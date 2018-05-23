Backyard party gear guide
Slip on the perfect summer frock, put the wine on ice, and fire up your dream grill. Your guests will be staying a while.
May 23, 2018
Throw Shade
The simple crank lift, rotating base, and tilt arm make this sizeable umbrella a cinch to operate. 13' cantilever Treasure Garden Umbrella valance umbrella in Henna; $1,799
Where to buy it
Christy Sports
3939 Wasatch Blvd. E #16, Salt Lake City
801.272.5550
Preferred Seating
Good luck getting anyone to leave after they've ensconced themselves in the ultimate outdoor armchair. Marine grade stainless steel frame Acero Chair upholstered in Sunbrella fabric; $2,529
Where to buy it
Hamilton Park Interiors
174 East Winchester, Murray
801.892.3444
Thrill of the Grill
A side burner heats your secret sauce, control knobs light up for nighttime grilling, and burners are guaranteed to ignite every time. Genesis II LX S-440 propane gas grill in stainless steel; $1,849
Where to buy it
Cool Operator
Sturdy resin is molded into possibly the most beautiful beverage cooler known to man. Tina Frey Designs large Champagne Bucket with leather handles; $380
Where to buy it
OC Tanner
416 Main St., Park City
435.940.9470
Set to Impress
Unbreakable, party-friendly dishware makes even potato salad look like five-star cuisine. Crate & Barrel melamine Caprice Medallion salad places; $24.95 for a set of four
Where to buy it
Totes Charming
This shopper's tote is ideal for carting party gear from kitchen to patio. SB Design Studio Farmer's Market Tote in Jute with leather handles and waterproof lining; $34
Where to buy it
1745 Bonanza Dr., Park City
435.658.2111
Drinks Trolley
Though not meant for full-time outdoor use, it's easy to roll this drinks cart outside when entertaining. Flame metal Millino cart with caviar glass; $1,499
Where to buy it
890 Bonanza Dr., Park City
800.497.7072
