Style meets substance in three spectacular Park City Homes

A View to Thrill

Endless sky, mountains, meadows — and migrating elk — just five minutes from town.



It's Saturday evening. The kitchen buzzes with the sounds of dinner prep as late sunlight reflects off the hammered brass oven hood. Just outside, a blaze in the back patio's firepit wards off the chill, and friends gather around to share a robust red plucked from the wine room. Other guests, fresh off the hiking trails, soothe their muscles in a steaming hot tub. All eyes skim across the vast backyard — one of the largest in Park City — to the property's ridgeline. An elk migration path runs along the top of the acreage, and watching for their appearance has become a ritual, a time of quiet appreciation for this remarkable piece of the world.

Finding a private parcel of land this expansive in Park City is unusual in itself: over six acres of high ground in the exclusive Eagle Pointe neighborhood, with unobstructed views of mountains, sky, and meadows. The fact that it is so close to restaurants and shops—you're just a five-minute drive into town—makes it truly unique.

Every room in the house leads to the outdoors, and multiple decks ensure hours of contemplation. But what's inside is impressive in its own right. Open floor plans rarely work as well as this home's primary living space: The vaulted great room leads seamlessly into the dining area, where a sliding library ladder accesses a full wall of bookcases. Stepping into the kitchen, elegantly rustic cabinetry and brass fixtures complement the sleek chefs' appliances, and there's enough open shelving to feel thoroughly contemporary.

On one side of the main level sit the master bedroom and bath. Open the motorized window shades for floor-to-ceiling views of the natural landscaping, or just step onto your own patio. And in case one master suite fireplace-and-television setup isn't enough, there's another at the foot of the extra-long tub. Rounding out the suite: a supersize his-and-hers closet plus a private laundry room. Speaking of privacy, the two children's bedrooms are thoughtfully located elsewhere on the main floor, as are the laundry room and a handsome office.

Downstairs, the intelligent blueprint continues. In addition to a massive fireplace and wide patio, the stone-paved family room comes with its own kitchen and several lounging and snacking spots. They're perfect places for intermission: The adjacent movie room features a professional screen and projector, speakers built into the walls, and its own air handling system. Elsewhere on this level, you'll find the wine room and workout space. A couple of stairs lead to a two-bedroom guest suite with a Jack-and-Jill bath, boasting enough square footage for the largest house party.

Most people would call this estate a slice of heaven. Imagine calling it home.

Scandinavian Stunner

Sleek lines surrounded by gorgeous green



Sleek, blonde, and head-turning, this jewel comes with every feature discerning home-seekers crave. Sprawling living level with enough square footage for an indoor hockey match? Check. Main floor master suite, plus another upstairs master for visiting VIPs? Check. Pale wood flooring, heated outdoor living area, and three-car garage? Check, check, and check.

Good looks and a bells-and-whistles interior are compelling, but for a lot of buyers, the most incredible part of this newly built Thaynes Canyon five-bedroom, seven-bathroom contemporary is location. The cool, crisp lines may feel as though you're in a faraway land of fjords and Wishbone chairs, but in fact, you're within the Park City Limits. The 6th fairway of the Park City golf course is in your backyard and, thanks to a cunning shortcut, you have access to the ski area without encountering a single stoplight.

And then there's the natural water element. Let other homeowners looking for some liquid ambiance construct backyard fountains and reflecting ponds. This beauty has a year-round stream running through the tree-shaded property. The calming sound of a trickling brook is the ultimate home amenity.

Light wood surfaces combined with minimalist details give the cutting-edge kitchen both style and warmth, and a stone wall punctuated with a long, low-slung firebox adds a harmonious note to the great room and adjacent dining area. Massive windows on the main level open in all directions for dawn-to-dusk views. The main level master suite is a smooth study in smart design, with a corner fireplace, a freestanding soaking tub, and glass doors opening to a patio.

The home's floating staircase introduces another graphic element: chic cable railing extends to the top level's loft balcony. One side of the loft leads to a space perfectly sized for bedroom or office; around the corner lies the secondary master, with a corner fireplace and forest views.

The home's basement level is as inviting as you'll find, with a mammoth family room and adjacent kitchen, full bath, exercise room, rec space—there's huge flexibility for creating a completely custom environment. That is, if you can turn away from outdoor living. Built-in heating means you can enjoy the outdoor kitchen, dining room, and integrated lounging area—crafted from poured concrete and crushed gravel—much of the year. And with sophisticated landscaping, old-growth trees, and a babbling stream to set a very private stage, that's a hard offer to refuse.

Polished and personal

A family haven with global appeal

Every home has a story. Passions, personal interests, and point of view come together in a sanctuary that is utterly unique. In the case of this sophisticated estate in The Preserve, the result is that rarest of finds: a family haven with global appeal.

Much of the credit goes to the homeowners, who outfitted the four-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate with a refined eye. From the office's reclaimed wood ceiling to the TV room's hammered zinc bar to the best-looking hot tub in the state, every decision takes high marks for style. Contrasted against 10 pristine acres of scrub oak and rolling grasslands, the elegant interiors seem even more appealing. Take the vaulted living room. Pad across the stained walnut to an entire wall of floor-to-ceiling bi-fold doors opening to the wraparound upper deck. With its simple, sculptural fire pit, it's a clean yet cozy space for watching the sunlight play on the Uinta Mountains.

The layout practically guarantees a harmonious living. The upper level's master suite satisfies every craving: private deck with endless vistas, motorized window treatments, gas fireplace, and his-and-hers closets. The marble bath has a steam shower and a romantic slipper tub, the latter so close to nature you're practically shampooing outdoors. Three additional bedrooms are spread across the lower level, each with a resort-worthy bath. Also downstairs: a screening room with bar and blackout shades, a gleaming glass wine cellar, and a roomy gym the owners' daughters used as their dance studio.

You'd never know that an entire wall of the kitchen is devoted to cooling: The built-in refrigerators and cooling drawers hide behind sleekly crafted millwork. In addition to the prerequisite quartz breakfast bar, a conversation area under the windows invites guests to join in the dinner prep without getting underfoot. To one side of the kitchen sits the office (easily converted into a guest suite); a massive TV room (built-in-bar, theater seating) and formal dining room complete the picture.

And now, back to personal interests. Once the snow melts, guests venturing into the majestic backyard won't have to guess about at least one of the owners' passions. Beyond the patio and fire pit lie a professional putting green and sand trap, finishing touches on a home built from the heart.