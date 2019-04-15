Basin Recreation camps keep kids active during the summer months
April 15, 2019
From sports camps to travel camps, from day camps to bike camps, Basin Recreation has 10 weeks of summer fun for kids ages 4-15.
SUMMER BLAST (Ages 6-12)
Looking to have a blast this summer? Summer Blast is one of our most popular camps and is available every week of the summer. Camp participants will get a choice of fun activities including sports, arts and crafts, relays, table games and contests. Campers will cool off in the pool every afternoon. Camp takes place from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with early drop off at 8 a.m. and late pick up at 5 p.m. for added convenience.
TRAVEL CAMPS
ALL OUT ADVENTURE CAMP (Ages 7-12)
This camp is for the EXTREME camper! Par- ticipants will explore rock climbing, rafting, hiking, amusement parks and water parks. This is the ulti- mate camp of the summer!
H2O ADVENTURE CAMP (Ages 7-12)
Water! Water! Water! Campers will get to cool down for a whole week. Trips to water parks, river rafting and pools. This camp fills up fast, so sign up ASAP.
MINI ADVENTURE CAMP (Ages 5-7)
Big adventures for the mini camper! Campers will go to the Hogle Zoo, the Clark Planetarium, the Aquarium, the Kamas Recreation Center and the Tracy Aviary. This is a great full-day camp that will please the kids and parents alike.
TEEN ADVENTURE CAMP (Ages 12-15) A week full of adventures just for teens. Unique camp experiences include river rafting, rock climb- ing, day camping, team building and more. This camp will fill up fast and is only offered one week during the summer!
TEEN TUESDAYS (Ages 12-15)
Outdoor adventure field trips just for TEENS! Every Tuesday is a new escapade in the great outdoors. Teens will learn wilderness and camping skills, fishing, kayaking, hiking, sailing, rafting and so much more.
SPORT CAMPS
BASEBALL CAMP (Ages 6-12)
Come learn the fundamentals of the game including hitting, throwing, catching and defense. Baseballs and bats will be provided but please bring cleats, a glove, a hat and a helmet. Great introduction to the game. Coaches welcome!
BASKETBALL CAMP (Ages 6-12)
For players with a love of the game and who are looking to improve their skills, this is a great camp to practice your talent. Camp will focus on fundamentals and skills through instruction and games.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL CAMP (Ages 13-17)
Spike, bump and volley in the sand. Work on skills for the upcoming volleyball season. Matches and mini-tournaments add a bit of competition.
INDOOR VOLLEYBALL CAMP (Ages 6-14)
Spike, bump and volley. Whether you are new to the sport or wanting to work on your fundamentals, this camp will help you with the basics. Matches and mini-tournaments add a bit of competition.
INTRO TO LACROSSE CAMP
Come learn the fundamentals of lacrosse including throwing, catching and field movement. Sticks and balls will be provided. This is a no-contact camp and is all about teaching the basics.
SOCCER CAMP (Ages 4-14)
This camp will wrap up your summer and prepare you for fall soccer! Learn the basics of the game including passing, trapping, shooting and more. This can be a great introduction to the game or a fun way to get ready for the season. Coaches welcome!
TENNIS CAMP (Ages 6-12)
Break out your racquet for tennis camp. This camp is a great way to learn or improve your skills on our Trailside tennis courts. Campers will also play mini- matches.
MINI CAMPS AT THE FIELDHOUSE
CRITTER CAMP (Ages 4-6)
Critter camp is just for the little ones. Explore different animals each day, enjoy a visit from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, learn about all kinds of critters, make a bug catcher and so much more!
LITTLE SPORTS CAMP (Ages 4-6)
Campers will have a chance to experience a variety of sports such as basketball, baseball, soccer and more. This is the perfect camp to introduce little ones to it all. If you love sports, you will love this camp!
MUNCHKIN SOCCER CAMP (Ages 4-6)
Is your camper ready to fall in love with soccer? This indoor soccer camp is for boys and girls just starting to get out there and play. Participants will be taught the basic skills of soccer while incorporating fun games to keep them interested.
BIKE CAMPS
MINI MOUNTAIN BIKE CAMP (Ages 6-8)
For the younger rider who wants to learn the basics of mountain biking. We will explore paved and hard packed trails in Park City. Riders will learn how to use their gears and brakes safely, build a little endurance, and learn how to navigate around obstacles. Each camper will need to supply his or her own bike, helmet and any other desired safety items. This is a fun and safe way to get ready for the trails.
MOUNTAIN BIKE CAMP (Ages 9-14)
Campers will experience our great trails on the fast track. Every bike rider will learn safety, trail etiquette and some tips on how to get to the top of the moun- tain. Each camper will need to supply his or her own bike with working gears, a helmet and any other desired safety items. Get ready to ride!
BASIN RECREATION SUMMER CAMP SCHEDULE
JUNE 10-14
• Basketball Camp, ages 6-12, Ecker Hill gymnasium, 9-11 a.m., $80
• Critter Camp, ages 4-6, Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, 9 a.m.-noon, $100
• Mountain Bike Camp, ages 9-10, various trails in Park City, 9 a.m.-noon, $120
• Summer Blast, ages 6-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150
• Teen Tuesday, ages 12-15, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $50
JUNE 17-21
• All Out Adventure Camp, ages 7-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $275
• Intro to Lacrosse Camp, ages 6-12, Trailside Park, 9-11 a.m., $80
• Mini Mountain Bike Camp, ages 6-8, various trails in Park City, 1-3 p.m., $80
• Mountain Bike Camp, ages 11-14, various trails in Park City, 9 a.m.-noon, $120
• Munchkin Soccer Camp, ages 4-6, Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, 9-11 a.m., $80
• Summer Blast Camp, ages 6-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150
• Teen Tuesday, ages 12-15, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $50
JUNE 24-28
• H2O Adventure Camp, ages 7-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $275
• Mountain Bike Camp, ages 9-10, various trails in Park City, 9 a.m.-noon, $120
• Summer Blast Camp, ages 6-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150
• Teen Tuesday, ages 12-15, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $50
• Tennis Camp, ages 6-12, Trailside Park, 9-11 a.m., $80
JULY 1-5 (NO CAMP JULY 4)
• Little Sports Camp, ages 4-6, Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, 9-11 a.m., $64
• Mini Mountain Bike Camp, ages 6-8, various trails in Park City, 10 a.m.-noon, $64
• Summer Blast Camp, ages 6-12, Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $125
• Teen Adventure Camp, ages 12-15, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $220
JULY 8-12
• Basketball Camp, ages 6-12, Ecker Hill gym, 9- 11 a.m., $80
• H2O Adventure Camp, ages 7-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $275
• Mountain Bike Camp, ages 9-10, various trails in Park City, 9 a.m.-noon, $120
• Munchkin Soccer Camp, ages 4-6, Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, 9-11 a.m., $80
• Summer Blast, ages 6-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150
• Teen Tuesday, ages 12-15, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $50
• Tennis Camp, ages 6-12, Trailside Park, 9-11 a.m., $80
JULY 15-19
• Indoor Volleyball Camp, ages 6-14, Ecker Hill gym, 9-11 a.m., $80
• Mini Adventure Camp, ages 5-7, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $200
• Mountain Bike Camp, ages 9-10, various trails in Park City, 9 a.m.-noon, $120
• Summer Blast Camp, ages 6-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150
• Teen Tuesday, ages 12-15, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $50
JULY 22-26
• Critter Camp, ages 4-6, Basin Recreation Field- house, 9 a.m.-noon, $100
• H2O Adventure Camp, ages 7-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $275
• Mountain Bike Camp, ages 9-10, various trails in Park City, 9 a.m.-noon., $120
• Summer Blast Camp, ages 6-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150
• Tennis Camp, ages 6-12, Trailside Park, 9-11 a.m., $80
JULY 29-AUGUST 2
• Beach Volleyball Camp, ages 13-17, Willow Creek Park, 9-11 a.m., $80
• Intro to Lacrosse Camp, ages 6-12, Trailside Park, 9-11 a.m., $80
• Mini Mountain Bike Camp, ages 6-8, various trails in Park City, 1-3 p.m., $80
• Mountain Bike Camp, ages 9-10, various trails in Park City, 9 a.m.-noon, $12
• Summer Blast, ages 6-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150
• Teen Tuesday, ages 12-15, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., $50
AUGUST 5-9
• All Out Adventure Camp, ages 7-12, Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $275
• Baseball Camp, ages 6-12, Ecker Hill, 9-11 a.m., $80
• Mini Mountain Bike Camp, ages 6-8, various trails in Park City, 10 a.m.-noon, $80
• Summer Blast Camp, ages 6-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150
• Teen Tuesday, ages 12-15, Ecker Hill, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $50
• Tennis Camp, ages 6-12, Trailside Park, 9-11 a.m., $80
AUGUST 12-16
• Mountain Bike Camp, ages 11-14, various trails in Park City, 9 a.m.-noon, $120
• Soccer camp (M-TH), ages 4-8, The Field- house, 9-10 a.m., $55
• Soccer camp (M-TH), ages 9-14, The Field- house, 10-11 a.m., The Fieldhouse, $55
• Summer Blast Camp, ages 6-12, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150
• Teen Tuesday, ages 12-15, Trailside Park and Ecker Hill, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., $50
Call 435-655-0999 or visit https://www.basinrecreation.org/recreation/youth-recreation/camps/.
BASIN RECREATION FIELD- HOUSE SUMMER AQUATICS
ONLINE REGISTRATION OPENS MONDAY, MAY 6
FREE SWIM ASSESSMENT
Before enrolling your swimmer in summer lessons, sign up for a free swim assessment. Qualified instructors will help guide you in placing your child in the appropriate level and set your child up for success in his or her swim lessons. All evaluation participants will be allowed to register early and receive 10 percent off their first session of swim lessons. In order to receive the discount, registration must take place at The Fieldhouse the day of the swim assessment. Assessments will take 5-10 minutes. Please register online to reserve your time.
Date: Wednesday, May 1 Times: 5-7 p.m.
Ages: 3-14
Location: The Fieldhouse pool Cost: FREE
PARENT-TOT SWIM LESSONS
For our littlest paddlers, ages 6 months to 3 years old, Basin Recreation offers the Basin Babies and Basin Tots courses. These classes develop a high comfort level in the water, while at the same time teaching the adults about water safety and drown- ing prevention. While the classes are not intended to develop accomplished swimmers, they do offer a confidence-building, fun, nurturing experience as a foundation for a lifetime of aquatic learning. One adult must be in the water with each child.
Dates: Session 1: June 3-12 Session 2: June 17-26 Session 3: July 8-17 Session 4: July 22-31
Days: Mondays and Wednesdays
Times: Basin Babies (6-18 months): 10:30-11:15 a.m. Basin Tots (18-36 months): 11:15 a.m.-noon Location: The Fieldhouse pool
Cost: $45 per session
YOUTH SWIM LESSONS
For swimmers ages 3-5 we offer the Guppy Class, and for swimmers ages 6 and older we offer a variety of lessons tailored to skill level. Please review each "color level" to find the appropriate class for your child. Correct swim technique is enforced for success as the child moves through all the groups. If you have any questions, we are here to help!
Dates: Session 1: June 3-13 Session 2: June 17-27 Session 3: July 8-18 Session 4: July 22-August 1 Days: Mondays-Thursdays
Times: Option 1: 4-4:30 p.m. Option 2: 4:40-5:10 p.m. Option 3: 5:20-5:50 p.m.
Location: The Fieldhouse pool Cost: $70 per session
GUPPY SWIM SCHOOL: Ages 3-5
Designed to orient children to the aquatic environment with the full support of the instructor.
• Water safety
• Breath control, bobbing and blowing bubbles
• Body awareness, floating with support
• Treading water with support
• Kicking, gliding and swimming with support
If your child has a difficult time in the water without a parent, we recommend participating in the Parent-Tot swim lesson program instead.
THE RED GROUP: Ages 6-8
The focus of this group is similar to the Guppy curriculum but the children in Red group are usually older and have better coordination. This class is essential to learning the basics so your child can be more successful and comfortable in the levels following.
• Water safety
• Breath control, bobbing and blowing bubbles
• Body awareness, floating without support for five-plus seconds Kicking and gliding with support
• Swimming on front and back for short distances with support Treading water 15 seconds
THE ORANGE GROUP: Ages 8-9
(Prerequisites: complete Level 1 Red or pass swim evaluation by director standards)
• Floating and body position 15-plus seconds Submersion and retrieving objects from pool floor
• Kicking, gliding and finning without support
• Learning freestyle and rolling to back to breathe
• Introducing backstroke
• Treading water for 30 seconds
THE YELLOW GROUP: Ages 9-11
(Cultivates the skills learned in Orange)
• Refining rotary breathing for freestyle
• Learning backstroke
• Streamline kicking for at least 15 yards (front and back)
• Shallow diving off the pool edge
• Treading water for one minute
THE GREEN GROUP: Ages 10–12
(Continues to build on the skills that have been learned in previous levels) Body rotation, the pull and the recovery of the freestyle
• Pushing off the wall underwater and then streamline kicking for 15 yards
• Freestyle and backstroke with focus on body rotation and recovery
• Elementary backstroke — perfecting the kick and building endurance
• Introducing breaststroke, more specifically putting the pull and kick together
• Introducing butterfly kick
• Treading water for three minutes
THE BLUE GROUP: Ages 10 and older
(Blue Group/ Pre-comp Group equips the swimmer with skills in the event they would like to pursue a swim team)
• Refining technique and building endurance in all strokes; freestyle, backstroke, elementary backstroke and breaststroke
• Putting butterfly stroke together pull and kick
• Introducing starts and turns
• Treading water for five minutes
Call 435-655-0999 or visit https://www.basinrecreation.org/recreation/youth- recreation/swimming/.
