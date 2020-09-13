Park City Home: X Marks the Spot

Kimball Hotel & Stage Stop

Think of it as the Chateau Marmont of the 19th century. Over 150 years ago on the Overland stagecoach trail, William H. Kimball erected a sandstone building that housed dining rooms, a store, a post office, and 11 guest rooms. Among the bold-faced names who overnighted were Horace Greeley and Walt Whitman, who no doubt enjoyed the fresh trout and wild duck, and Mark Twain, who probably found inspiration in the saloon, first in the Park City area.

Interstate 80 rest stop, 1.5 miles east of Kimball Junction

Doggy Door Tie Cutter Cabin

Life was a rough for the men who logged the tens of millions of cross-ties needed to build and maintain the transcontinental railroads. For proof, visit this early 20th century log cabin, insulated with cardboard, chinked with mud, and admired by animal lovers for its 8-inch built-in doggy door. The place is largely as it would have been when it was abandoned in the 1940s, when axes and saws were replaced with gas-powered machinery.

Accessed via a half-mile hike from the main Smith’s Fork Forest Service road in the Wasatch National Forest.

William and Martha Myrick House

If you’re looking to give your new spouse a wedding gift, you might take a lesson from William Myrick. In 1901, he built his young bride, Martha, a house. And not just any house. Even with the rage for Victorian architecture tiptoeing into the Kamas Valley, the home’s elaborate gingerbread, latticework, and checkerboard panels, interpretations of the then-fashionable Eastlake style, must have looked like a wayward dollhouse in the rural farmland. As they still do today.

Milepost 14.4 and Highway 32, Marion.

Road Island Diner

And now for something completely different. The prefabricated roadside diner started its march across the American landscape in the 1920s and 30s, and this beauty is one of the rarest: a classic Streamline Moderne, prefabricated in 1939 in New Jersey. After being displayed at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York, it dished up decades of grub in Massachusetts and Rhode Island before businessman Keith Walker moved it to Utah in 2008. It made the National Register a year later, said to be the only pre-war Art-Deco Streamline diner west of the Mississippi.

981 West Weber Canyon Road, Oakley