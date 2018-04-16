Park City Mountain Kids Camp and Little Adventures Children’s Center offer summer fun for kids of all ages

Kids can have fun all summer long at the Park City Kids Camp at the Park City Mountain Village and the Little Adventure's Children Center at Canyons Village

The Park City Kids Camp at Park City Mountain welcomes kids ages 6 years – 12 years old.

Little Adventures Children's Center at Canyons Village welcomes kids ages 6 weeks – 6 years of age.

Sessions run from June 11 through Aug.17. There will be no camp on July 4.

Both centers are state-licensed child-care facilities that provide fun and age-appropriate activities including nature hikes, swimming, arts and crafts, science, sports activities, and indoor and outdoor games. Children ages 6-12 years who are participating in the Park City Kids Camp also have the opportunity to enjoy a fieldtrip twice per week (additional fees may apply).

Summer Child Care and Park City Kids Camp Operations: Monday through Friday

Lunch and two snacks are included in the full-

day program.

The morning half-day (8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.) program includes a morning snack and lunch. The afternoon half-day (12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.) includes an afternoon snack. Half days are based upon availability on the day and cannot be reserved in advance.

• Pick-up: No later than 4:30 p.m.

• Reservations are required. To make a reservation or reach a classroom or manager/supervisor on duty, please call 435-615-8036.

• Registration deadlines: full payment for camps will be taken daily. Field trip fees are applied daily to each reservation for each week so parents will not see any fieldtrip fees on the initial confirmations.

• Both locations do not guarantee the ability to accommodate late reservation requests or drop-ins.

• Cancellation is required 48 hours in advance. Cancellations made the day before the start time will incur a fee equivalent to 50 percent of the total cost of the first day's session(s). For no-call, no-shows and cancellations occurring after the session start time, the fee is full price of the first day's session. Weather conditions are not viable reasons for cancellation.

Call 435-615-8036 for our weekly, three-day and five-day seasonal pricing. For information, visit http://www.parkcitymountain.com/summer/camp