Deer Valley’s adventure camp schedules summer fun for kids

Deer Valley's Summer Adventure Camp is based at the Children's Center at Snow Park Lodge. Surrounded by mountains, with hiking trails, hillside playgrounds and duck ponds, this state-licensed center provides a separate "home base" for each age group.

The center has built-in nooks for entertainment and performances, a bouldering wall and a full supply of craft projects, games, puzzles, videos and books.

Camp dates are weekdays, June 10 through August 19 with no camp on July 4 and July 24.

Camp hours are from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with organized activities from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for full- day registration and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for half- day registration when applicable.

For safety reasons and to ensure quality programming, appropriate age divisions are required.

Campers need to bring a sack lunch, water bottle and sunscreen daily. Healthy, nutritious sack lunches are available for a nominal fee. The Children's Center is a nut-free environment, so please do not include foods containing nuts or nut products in camper's lunches.

Field trip, special activity and swimming fees are not included in prices. Field trips and special activities fees range from $15 to $40 and there is a nominal fee for swimming.

Weekly calendars are available to notify parents of that week's theme, guest speakers or performers, field trips and more.

THE COUNSELORS

Our camp counselors are trained professionals who are experienced in child care. Many of them work in our children's ski programs and Children's Center during the winter or Deer Valley Academy during the school year. The counselor to camper ratios are: one to three for infants, one to four for toddlers, and one for a group of five to eight for older children.

THE CAMPERS

Sunflowers (ages 2 – 11 months) are offered play time and quiet time in our state-licensed child care facility. The seasonal full-day rate is $3,234 and a three-day seasonal rate is also available.

Grasshoppers (ages 12 – 18 months), Little Ramblers (ages 19 – 23 months) and Ramblers (age 2 years) enjoy playtime with friends, music and movement, art and many other organized activities in a fun environment. The costs for Grasshoppers, Little Ramblers and Ramblers are as follows: seasonal full-day rate is $3,038; the half-day rate is $2,107. A three-day seasonal rate is also available.