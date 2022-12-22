Weekend Warrior: Organize Your Photos

Screen-Shot-2022-12-22-at-10.18.17-AM

A realistic plan for preserving your memories while maintaining your sanity

It doesn’t matter if you came of age when Polaroids were cutting-edge or have never taken a picture with anything but your phone. Chances are that somewhere in a closet you’ve got a box, or boxes, of photos that go back decades, or even generations. Spending a weekend organizing them accomplishes several things. You preserve family history, free up closet space, and get to spend some time reminiscing.

1. Assemble your tools



If any of the photos are true family treasures, you’ll probably want a pair of white cotton gloves to protect against oily fingers. And depending on your eyesight, a magnifying glass can help with family resemblances.

Beyond that you’ll need to decide how to store the photos that you hold onto. You can arrange them chronologically in albums or small, specially designed photo boxes; what’s important is to avoid dumping them back into the big boxes again.

2. Sort the images



Start by sorting all the photos into whatever broad categories are most meaningful to you. Dates scribbled on the back, friends, neighbors, family members, events, or travel experiences can all work well.

Just remember that attempting to follow any category with too much precision can be the way to madness. You could pull your hair out trying to assign a year to a picture of a favorite uncle, or, based on the bellbottoms he is wearing, you could throw it onto the 1960’s and 1970’s pile.

3. Play favorites



Once the broad sorting is done, divide the photos in each category by how often you think you’ll want to look at them. One stack should be for the stars — the ones you want to keep immediately at hand, perhaps in an easy-to-access album, or maybe framed and set on a mantelpiece or hung on a gallery wall.

Another stack, the largest, contains photos that occasionally help with reminiscing and documenting but don’t need to come out often. And the last is of photos to be tossed —perhaps painfully unflattering reminders of some social event or out of focus shots of unrecognizable landscapes or somebody’s feet.

4. Label each photo



If you want to preserve dates or other identifying information on photos that are important enough to warrant it, you can accompany each image with a card that contains these details. Or, to ensure that the details and the photo don’t ever become separated, write the information on a back edge of the photo.

For older prints, which will be on fiber paper, using a soft No. 2 lead pencil is fine. But that won’t work on modern photo paper, which has a slicker surface. Best for old and new photos is a soft-tipped, water soluble marker known as a Stabilo pencil, which is available at art supply and craft stores.

When writing, place the photo face down on a clean, hard surface, and press down lightly. In no case use a ball-point pen, which can leave a damaging impression, or a regular felttip marker, which can bleed through the paper.

5. Store the keepers



While sorting and identifying, remove the photos from old sleeves, albums, or storage boxes, which are all likely to be made of material containing chemicals that will damage them over time. (Aging “magnetic” or self-adhesive album pages are particularly harmful.



Try removing the photos by gently sliding a length of dental floss between them and the pages). Instead, use acid-free sleeves, albums, storage boxes, or index files, which are usually labeled as such. If you plan to store photos loosely in an acid-free box, separate them with layers of acid-free paper. And when mounting them in frames, use acid-free matting and backing board.



As important as how you store photos is where, which means no place that moisture, humidity, or extremes of temperature could harm them. If it’s not someplace you’d feel comfortable hanging out for long periods of time — the garage, say — it’s probably not good for your photographs, either.

