), devotes the first Friday of each month to celebrating one regional talent.
July 6
Deer Valley Music Festival
Disney in Concert: A Silly Symphony Celebration
Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater
7:30 PM
Bring a blanket and friends young and old for this celebration of 'toons—early Disney Studios animations—and tunes—the original scores performed by the Utah Symphony.
July 7
Deer Valley Music Festival
Broadway Hits by Stephen Sondheim & Andrew Lloyd Webber
Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater
7:30 PM
Attention, show-tune lovers: The symphony presents the biggest numbers from some of Broadway's biggest hits, "Gypsy" to "Phantom."
July 11
Deer Valley Music Festival
Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5
St. Mary's Catholic Church
8 PM
Treat yourself to an evening of soaring strings and exotic melodies in a serene setting.
July 13
Deer Valley Music Festival
ABBA The Concert
Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater
7:30
You can dance, you can jive—along with the rest of the crowd—during this performance starring plenty of boots, hats, ponchos, and the Utah Symphony and Opera.
July 14
Deer Valley Music Festival
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder with the Utah Symphony
Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater
7:30 PM
Groove to bluegrass under the stars as the 15-time Grammy winner and his band join forces with the Utah Symphony.
July 21
Deer Valley Music Festival
Kristin Chenoweth with the Utah Symphony
Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater
7:30 PM
You know her from Broadway ("Wicked"), TV ("Glee"), movies ("RV"), and commercials galore (Old Navy, Royal Caribbean cruises, Asthma and Allergy Foundation). Now get to know her up close and personal.
July 27
Last Friday Gallery Stroll
6 PM – 9 PM
July 28
Deer Valley Music Festival
The Music of John Williams
Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater
7:30 PM
The greatest cinematic hits from score master Williams, including "Raiders of the
Lost Ark," "Harry Potter" and "Star Wars."
August 3
Deer Valley Music Festival
The '70s vs. the '80s
Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater
7:30 PM
It's the battle of questionable musical decades, with symphonic renderings of hits from George Michael, Whitney Houston, and Patty LaBelle.
August 3 – August 5
Kimball Arts Festival
Historic Main Street
Friday 5 – 9 PM;
Saturday 10 AM – 8 PM; Sunday 10 AM – 6 PM
Buy or browse, create, meet the artists, and enjoy a multi-sensory experience at the biggest celebration of visual arts in the mountain west, celebrating its 49th year.
August 3
Artique First Friday
Artique, Kamas
6 PM – 9 PM
August 4 – 11
Summit County Fair
Coalville
8 AM to 6 PM weekdays; until 10 PM on weekends
The annual weeklong fair features bronco-busters and clowns, beauty pageants and bake-offs, livestock and live entertainment, a carnival midway and fireworks.
August 9
Barn Bash at Blue Sky
Blue Sky Ranch, Coalville
6 PM
The Deer Valley Music Festival celebrates its 15th anniversary with a hootenanny featuring cowboys, specialty cocktails, a buffet dinner, country music from Asleep at the Wheel, and a s'mores bar.
August 10
Deer Valley Music Festival
Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture and Violin Concerto
Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater
7:30 PM
Live cannon fire makes this explosive concert a festival favorite for kids and grownups alike.
August 11
Deer Valley Music Festival
The Utah Symphony Performs the Music of Pink Floyd
Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater
7:30 PM
It's stadium rock like you've never experienced. Part I features a full orchestral performance of the album "The Dark Side of the Moon," followed by hits, including "Another Brick in the Wall."
August 31 – Sept. 2
Peter Yarrow
Egyptian Theater
Friday & Saturday, 8 PM; Sunday, 6 PM
The legendary folkster and social justice advocate brings "Puff, the Magic Dragon" and other generation-defining music to the stage.
August 31
Last Friday Gallery Stroll
6 PM – 9 PM
On the last Friday of the month the Park City Gallery Association hosts a public event highlighting exhibits and artists. Over 20 galleries participate, and the socializing and light refreshments are free—as well as one-on-ones with the artists.
Sept. 3
Park City Miners Day
7:30 AM – 6 PM
Here in Park City we celebrate Labor Day a little differently, with a Main Street parade, ever-popular Running of the Balls, a Mucking and Drilling competition, and enough food to fuel the hungriest mountain man.
Sundance Summer Film Series
The 21st anniversary of the Sundance Institute's Summer Film Series presents classics under the stars all season long. You're invited to pack a picnic, bring a blanket, and enjoy a free screening of a Sundance Film Festival classic under the stars.
Gates open at 7:30 p.m.; movies begin at dusk in the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre. For the 2018 lineup, go to http://www.redbuttegarden.org/sundance/
Beethoven Festival Park City
The 32nd Summer Season of Utah's oldest classical music festival returns this season with 19 concerts featuring renowned artists from around the world performing in venues throughout the town. For details, visit http://pcmusicfestival.com.
Big Stars, Bright Nights
The Park City Institute announces that from July 3 through September 2, the 14th season of sizzling outdoor concerts is set to take place at Quinn's Fields, pending Park City approval.
The 2018 St. Regis
Big Stars, Bright Nights Concerts will include appearances by Texican rockers Los Lonely Boys, eclectic violinist-turned-actress Lucia Micarelli, former Grateful Dead singer-pianist Bruce Hornbsy, and the alt/indie band Wallflowers.
For the full lineup, visit
http://www.ecclescenter.org/
box-office-info.html.
