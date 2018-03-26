You won’t want to miss these three tasty salads from Park City restaurants

When Cobb Met Fennel

At Cafe Trio, Chef Logan Crew gives the traditional Cobb salad a modern twist by mixing fennel seed into the vinaigrette. The result is a protein-packed meal with an irresistible herbal note.

Cafe Trio Cobb Salad

Salad ingredients (makes two servings) • 3 cups mixed greens

• 4 ounces blanched green beans (to blanch, boil bean for 2 – 3 minutes, then shock in a bowl of ice water)

• Handful of cherry tomatoes, halved

• 6 ounces grilled chicken

• 1 hardboiled egg

• 3 slices crisp smoked bacon, crumbled

• 1/4 cup crumbled Gorgonzola Fennel Vinaigrette (dresses two salads)

• 3/4 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 1 clove garlic, crushed

• 1 egg yolk<

• 1 tsp. fennel seed

• 2 Tbsp. champagne vinegar

• 1/3 cup olive oil/canola oil blend

• Salt and pepper

Preparation:

Arrange salad ingredients on two large plates. In small bowl, whisk together mustard, garlic, egg yolk, and fennel seed. Add vinegar and stir well. Slowly add oil mixture until the dressing is emulsified. Season with salt and pepper.

———————————

Steak Lover's Sensation

Seasonal vegetables, a cut of grilled flat iron steak, and a warm ricotta vinaigrette give Versante's steak salad substantial appeal that would satisfy even the heartiest mountain appetite. This summer it's sure to be a star dish on the restaurant's new patio.



Versante's Steak Salad

Salad ingredients

(makes two servings)

• 1/2 cup grilled flat iron steak

• 1/2 cup mixed arugula and spinach

• 1/2 cup diced cooked beets

• 1/2 cup cucumber strips

• 1/2 cup grilled corn medallions

• 1/2 cup grilled asparagus

• 1/2 cup toasted pepitas

• 1/2 cup shaved radishes and rutabaga

• 1/2 cup sliced avocado Warm ricotta vinaigrette (makes almost 2 cups)

• 1/4 cup chicken stock

• 2 Tbsp. white wine

• 5 ounces chopped red onion

• 3/4 Tbsp. dried thyme

• 1/2 cup ricotta cheese

• 1/2 cup champagne vinegar

• 1 Tbsp. lemon juice

• 1/2 cup oil olive oil/canola oil blend

• 1 tsp. kosher salt

• 1/2 tsp. black pepper

• 1½ tsp. sour cream

Preparation:

Arrange all salad ingredients on a plate. To make dressing, heat chicken stock and white wine until warm. Mix onion and thyme into ricotta. Combine vinegar, lemon juice, and ricotta mix in a bowl. Pour in warm stock-wine mix. Add oil in a slow stream, whisking to emulsify. Finish with salt and pepper to taste, and swirl in sour cream before serving warm.

—————-

Squia and seaweed medley

Flying Sumo's Seaweed Salad

Salad ingredients (makes two servings)

• 2 cups fresh mixed greens (your favorite)

• 1 cup julienned carrots

• 1 cup red cabbage ribbons tossed with ginger carrot vinaigrette (available at Asian markets)

• 1/2 cup shredded smoked squid (available in bags at Asian markets)

• 1/2 cup seaweed salad (available at Asian markets)

• sliced cucumber Dressing (dresses two salads)

• 2 Tbsp. Asian rice vinegar

• 1 tsp. brown sugar

• 2 Tbsp. ponzu sauce (citrus-based soy sauce)

• 1 Tbsp. sesame oil

• 1/2 carrot, finely chopped or shredded

• Squeeze of lemon

• Salt and pepper

Preparation:

Place salad ingredients in a large bowl. Place dressing ingredients in a blender and process briefly. Toss with salad ingredients, garnish with sliced cucumber, and serve.