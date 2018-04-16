Park City Ice Arena’s cool offerings during the summer

Competitive Figure Skating Camp

This camp is for figure skaters who have passed the Pre- Preliminary Free Skate test and have at least an axel. Daily on and off ice classes and sessions will be offered. Exhibition on Friday and camp souvenir are included.

Ability: Preliminary and higher



Dates: Monday – Friday, June 11–15, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Basic Skating Camp

This camp is for skaters of all levels with some experience on the ice. Daily activities both on and off the ice classes. A camp souvenir is included.



Ages: 4 and older

Dates: Monday – Friday, July 30-Aug. 3, 9 a.m.-noon

Termite Hockey Camp

The perfect camp for youth who are interested in playing recreational hockey. Campers must be able to skate forwards, backward and stop comfortably in hockey skates. Choose from half- or full-day option. On ice and off ice instruction. Age 5 – 8 years

Ability: Must be able to skate forward, backward and stop

Dates: Monday-Friday, June 18-22 and Aug. 6-10, 9 a.m.-noon

Other offerings include the following

Hockey Academy

With an emphasis on fun, the instruction is focused on the basic skills of power skating, stick handling, passing, shooting and positioning, developing skills for recreational and competitive play. Skating requirements: Participants must have passed a minimum of Snow Flurries in Skating Academy, have passed Basic Hockey Skating or have the approval of the Hockey Academy Director.

Basic Hockey Skating

Participants learn to skate in hockey skates. This class accepts beginner skaters and skaters who have some experience but need to focus on skating fundamentals. Skaters will learn how to maneuver faster and be agiler on the ice. Proper skating techniques are the primary focus and will be taught without a puck or stick. Helmets with face masks are required and full hockey equipment is recommended.

Skating Academy

Participants learn to skate in figure or hockey skates. Skaters progress through various skill levels learning to stop, skate backward, do crossovers, as well as learn other skills. Classes offered for all ability levels, ages 3 to adult.

Private Skating Lessons

Private lessons are available with our certified instructors. For a full list of instructors and for additional information visit us online.

Small & Tall

For preschool and kindergarten age kids, accompanied by a guardian, learning to skate. This program begins with a 20 minute Story Time in the Ice Area lobby followed by a 30-minute skating lesson. This class focuses on fun and getting comfortable and confident on the ice.

Off-Ice Ballet

This class will focus on proper alignment, body awareness, posture and flexibility.

For information about these offerings, visit parkcity.org/departments/park-city-ice-arena.