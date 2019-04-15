Egyptian Theatre’s Youtheatre sets the stage for its summer camps
April 15, 2019
All camps take place at Miner's Hospital except where indicated.
THEATRE BUGS
Ages 5-7/ entering K-2nd grade (must turn 5 by 9/1/19)
June 10-14; July 22-26; Aug. 5-9 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | $200 | Aftercare available 1-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday for $75
Play your way through the essential elements of theatre arts with daily drama, movement, music, and stagecraft rotations. End-of-week showcase on the Egyptian Theatre stage.
STORY TO STAGE- CREATURE FEATURE
Ages 6-9/ entering 1st-4th grades
July 29-Aug. 2 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | $240
Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.
In partnership with Park City Library, this camp experience brings beloved children's books such as "The Gruffalo" and "Where the Wild Things Are" to life on stage. Each group (separated by age) will explore stories and characters through dramatic play, craft props and costumes, and perform the story live on stage during a showcase on the final camp day.
ACT OUT
Ages 8-12/ entering 3rd-7th grades
June 10-14 l July 8-12 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | $230
One of our most popular one-week camps for this age group, this one always sells out- so we've added an extra camp week this summer. Take just one of the weeks, or keep building your skills by taking both. Learn the fundamental skills every actor needs to have in their toolbox: how to create a character, work in an ensemble, effectively tell a story, and the basics of improv. Show off your skills in a showcase the final afternoon of camp.
MUSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION
Ages 8-18/ entering 3rd-12th grades
June 17-28 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | $500
In this two-week camp experience, we pick a musical to explore and separate campers into groups by age and characters, with Teens playing the lead roles. Performers rotate daily through singing, choreography and acting rehearsals; coming together for end-of-week performance on the Egyptian stage.
PUPPETRY
Ages 8-12/ entering 3rd-7th grades
June 24-28 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | $250
Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St.
Puppet up. Craft, voice, and develop a unique puppet to perform in an ensemble production at the end-of-week showcase on the Egyptian Theatre stage.
TEEN PUPPETRY
Ages 12-18/ entering 7th-12th grades
July 22-26 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | $250
Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St.
Boundary-pushing Broadway productions such as Warhorse, The Lion King, and King Kong have changed the theatrical landscape and redefined the meaning of ensemble, one of the most important elements of theatre. Instead of a focus on individual puppets, this camp will explore ensemble puppetry with large puppets requiring more than one actor to bring them to life on stage.
MUSICAL THEATRE REVIEW- "ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE."
Ages 8-18/ entering 3rd-12th grades
July 15-19 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | $250
We pick songs from the wonderful world of musical theatre on our chosen theme and you spend the week rehearsing music and choreography to perform on Egyptian Theatre stage at the end-of-week showcase. Our focus this summer on "stage" pertains to both performance and the life stages of growing up, students will be broken up into smaller groups by age.
FULL S.T.E.A.M. AHEAD- UTAH ANIMALS
Ages 9-12/ entering 4th-6th grades
July 15-19 | 9 a.m.-4 p.m. | $275
Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, 1258 Center Drive at Kimball Junction
STEM learning is more fun when Art is in the mix. Learn about Utah animals in a partner camp with the Swaner Preserve and Egyptian YouTheatre. Through imaginative play, art projects, music, and drama games we'll explore native animals and the Swaner Preserve, then bring it all to life in a showcase on the final camp day.
PRODUCTION CAMP
Ages 8-12/ entering 3rd-7th grades
July 22-26 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | $275
Just like being a part of a real theatre troupe- per- formers have a hand in every part of the production. Learn your lines, create characters, rehearse, plus make props, costumes, and set pieces, ending with a performance on the Egyptian Theatre stage.
PRE-TEEN INTENSIVE
Ages 8-12/ entering 3rd-7th grades
July 29-Aug. 9 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | $475
Choice of either Musical Theatre or Creative Drama production group plus two elective classes. With options ranging from Broadway Rock to Stage Crafts, excel in one interest or explore many.
FILM CAMPS
Ages 10-12
June 10-14; July 15-19; July 29-Aug 2 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. |$275
Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St.
BILINGUAL FILM CAMPS
Ages 10-14 June 24-28 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | $275
Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St.
BILINGUAL FILM CAMPS
Ages 13-18 July 8-12 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | $275
Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St.
Concept to creative, and production to premiere, all in five days. Filmmaking has evolved to be possible in the palm of your hand. Each week the class will draw a new genre to create a film with phones, cameras, and all the elements of a modern film set. Beginners and experienced kids alike are invited to work on a real film production, both in front of and behind the cameras. Films premiere at the Egyptian Theatre.
HEAR ME, HEAR ME, SPANISH/ENGLISH BI-LINGUAL THEATRE PROJECT
Ages 10-13/ entering 5th-8th grades
June 10-14 | $125 ($25 w/ special promo code- contact YouTheatre Director, Jamie Wilcox. Made possible by the support of the Park City Community Foundation, Solomon Fund and a private donor)
Led by Latinx theatre makers and writers, participants will explore the theatre arts of voice, movement, creating characters, and performance through fun and active drama games and activities, as well as contributing to an original piece written specifically for this group to perform at the end of week showcase.
I PODCAST
Ages 12-18/ entering 7th-12th grades
June 17-21; July 15-19; Aug 5-9 | $225
Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St.
Participants will explore all aspects of producing a fictionalized podcast: writing, creating characters, performing, recording, editing, and dropping the final product to audiences in our first ever Podcast camp.
NEW PLAY WORKSHOP
Ages 13-18/ entering 8th-12th grades July 8-12 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. | $225
Workshop a new play with the playwright and director. This amazing opportunity is open to teens interested in seeing how new plays are developed and who want to be involved (both onstage and backstage) in the world premiere of The Night Witches – YouTheatre's second commissioned play written specifically for our teen performers, premiering at the Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival in August.
TEEN INTENSIVE
Ages 12-18/ entering 7th-12th grades
July 29-Aug. 9 | 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $475
Intensive theatre training in both ensemble and solo performance. Focus on one preferred area of study (Musical Theatre or Drama), or explore all that the performing arts have to offer by diversifying your class options. Ensemble choices: One Act or Musical Theatre. Solo Performance choices: contemporary and classical scenes and monologues or solo and duet musical vocal performance. Students will participate in a daily skills class addressing areas we often see gaps in training at both the student and professional level.
I GOT SKILLS
Ages 8-12/entering 3rd-7th grades
Aug. 12-14 | 9 a.m.-Noon
Theatre Games are not busy work- they help students learn the essentials of theatre while having fun, moving, and connecting with fellow performers. We will cover: creating character, voice, movement, teamwork, and more. Taught in a fun, active, engaging environment to instill mind/body connection of the covered theories.
MUSIC 1.0
Aug. 12-14 | 12:30-3:30 p.m. | $90 each if taken individually, or $75 each if taken as a combo
Taught in a fun, active, engaging environment to instill mind/body connection of the covered theories.
Day 1: Reading Music
Day 2: I can Act and Sing at the same time.
Day 3: Performing and Feedback
MUSIC 2.0
Ages 13-18/ entering 8th-12th grades Aug. 12-14 | 9 a.m.-Noon
ACTING WORKSHOP
Aug. 12-14 | 12:30-3:30 p.m. | $90 each if taken individually, or $75 each if taken as combo
A step up from our I Got Skills and Music 1.0 workshops for younger students, while still being accessible to teens at the beginning of their training. Taught in a fun, active, engaging environment to instill mind/body connection of the covered theories.
Day 1: Reading Music/Voice, movement and ensemble
Day 2: I can Act and Sing at the same time.
Day 3: Auditioning and Feedback/Script Analysis
FOR MORE INFO & TO REGISTER VISIT http://www.parkcityshows.com & CLICK YOUTHEATRE TAB.
