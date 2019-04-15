Egyptian Theatre’s Youtheatre sets the stage for its summer camps

All camps take place at Miner's Hospital except where indicated. THEATRE BUGS Ages 5-7/ entering K-2nd grade (must turn 5 by 9/1/19)

June 10-14; July 22-26; Aug. 5-9 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | $200 | Aftercare available 1-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday for $75 Play your way through the essential elements of theatre arts with daily drama, movement, music, and stagecraft rotations. End-of-week showcase on the Egyptian Theatre stage. STORY TO STAGE- CREATURE FEATURE Ages 6-9/ entering 1st-4th grades

July 29-Aug. 2 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | $240

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave. In partnership with Park City Library, this camp experience brings beloved children's books such as "The Gruffalo" and "Where the Wild Things Are" to life on stage. Each group (separated by age) will explore stories and characters through dramatic play, craft props and costumes, and perform the story live on stage during a showcase on the final camp day. ACT OUT Ages 8-12/ entering 3rd-7th grades

June 10-14 l July 8-12 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | $230 One of our most popular one-week camps for this age group, this one always sells out- so we've added an extra camp week this summer. Take just one of the weeks, or keep building your skills by taking both. Learn the fundamental skills every actor needs to have in their toolbox: how to create a character, work in an ensemble, effectively tell a story, and the basics of improv. Show off your skills in a showcase the final afternoon of camp. MUSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION Ages 8-18/ entering 3rd-12th grades June 17-28 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | $500 In this two-week camp experience, we pick a musical to explore and separate campers into groups by age and characters, with Teens playing the lead roles. Performers rotate daily through singing, choreography and acting rehearsals; coming together for end-of-week performance on the Egyptian stage.

PUPPETRY Ages 8-12/ entering 3rd-7th grades

June 24-28 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | $250

Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St. Puppet up. Craft, voice, and develop a unique puppet to perform in an ensemble production at the end-of-week showcase on the Egyptian Theatre stage. TEEN PUPPETRY Ages 12-18/ entering 7th-12th grades

July 22-26 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | $250

Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St. Boundary-pushing Broadway productions such as Warhorse, The Lion King, and King Kong have changed the theatrical landscape and redefined the meaning of ensemble, one of the most important elements of theatre. Instead of a focus on individual puppets, this camp will explore ensemble puppetry with large puppets requiring more than one actor to bring them to life on stage. MUSICAL THEATRE REVIEW- "ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE." Ages 8-18/ entering 3rd-12th grades

July 15-19 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | $250 We pick songs from the wonderful world of musical theatre on our chosen theme and you spend the week rehearsing music and choreography to perform on Egyptian Theatre stage at the end-of-week showcase. Our focus this summer on "stage" pertains to both performance and the life stages of growing up, students will be broken up into smaller groups by age. FULL S.T.E.A.M. AHEAD- UTAH ANIMALS Ages 9-12/ entering 4th-6th grades

July 15-19 | 9 a.m.-4 p.m. | $275

Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, 1258 Center Drive at Kimball Junction STEM learning is more fun when Art is in the mix. Learn about Utah animals in a partner camp with the Swaner Preserve and Egyptian YouTheatre. Through imaginative play, art projects, music, and drama games we'll explore native animals and the Swaner Preserve, then bring it all to life in a showcase on the final camp day.