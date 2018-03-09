Looking to add some pizzaz to your home? Try the color of the year
March 9, 2018
Humans filter 80 percent of their experience through their sense of vision, according to Pantone, the worldwide color consulting service. That means color plays a huge role in how people feel when they walk into a room.
Every year, Pantone releases its color of the year. This year, it's ultraviolet, a bold color that blends with the currently trending modern gray tones, yet adds a lot of spice to a room.
"The right color is the differentiating factor that can stop someone in their tracks and capture their attention," according to Pantone. "It is also the most important design element for reflecting mood and style."
Pantone selects its color of the year by employing global team members, who study color trends and the needs of industries, from home to fashion to product packaging. Once Pantone selects the color of the year, it ensures homeowners and designers can easily reproduce that tone on walls. The company, in business since 1963, selected its first color of the year in 2000.
So, if you're looking for a way to add a bit of pizzazz to your home, try mystical, non-conformist ultraviolet. But go easy: One wall, accented by softer, complementary tones, will still make quite the statement.
Recommended Stories For You
Thinking Violet
Give your home a welcome shot of spring with the head-turning purple accent
William Yeoward 11" hand-made Sophie amethyst glass vase, $425
O.C. Tanner Jewelers
416 Main St., Park City
435.940.9470
Faber-Castell limited edition Ottilie Fountain Pen in sterling silver and enamel, $1,695
O.C. Tanner Jewelers
416 Main St., Park City
435.940.9470
K&R Interiors
736 West 300 South
Salt Lake City
801.364.2128
Meyer Gallery
305 Main St.
Park City
435.649.8160
Peak Art & Frame
6541 N. Landmark Dr.
Park City
435.649.0801
Elume Distinctive Lighting
3156 Quarry Rd.
Park City
435.647.2997
San Francisco Design
1890 Bonanza Dr.
Park City
800.497.7072
deCondé's Fine Furnishings
3130 S. Highland Dr.
Salt Lake City
801.355.1727