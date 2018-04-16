Egyptian Theatre’s Youtheatre stage well-rounded camps

THEATRE BUGS: Ages 5-7 (must turn 5 by 9/1/18)

June 11-15 I July 9-13 I July 23-27

9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Miner's Hospital / $175 / Aftercare available 1-3 p.m. M-Th $75

Play your way through the essential elements of theatre arts with daily drama, movement, music, and stage crafts rotations. End-of-week showcase on the Egyptian Theatre stage.

DRAMA ADVENTURE: TRAINS, PLANES & AUTOMOBILES: Ages 6-8

July 16-20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Miner's Hospital / $230

Explore the ways we get around, all taught through imaginative play, arts activities, music, and drama games. Campers will show-off what they've learned to parents on final camp day.

PRE-TEEN INTENSIVE: Ages 8-12

July 30-August 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Miner's Hospital / $475

Choice of either Musical Theatre or Creative Drama production group plus two elective classes. With options ranging from Broadway-rock-ensemble to Stage Crafts, excel in one interest or explore many.

ACT OUT!: Ages 8-12

June 11-15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Miner's Hospital / $230

Learn the fundamental skills every actor needs to have in their tool box: how to a create character, work in an ensemble, effectively tell a story, and the basics of improv! Show off your skills in a showcase the final afternoon of camp.

MUSICAL THEATRE PRODUCTION: Ages 8-18

June 18-29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Miner's Hospital / $475

In this two-week camp experience, we pick a musical to explore and separate campers into groups by age and characters. Performers rotate daily through Singing, Choreography & Acting rehearsals; coming together for end-of-week performance on the Egyptian stage!

PRODUCTION CAMP: Ages 8-12

July 23-27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Miner's Hospital / $240

Just like being a part of a real theatre troupe- performers have a hand in every part of the production! Learn your lines, create characters, rehearse, plus make props, costumes, and set pieces, ending with performance on the Egyptian Theatre stage.

PUPPETRY: Ages 8-12

June 25-29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Miner's Hospital / $230

Puppet up! Craft, voice, and character-develop a unique puppet to perform in an ensemble production at the end-of-week showcase on the Egyptian Theatre stage.

FULL S.T.E.A.M. AHEAD- AWESOME AVIATION!: Ages 9-12

July 16-20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Miner's Hospital / $225

STEM learning is more encompassing and fun when A(rt) is in the mix. Join our science and art specialists for a unique combination of drama, music, art, and hands-on science learning. Show-off what you've learned at the end-of-week performance!

FILM CAMPS: Ages 10-12

June 11-15 I July 9-13 I July 16-20 l August 6-10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Egyptian Theatre / $275

Concept to creative, and production to premiere, all in five days. Experience what it is like to work on a real film production, both in front of and behind the cameras. Learn about storyline, visual effects, lighting techniques, sound capture, the usage of camera equi p.m.ent, and film-production lingo. Films premiere at the Egyptian Theatre.

MUSICAL THEATRE REVIEW- "This is Me!": Ages 10-18

July 16-20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Miner's Hospital / $240

We pick songs from the wonderful world of musical theatre on the theme "This is Me!" and you spend the week rehearsing music and choreography to perform on Egyptian Theatre stage at the end-of-week showcase!

IMPROV WORKSHOPS: Ages 13-18

August 13-15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Miner's Hospital / $175

Hone your timing, focus, and use of the essential "Yes, and…" skills critical to performing your Improv best!

AUDITION BOOTCAMP: Ages 10 & up

August 13-15, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Miner's Hospital / $175

Let us teach you how to put your best foot forward at any audition. How to enter a room, clothing choices, writing resumes, cold-reading, approaching material and more will be covered.

TEEN INTENSIVE: Ages 12 & up

July 30-August 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Miner's Hospital / $475

Intensive theatre training in both ensemble and solo performance. Focus on one preferred area of study (Musical Theatre or Drama), or explore all that the performing arts have to offer by diversifying your class options. Ensemble choices: One Act or Musical Theatre. Solo Performance choices: Contemporary & Classical Scenes and Monologues or Solo & Duet Musical Vocal Performance. Students will participate in a daily Skills class addressing areas we often see gaps in training at both the student and professional level.

TEEN WRITING WORKSHOP:

Ages 13 & up

July 9-13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Miner's Hospital / $200

Students will experiment with various forms of dramatic narrative including spoken word, slam poetry, allegory, monologue, and traditional scenes to create a thematically related collection of vignettes. Using a variety of writing prompts and exercises, group readings, feedback, and acting exercises to refine their writing for individual or group performance.

TEEN FILM: Ages 13 & up

July 23-27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Egyptian Theatre / $275

Concept to creative, and production to premiere, all in five days. Experience what it is like to work on a real film production, both in front of and behind the cameras. Learn about storyline, visual effects, lighting techniques, sound capture, the usage of camera equi p.m.ent, and film-production lingo. Film will premiere at the Egyptian Theatre.

For information and to register go to http://www.parkcityshows.com and click on the YouTheatre tab