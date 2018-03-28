There’s no need to go in blind when choosing window treatments

Windows are undeniably great. They let in sunlight and warmth, and open your home to the world. But even when you've got a million-dollar mountain view, there are times when you want to pull down the blinds. This primer covers the basics of shades, the most elemental window treatment of all. Ready? Roll 'em.

Sunglasses for your Windows

At first glance, shopping for window treatments can seem overwhelming. The options are vast, starting with traditional decorator choices such as draperies, Roman shades, and honeycomb styles. And yet most clients tend to prefer functional mesh-type roller shades. The material provides sun protection without sacrificing gorgeous mountain views. Mesh shades been described as sunglasses for your window: You can see through the mesh, but it prevents the sun from blazing into your home.

Simple roller shades are equally popular because of their utility: Consumers appreciate their functionality and accessible price point. These shades can be manually operated or battery powered for a variety of applications. They come in a variety of fabrics, from room darkening to translucent to the aforementioned mesh types. You can even choose dual shades, which allow you to see out while a privacy panel mounted behind guarantees both privacy and greater light control.

"Siri, Close the Blinds"

Most homeowners today are opting for the convenience of motorization. That's particularly true in luxury homes, where the windows are usually prewired, anticipating new occupants will want to motorize the treatments they choose. Nearly every type of product can be motorized with today's technology.

Motorized window treatments have traditionally been operated with handheld remotes or wall switches. Today, smart phones and voice-activated assistants such as Alexa and Siri are gaining favor with consumers. Not only can they pull down the shades for you, they'll dim the lights, turn on the music, and pour the drinks (well, maybe not quite yet). Electronic systems also allow homeowners to control multiple units with one mechanism. Other advantages include remote operation from locations outside of the home.

Battery-operated systems are the newest trend. Once experts install the window covering, homeowners simply push a button to control one or multiple window coverings. The new motors run on 5-year lithium batteries, which means half a decade of trouble-free operation. Motor prices have dropped considerably, making them affordable for most homeowners.

Cutting the Cords

Other trends in window shades have to do with aesthetics and safety. Lighter colors and cooler tones are the most popular choices, as they are timeless and work with most design schemes. While you might decide to change your paint color a few years from now, it's unlikely you'll want to invest in new window treatments. Shades in white and off-white go with almost everything.

The other big trend is cordless shades. Dangling cords pose a choking hazard for small children; the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission lists window covering cords as one of the five hidden hazards in a home. Choosing a cordless window covering provides peace of mind—and a tidy window treatment, to boot.