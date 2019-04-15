Kids dig the Summit Community Gardens camp
April 15, 2019
Would you like your child to spend time outdoors while learning about nature, gardening, and growing healthy food? If you answered yes, then our garden camps are perfect for you and your family this summer.
Summit Community Gardens is a local non-profit organization that operates a 1.5-acre community garden in Park City, centrally located in the Snyderville Basin off of Old Ranch Road.
Its mission is to build and strengthen our community by educating, empowering, and providing an opportunity for people to grow their own food successfully and sustainably.
Here are this year's summer camp options.
"CYCLES"
June 24-27 | (Grades 3 and 4) | $180
Have you ever considered how many cycles there are all around us? Join Summit Community Gardens and Recycle Utah for an unforgettable Summer Camp exploring the nature of cycles. Find out how things cycle from one use to another, from using food waste for compost to grow the vegetables we eat to the clothing we wear and everyday containers. Dive into the investigation with us on the nature of cycles!
"INSECTS IN THE ENVIRONMENT"
July 1-3 | (Kindergarten) | $85
Discover the insects found in a high desert environment. Learn which bugs are good and how they help a garden grow delicious vegetables with the Swaner Preserve and Eco Center. Explore what different and similar insects can be found at the Swaner Preserve and learn their purpose. Complete art and science projects inspired by the adventures in the gardens! Partner camp with the Swaner Nature Preserve and Ecocenter.
"CHOPPED, GARDEN EDITION"
July 8-12 | (Grades 3 to 6) | $180
Back by popular demand Summit Community Gardens once again partners with EATS to bring kids the Chopped Challenge featuring what they can harvest from the garden. Each day the kids will learn about a different seasonal crop growing and then learn different ways they can create a healthy meal from it. The final day the kids will compete in a cooking challenge featuring a secret garden ingredient.
"WEEK IN THE LIFE OF A FARMER"
July 15-19 | (Grades 3 and 4) | $180
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a farmer? What does a farmer do each day? Come and learn with us as we dive into the many adventures a farmer takes on every day! From spend- ing time in the garden and learning about seeding and harvesting, to meet- ing the local community
that helps farmers to succeed. Fun games, snacks and arts and crafts will be intertwined with hands on experience in the garden and local field trips!
"ART IN THE GARDENS"
July 29-Aug. 2 | (Grades 7 and 8 | $200
Have you ever seen the abundance of colors in a garden when it is fully in bloom? Join us for a week-long Art in the Gardens! Each day we will learn about different annual and perennial plants, as well as the creatures that help and hinder the growth in the gardens. Every lesson will be followed by an art project featuring what was learned that day!
"HARVEST CAMP"
Aug. 5-9 | (Grades 1 and 2) | $180
In the midst of summer vacation EATS and Summit Community Gardens have partnered to bring you a Summer Harvest Camp. Kids will learn how to harvest fun vegetables, as well as how to prepare and store them to enjoy in the fall through food fun projects like pickling the cucumbers and making salsa from the tomatoes.
"HOW DOES A WILD GARDEN GROW?"
Aug. 12-16 | (Grades 1 and 2) | $275
Investigate wild gardens at high altitude! Discover vegetables that grow at our elevation in the Summit Community Gardens and explore native plants on the Swaner Preserve. Discover which local animals might want to much on these plants, and how some of these animals can actually help plants thrive! Partner camp with the Swaner Nature Preserve and EcoCenter.
For information and registration, visit summitcommunitygardens.org.
