Aptitude Academics keeps young minds active throughout the summer
April 16, 2018
Aptitude Academics Services, located at 2029 Sidewinder Dr., Suite 102, provides personalized learning to help students keep their minds active and engaged all summer.
Service include:
• ACT/SAT/PSAT/SSAT prep: Planning and practice will help relieve stress and ensure improved scores with Aptitude's specific exam content and individualized targeted instruction.
• Advanced Placement Exams: Aptitude provides study support and exam preparation that helps students excel on AP exams.
• College Application and Essay: High-school seniors can get a head start on college applications and essays.
In addition, Aptitude offers additional tutoring in the following:
• Advanced placement subjects
• Common Core Math
• Science: biology, chemistry and physics
• English and language arts
• Writing
• Social studies and history
• Online course proctoring and guided independent study
• Dual immersion in French and Spanish
• Study and organizational skills, test tactics, active reading, review and annotation.
Call 435-655-1337 to schedule a session.
For more information, visit http://www.aptitudeacademics.com
