5 Wildflower Walks

From alpine buttercups to sego lilies, the peak of Park City's wildflower season runs from mid-July through August. These five hikes, from child-friendly to challenging, will get you up-close-and-personal with the tiniest glories of summer.

Sultan Out and Back, Deer Valley Resort (pictured)

If you like your walks without the distraction of mountain bikers, this hikers-only loop trail is a pretty respite. The walk traverses forest, open hillsides, and an aspen grove before heading into a canyon. You'll end at a picnic deck, the perfect spot for sustenance with a view.

Over Easy Neighborhood Trail, Summit

Park

Another hiker-only option, this easy 2.5-mile trail is a kid-friendly out-and-back excursion that's refreshingly cool in summer. You'll spot plenty of flora in the shady pine forests and alpine meadows. (Note: A northern portion of the trail is off-limits to dogs.)

Lofty Lake Loop, Kamas

Bountiful meadows, a trio of alpine lakes, and easy terrain make this 4-mile loop the perfect August expedition. Bring a fishing rod (and license), or just a camera for capturing the Uintas' wildflowers.

Guardsman Pass, Bonanza Flat

Not long after the snow melts, more serious hikers set out in search of alpine buttercups and the shores of Lackawaxen Lake via 10,420 Peak—named for its elevation. The vistas are worth the steep climb (1,000 feet in three-quarters of a mile.)

Glenwild Loop, Kimball Junction

At 8.5 miles, this sunny trail is a time commitment, but the views are grand, the terrain is easy, and you'll encounter plenty of rolling sagebrush along with late-summer blooms. There's also a shorter version for hikers in

a hurry.