2018 summer events

From pancake breakfasts to symphonic evenings, cowboy cookouts to art fairs, summer in Park City is a nearly non-stop celebration of all things fresh-aired and festive.

June 1 – Sept. 16

Mountain Town Music

Various days and times

Mountain Town Music's summer-long roster of free performances visits the Newpark Amphitheater, Quarry Village, Main Stage at Park Silly Sunday, and the Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series at Deer Valley Resort. For a full listing: mountaintownmusic.org/events.

June 3 – Sept. 23

(weekly on Sundays except August 5, 12, 19)

Park City Silly Sunday Market

Lower Main St.

10 AM – 5 PM

Open-air market and street festival featuring regional arts and crafts, antiques, and fun finds; locally grown produce and gourmet treats; along with free music and performance art.

June 6 – Oct. 31

(weekly on Wednesdays)

Park City Farmers Market

Park City Mountain Resort

12 PM – 5 PM

Fresh produce, artisan breads, arts and crafts—pick up a pint of raspberries, a jar of local honey, or a tub of flowers.

June 16

Savor the Summit

Historic Main Street

6 PM

Park City's biggest outdoor dinner party invites you to dine right in the middle of Main Street, as the town's best restaurants showcase their culinary talents.

June 21 – June 23

The Yardbirds

Egyptian Theatre

8 PM

The British band that launched the careers of Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck is credited with creating psychedelic music and giving punk rock its first push. Original drummer Jim McCarty still wields the sticks.

June 23

Olympic Day & Celebration

Utah Olympic Park

Celebrate Olympians, para-Olympians, and the Olympic spirit with a free afternoon full of food, face-painting, bouncy houses, and crafts.

June 29

Last Friday Gallery Stroll

6 PM – 9 PM

On the last Friday of the month the Park City Gallery Association hosts a public event highlighting exhibits and artists. Over 20 galleries participate, and the socializing and light refreshments are free—as well as one-on-ones with the artists.

June 30

Deer Valley Music Festival

Utah Symphony Patriotic Celebration Starring Rachel Potter

Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

7:30 PM

Dig out those Uncle Sam suspenders for this all-American celebration as "The X-Factor" star Rachel Potter joins the Utah Symphony in a rollicking evening of Broadway, country, and flag-waving favorites.

July 4

4th of July Parade and Celebration

Historic Main Street & City Park

7 AM – Dusk

Starting with a pancake breakfast, this full day of festivities includes a parade featuring over six dozen floats, kids activities, rugby, live music, and refreshments.

The fun concludes with fireworks at dusk.

July 4 – July 7

Annual Oakley Rodeo & 4th of July Celebration

Oakley Rodeo Grounds

8 PM nightly

Fire yourself up for four

rootin'-tootin' evenings of buckin' broncos, rodeo

queens, and chaps.

July 6

Artique First Friday

Artique, Kamas

6 PM – 9 PM

In nearby Kamas, the beloved Artique boutique, showcasing local artists (ceramics, glass, woodworking, photography), devotes the first Friday of each month to celebrating one regional talent.

July 6

Deer Valley Music Festival

Disney in Concert: A Silly Symphony Celebration

Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

7:30 PM

Bring a blanket and friends young and old for this celebration of 'toons—early Disney Studios animations—and tunes—the original scores performed by the Utah Symphony.

July 7

Deer Valley Music Festival

Broadway Hits by Stephen Sondheim & Andrew Lloyd Webber

Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

7:30 PM

Attention, show-tune lovers: The symphony presents the biggest numbers from some of Broadway's biggest hits, "Gypsy" to "Phantom."

July 11

Deer Valley Music Festival

Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5

St. Mary's Catholic Church

8 PM

Treat yourself to an evening of soaring strings and exotic melodies in a serene setting.

July 13

Deer Valley Music Festival

ABBA The Concert

Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

7:30

You can dance, you can jive—along with the rest of the crowd—during this performance starring plenty of boots, hats, ponchos, and the Utah Symphony and Opera.

July 14

Deer Valley Music Festival

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder with the Utah Symphony

Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

7:30 PM

Groove to bluegrass under the stars as the 15-time Grammy winner and his band join forces with the Utah Symphony.

July 21

Deer Valley Music Festival

Kristin Chenoweth with the Utah Symphony

Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

7:30 PM

You know her from Broadway ("Wicked"), TV ("Glee"), movies ("RV"), and commercials galore (Old Navy, Royal Caribbean cruises, Asthma and Allergy Foundation). Now get to know her up close and personal.

July 27

Last Friday Gallery Stroll

6 PM – 9 PM

On the last Friday of the month the Park City Gallery Association hosts a public event highlighting exhibits and artists. Over 20 galleries participate, and the socializing and light refreshments are free—as well as one-on-ones with the artists.

July 28

Deer Valley Music Festival

The Music of John Williams

Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

7:30 PM

The greatest cinematic hits from score master Williams, including "Raiders of the

Lost Ark," "Harry Potter" and "Star Wars."

August 3

Deer Valley Music Festival

The '70s vs. the '80s

Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

7:30 PM

It's the battle of questionable musical decades, with symphonic renderings of hits from George Michael, Whitney Houston, and Patty LaBelle.

August 3 – August 5

Kimball Arts Festival

Historic Main Street

Friday 5 – 9 PM;

Saturday 10 AM – 8 PM; Sunday 10 AM – 6 PM

Buy or browse, create, meet the artists, and enjoy a multi-sensory experience at the biggest celebration of visual arts in the mountain west, celebrating its 49th year.

August 3

Artique First Friday

Artique, Kamas

6 PM – 9 PM

In nearby Kamas, the beloved Artique boutique, showcasing local artists (ceramics, glass, woodworking, photography), devotes the first Friday of each month to celebrating one regional talent.

August 4 – 11

Summit County Fair

Coalville

8 AM to 6 PM weekdays; until 10 PM on weekends

The annual weeklong fair features bronco-busters and clowns, beauty pageants and bake-offs, livestock and live entertainment, a carnival midway and fireworks.

August 9

Barn Bash at Blue Sky

Blue Sky Ranch, Coalville

6 PM

The Deer Valley Music Festival celebrates its 15th anniversary with a hootenanny featuring cowboys, specialty cocktails, a buffet dinner, country music from Asleep at the Wheel, and a s'mores bar.

August 10

Deer Valley Music Festival

Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture and Violin Concerto

Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

7:30 PM

Live cannon fire makes this explosive concert a festival favorite for kids and grownups alike.

August 11

Deer Valley Music Festival

The Utah Symphony Performs the Music of Pink Floyd

Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater

7:30 PM

It's stadium rock like you've never experienced. Part I features a full orchestral performance of the album "The Dark Side of the Moon," followed by hits, including "Another Brick in the Wall."

August 31 – Sept. 2

Peter Yarrow

Egyptian Theater

Friday & Saturday, 8 PM; Sunday, 6 PM

The legendary folkster and social justice advocate brings "Puff, the Magic Dragon" and other generation-defining music to the stage.

August 31

Last Friday Gallery Stroll

6 PM – 9 PM

On the last Friday of the month the Park City Gallery Association hosts a public event highlighting exhibits and artists. Over 20 galleries participate, and the socializing and light refreshments are free—as well as one-on-ones with the artists.

Sept. 3

Park City Miners Day

7:30 AM – 6 PM

Here in Park City we celebrate Labor Day a little differently, with a Main Street parade, ever-popular Running of the Balls, a Mucking and Drilling competition, and enough food to fuel the hungriest mountain man.

Sundance Summer Film Series

The 21st anniversary of the Sundance Institute's Summer Film Series presents classics under the stars all season long. You're invited to pack a picnic, bring a blanket, and enjoy a free screening of a Sundance Film Festival classic under the stars.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m.; movies begin at dusk in the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre. For the 2018 lineup, go to http://www.redbuttegarden.org/sundance/

Beethoven Festival Park City

The 32nd Summer Season of Utah's oldest classical music festival returns this season with 19 concerts featuring renowned artists from around the world performing in venues throughout the town. For details, visit http://pcmusicfestival.com.

Big Stars, Bright Nights

The Park City Institute announces that from July 3 through September 2, the 14th season of sizzling outdoor concerts is set to take place at Quinn's Fields, pending Park City approval.

The 2018 St. Regis

Big Stars, Bright Nights Concerts will include appearances by Texican rockers Los Lonely Boys, eclectic violinist-turned-actress Lucia Micarelli, former Grateful Dead singer-pianist Bruce Hornbsy, and the alt/indie band Wallflowers.

For the full lineup, visit

http://www.ecclescenter.org/

box-office-info.html.