Dance the summer away with Dance Tech Studios

For 25 years years, Dance Tech Studios, directed and owned by Nicole Fielding, has offered professional, quality instruction that is technically challenging as well as enjoyable and confidence-building experience.

Every summer, Fielding and her faculty plan and create dance camps that are appropriate for all levels.

This year, the camps will be held in the 15,000 square-feet, state-of-the-art training facility that is located at 786 Division Street, right off I-80 at the Silver Creek Junction exit.

Here is some information for the 2018 summer sessions:

SUMMER DANCE INTENSIVE

(Ages 6-15)

Session 1: June 11-14

Session 2: June 18-21

Session 3: July 9-12

Session 4: Aug. 6-9

Session 5: Aug. 13-16

Session 6: Aug. 20-22 (Company Dancers only)

Classes held Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Faculty will offer professional instruction from beginning to preprofessional levels in ballet, pointe, jazz, modern/contemporary, hip-hop, turns and leaps, flexibility, tap, injury prevention, tumbling for dancers and strength/cardio conditioning.

Cost: $200 per session. Early-bird rate is $125 until May 1.

BOYS XTREME (Ages 5-8 and 9-12)

Camp 1: June 25-28

Camp 2: July 16-19

Camp 3: Aug. 13-16

Classes held Mondays through Thursdays from 9:30-11 a.m. Boys Xtreme will feature techniques in hip-hop, breakdance and movement tricks that will be taught by national award-winning male hip-hop dancers.

Cost: $115 until May 1. Cost after May 1 will be $140

PARK CITY CHEER & POM

SUMMER CAMP

Camp 1: June 25-28

Camp 2: July 16-19

Camp 3: Aug. 6-9

Cost: $200 until May 1, Cost after May 1 will be $225

TINY TUTUS (Ages 3-4)

Camp 1: Glitter and Sparkles: June 25-28

Camp 2: Bubbles and Ballet: July 16-19

Camp 3: Disney Princesses: Aug. 13-16

Classes held Mondays through Thursdays from 9:30 a.m.-noon. The camp will include instruction for ballet, jazz, tap, creative movement and dance-related arts and crafts.

Cost: $130 until May 1. Cost after May 1 will be $155.

For more information, call 435-655-9213 or visit http://www.dancetechworld.com.