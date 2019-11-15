Soup for You, and You, and You

This story is found in the Winter 2019 edition of Park City Home.

In the season of indulgence, it can be a relief to sit down to a simple supper that demands no more than supermarket staples and an hour in the kitchen. (You can make the soup the day before, refrigerate it overnight, and rewarm it over medium-low heat.) Use your nice china, open a bottle of pinot noir, and even the fussiest foodie will be enchanted. And don’t forget the classic finale: chocolate chip cookies.

THE SOUP

Wild Mushroom Soup with Sherry (serves 4 – 6)

ingredients

8 Tbsp. (1 stick) butter, room temperature

2 cups sliced celery

1 cup sliced shallots

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups sliced stemmed fresh shiitake mushrooms (about 6 oz.)

5 – 6 cups sliced crimini mushrooms (about 1 lb.)

3 cups sliced white mushrooms (about 6 oz.)

½ cup dry white wine

½ cup dry Sherry (not cooking Sherry)

¼ cup all-purpose flour

5 cups chicken stock or canned low-salt chicken broth (use vegetable stock for a vegetarian version)

½ cup whipping cream

directions

Melt 6 tablespoons butter in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add celery, shallots, and garlic and sauté about 8 minutes. Add all mushrooms and sauté until beginning to soften, about 4 minutes. Add wine and Sherry and boil until liquid is thickened and reduced, about 6 minutes.

Mix remaining 2 tablespoons butter and the flour in a small bowl to form a smooth paste. Add paste to mushrooms in pot; stir until mixture melts and is distributed over vegetables. Add stock, one cup at a time, stirring in between cups. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently and scraping bottom of pot to prevent mushrooms from sticking, about 10 minutes.

Working in batches, puree soup in a blender until smooth. Return soup to pot and stir in cream. Season with salt and pepper.

The sandwich

3-Cheese Grilled Cheese (serves 4)

ingredients

8 slices sandwich

bread

4 Tbsp. mayonnaise

2 ½ cups coarsely

grated cheddar, provolone,

and Swiss cheese

(about 10 oz.)

directions

Preheat oven 400°F. Place a rimmed

baking sheet pan in oven to heat.

Spread mayo on one side of each slice of bread. Remove hot baking pan from oven and place 4 slices of bread on it, mayonnaise-side down. Evenly divide the grated cheese on the four slices, mounding the cheese in the middle of each slice, then return to oven and bake for about 5 minutes (watch that the cheese melts but does not burn).

Remove the sheet pan from oven and turn oven to broil. Cover the melted cheese with second slice of bread, mayonnaise-side up, and broil until the bread is toasted, another 1 -2 minutes.

The dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies (Makes 18 – 20 cookies)

ingredients

½ cup sugar

¾ cup brown sugar, packed

1 tsp. salt

½ cup butter, melted

1 egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 ¼ cup all-purpose flour

½ tsp. baking soda

4 oz. semisweet

chocolate chunks

4 oz. dark chocolate chunks

directions

Preheat oven to 350°F

In a large bowl, whisk together the sugars, salt, and butter until a paste has formed with no lumps.

Add the egg and vanilla, then whisk vigorously until light ribbons fall off the whisk.

Sift in the flour and baking soda, gently folding in the dry ingredients with a spatula.

Fold in the chocolate chunks, then chill the dough for at least 30 minutes. (The longer it chills, the deeper and more toffee-like the flavor.)

Using a tablespoon, scoop the dough onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, leaving at least 4 inches of space between cookies and 2 inches from the edges of the pan so that cookies can spread evenly.

Bake for 12 – 15 minutes or until the edges barely brown. Cool on rack.