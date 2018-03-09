Looking to add some pizzaz to your home? Try the color of the year

Humans filter 80 percent of their experience through their sense of vision, according to Pantone, the worldwide color consulting service. That means color plays a huge role in how people feel when they walk into a room.

Every year, Pantone releases its color of the year. This year, it's ultraviolet, a bold color that blends with the currently trending modern gray tones, yet adds a lot of spice to a room.

"The right color is the differentiating factor that can stop someone in their tracks and capture their attention," according to Pantone. "It is also the most important design element for reflecting mood and style."

Pantone selects its color of the year by employing global team members, who study color trends and the needs of industries, from home to fashion to product packaging. Once Pantone selects the color of the year, it ensures homeowners and designers can easily reproduce that tone on walls. The company, in business since 1963, selected its first color of the year in 2000.

So, if you're looking for a way to add a bit of pizzazz to your home, try mystical, non-conformist ultraviolet. But go easy: One wall, accented by softer, complementary tones, will still make quite the statement.

Thinking Violet

Give your home a welcome shot of spring with the head-turning purple accent



William Yeoward 11" hand-made Sophie amethyst glass vase, $425

O.C. Tanner Jewelers

416 Main St., Park City

Faber-Castell limited edition Ottilie Fountain Pen in sterling silver and enamel, $1,695 O.C. Tanner Jewelers

416 Main St., Park City

435.940.9470

Monterey King duvet set includes king duvet cover, three European shams, two King shams, and one decorative throw pillow, $2,164

K&R Interiors

736 West 300 South

Salt Lake City

"Mother & Child" by Adam Hansen, oil on canvas, 30" X 40", $4,500

Meyer Gallery

305 Main St.

Park City

Michelle Nowels watercolor in 11" X 14" frame. Frame, $49

Peak Art & Frame

6541 N. Landmark Dr.

Park City

Z Glass Act small (9" X 17") cone sconce in rum raisin, handmade by glass artisan Susie Zeltner, $712

Elume Distinctive Lighting

3156 Quarry Rd.

Park City

20" down-and-feather throw pillows by Décor, $79 each

San Francisco Design

1890 Bonanza Dr.

Park City

