Basin Recreation camps keep kids active during the summer months

SOCCER CAMP (Ages 4-14)

This camp will wrap up your summer and prepare you for fall soccer! Learn the basics of the game including passing, trapping, shooting and more. This can be a great introduction to the game or a fun way to get ready for the season. Coaches welcome!

TENNIS CAMP (Ages 6-12)

Break out your racquet for tennis camp. This camp is a great way to learn or improve your skills on our Trailside tennis courts. Campers will also play mini- matches.

MINI CAMPS AT THE FIELDHOUSE

CRITTER CAMP (Ages 4-6)

Critter camp is just for the little ones. Explore different animals each day, enjoy a visit from Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, learn about all kinds of critters, make a bug catcher and so much more!

LITTLE SPORTS CAMP (Ages 4-6)

Campers will have a chance to experience a variety of sports such as basketball, baseball, soccer and more. This is the perfect camp to introduce little ones to it all. If you love sports, you will love this camp!

MUNCHKIN SOCCER CAMP (Ages 4-6)

Is your camper ready to fall in love with soccer? This indoor soccer camp is for boys and girls just starting to get out there and play. Participants will be taught the basic skills of soccer while incorporating fun games to keep them interested.

BIKE CAMPS

MINI MOUNTAIN BIKE CAMP (Ages 6-8)

For the younger rider who wants to learn the basics of mountain biking. We will explore paved and hard packed trails in Park City. Riders will learn how to use their gears and brakes safely, build a little endurance, and learn how to navigate around obstacles. Each camper will need to supply his or her own bike, helmet and any other desired safety items. This is a fun and safe way to get ready for the trails.