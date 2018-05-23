5 Wildflower Walks
May 23, 2018
From alpine buttercups to sego lilies, the peak of Park City's wildflower season runs from mid-July through August. These five hikes, from child-friendly to challenging, will get you up-close-and-personal with the tiniest glories of summer.
Sultan Out and Back, Deer Valley Resort (pictured)
If you like your walks without the distraction of mountain bikers, this hikers-only loop trail is a pretty respite. The walk traverses forest, open hillsides, and an aspen grove before heading into a canyon. You'll end at a picnic deck, the perfect spot for sustenance with a view.
Over Easy Neighborhood Trail, Summit
Park
Another hiker-only option, this easy 2.5-mile trail is a kid-friendly out-and-back excursion that's refreshingly cool in summer. You'll spot plenty of flora in the shady pine forests and alpine meadows. (Note: A northern portion of the trail is off-limits to dogs.)
Lofty Lake Loop, Kamas
Recommended Stories For You
Bountiful meadows, a trio of alpine lakes, and easy terrain make this 4-mile loop the perfect August expedition. Bring a fishing rod (and license), or just a camera for capturing the Uintas' wildflowers.
Guardsman Pass, Bonanza Flat
Not long after the snow melts, more serious hikers set out in search of alpine buttercups and the shores of Lackawaxen Lake via 10,420 Peak—named for its elevation. The vistas are worth the steep climb (1,000 feet in three-quarters of a mile.)
Glenwild Loop, Kimball Junction
At 8.5 miles, this sunny trail is a time commitment, but the views are grand, the terrain is easy, and you'll encounter plenty of rolling sagebrush along with late-summer blooms. There's also a shorter version for hikers in
a hurry.
Trending In: Park City Parent
Trending Sitewide
- Court report: Park City woman pleads guilty to DUI
- Park City will force tenants out of affordable Prospector dwellings
- Tom Clyde: Let kids be kids, and let them build treehouses
- Developer wants to build housing community on Bitner Road in Kimball Junction
- Marketplace: Wasatch Creamery serves up locally sourced ice cream