 Backyard party gear guide | ParkRecord.com

Backyard party gear guide

Slip on the perfect summer frock, put the wine on ice, and fire up your dream grill. Your guests will be staying a while.

Throw Shade

The simple crank lift, rotating base, and tilt arm make this sizeable umbrella a cinch to operate. 13' cantilever Treasure Garden Umbrella valance umbrella in Henna; $1,799

Where to buy it


Christy Sports
3939 Wasatch Blvd. E #16, Salt Lake City
801.272.5550

Preferred Seating

Good luck getting anyone to leave after they've ensconced themselves in the ultimate outdoor armchair. Marine grade stainless steel frame Acero Chair upholstered in Sunbrella fabric; $2,529

Where to buy it


Hamilton Park Interiors
174 East Winchester, Murray
801.892.3444

Thrill of the Grill

A side burner heats your secret sauce, control knobs light up for nighttime grilling, and burners are guaranteed to ignite every time. Genesis II LX S-440 propane gas grill in stainless steel; $1,849

Where to buy it


Weber Grills

Cool Operator

Sturdy resin is molded into possibly the most beautiful beverage cooler known to man. Tina Frey Designs large Champagne Bucket with leather handles; $380

Where to buy it


OC Tanner
416 Main St., Park City
435.940.9470

Set to Impress

Unbreakable, party-friendly dishware makes even potato salad look like five-star cuisine. Crate & Barrel melamine Caprice Medallion salad places; $24.95 for a set of four

Where to buy it


Crate & Barrel


photo courtesy carly lippert

Totes Charming

This shopper's tote is ideal for carting party gear from kitchen to patio. SB Design Studio Farmer's Market Tote in Jute with leather handles and waterproof lining; $34

Where to buy it

Right at Home
1745 Bonanza Dr., Park City
435.658.2111

Drinks Trolley

Though not meant for full-time outdoor use, it's easy to roll this drinks cart outside when entertaining. Flame metal Millino cart with caviar glass; $1,499

Where to buy it

San Francisco Design
890 Bonanza Dr., Park City
800.497.7072