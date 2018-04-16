Kimball Art Center fosters creativity throughout the summer

Kimball Art Center continues to inspire and connect the community through art. And one of the ways to do that is through the summer art classes.

Visit http://www.kimballartcenter.org to register.

Family class for all ages

These cross-generational classes are a great way to spend quality time with your family. Participants can work as a team or individually and will leave with a greater appreciation for art and each other.

Open Studios // Clay

June 9, 23, July 14, Aug. 11 — 1-5 p.m.; $15/person

Recommended Stories For You

Join us in the Kimball Clay Studio on select Saturdays for open studio time. A short demonstration will be provided by Kimball staff at the beginning of each session, then you're free to create as you please.

It's About Time // Clay

June 9 — 10 a.m.-noon; $50 per child/adult pair ($25 per each additional student)

Enhance your backyard and always know what time it is with your personalized sundial. These clay creations are sure to be a family favorite. Due to drying and firing times pieces will be ready for pick up 12-14 days after the class.

Portraits of Pops // Drawing & Painting

June 16 — 10 a.m.-noon; $30 per child/adult pair ($15 per each additional student)

Just in time for Father's Day – the acrylic on canvas version of Dad. Students will learn how to paint a face, add facial features, and can register with anyone they consider a father figure. All ages welcomed, parental supervision is required.

Tie Dye // Mixed Media



June 30 — 10 a.m.-noon; $30 per child/adult pair ($15 per each additional student)

A bang up good time, this class will have you sparkling on the 4th of July! All participants will make at least one red, white, and blue tie-dyed t-shirt. All ages welcomed, parental supervision required.

Monster Mugs // Clay

July 14 — 10 a.m.-noon; $50 per child/adult pair ($25 per each additional student)

Green-eyed, one-eyed, or Loch Ness, all monsters deserve their own mug. Your family will enjoy handbuilding with clay slabs to make monster mugs, complete with scary, silly, or strange features. Due to firing and drying times, pieces will be ready for pick up 12-14 days after the class.

Gnome Home // Mixed Media

Aug. 18 — 10 a.m.-noon; $50 per child/adult pair ($25 per each additional student)

Fairy gardens, terrariums, gnome homes – it doesn't matter what you call them, as long as you have fun making them! We'll provide felt, yarn, popsicle sticks, air-dry clay, and other supplies – you provide the imagination.

Tots — ages 3-5

At Kimball Art Center, we believe you are never too young to be exposed to art. Our classes help children develop their fine motor skills, build imagination, and experiment with various colors, textures, and patterns. Camps are $85 per week Monday – Friday unless otherwise noted. With the exception of YogART,

a parent or guardian must accompany children under the age of four.

Watercolor Wonders // Painting

June 11-15 — 10:30 a.m.-noon

Explore the wondrous world of watercolor! The littles will learn about different watercolor techniques using wax resist, salt speckling, tape resist, and more. Your refrigerator will be decked out, as kids can take home a new masterpiece after each class.

Pottery Pets // Clay

June 18-22 — 10:30 a.m.-noon

Kids will be introduced to coil building, pinch pots, and slab construction as they create animal figures from their imagination. Each class will focus on a di erent technique and includes glazing.

3D and Me // Sculpture

June 25–29 — 10:30 a.m.-noon

Perfect for little MacGyvers, this class uses Legos, blocks, modeling clay, pipe cleaners, popsicle sticks, and cardboard to create 3D sculptures.

Pottery and the Pacific // Clay

July 2, 3, 5, 6 (no class July 4) — 10:30 a.m.-noon; $70

Let imagination set sail while learning about ocean landscapes and various sea creatures. Then, kids will play with clay to sculpt their favorite ocean animal.

Leave An Impression // Mixed Media

July 9-13 — 10:30 a.m. -noon

Using craft foam, bubble wrap, toys, rollers, and paint, kids will experiment with different textures and materials to leave impressions and create one-of-a-kind prints.

YogART // Mixed Media

July 16-20 — 10:30 a.m.-noon; $100

At Kimball Art Center, we stretch more than just your creativity. YogART balances body, mind, and soul. Kids will learn meditation, mindfulness, and yoga while creating art projects inspired by the day's theme. Bring your own yoga mat.

Art Is Instrumental // Sculpture

July 23, 25, 26, 27 (no class July 24) — 10:30 a.m.-noon; $70

This class is sure to hit the right note! Students will create unique and working musical instruments with art supplies and recycled finds. They'll compose clic clacs, hand drums, shakers, and more.

Kids — ages 6-10

Morning and afternoon camps can be combined for an all-day creative experience. Kimball Art Center staff will supervise students between sessions. Please note, lunch and snacks are not provided. Parents are invited to attend a weekly art show on the last day of each camp.

Kids will enjoy exploring various art materials and mediums, developing a new

talent, and improving their skills, all while building friendships, self-confidence and community. Camps are $175 per week Monday – Friday unless otherwise noted.

Try Before You Buy // Mixed

Media

June 7, 8 — 10 a.m. -4 p.m.

Consider these two full days of art camp a tasting menu of sorts. Students will be exposed to a variety of themes, media, and techniques – allowing them to discover and develop an interest before committing to a week-long class.

Inner Engineer // Sculpture

June 11-15 — 9 a.m.-noon; additional $10 for materials

Channel your child's inner engineer in this 3D machine making class. Using cardboard, clay, wire, and papier-mâché, students will create cars, robots, and other simple machines with art.

Illustrious Illustrations // Drawing

June 11-15 — 9 a.m.-noon

Students learn drawing basics to illustrate their own characters and scenes from their favorite stories. This class will help children develop their own drawing style, while teaching observation, proportion, and shape.

eARTh Friendly // Sculpture

June 11-15 — 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Trash or treasure? We let our students decide! This class encourages kids to use discarded items to create art. Recycling, upcycling, and sustainability are their own art form!

Roll The Dice // Sculpture

June 18-22 — 9 a.m. -noon; additional $10 material fee

This is an ideal class for kids who like to make up their own rules. Students will design their own board game, build the board, create the pieces, and teach others how to play.

Draw the Line // Drawing

June 18-22 — 9 a.m.- noon

Whether your child hopes to be a cartoonist or mechanical drafter someday, it all starts with the creative process of illustration. This class allows students to work with various materials including, oil pastel, chalk pastel, and watercolors to bring images to life.

Wheels in Motion 1 // Clay

June 18-22 — 1-4 p.m.; additional $10 for materials

Commonly referred to as "wheel throwing," this class teaches the basics of shaping clay on the pottery wheel.

What a Relief // Printmaking

June 25-29 — 9 a.m.-noon; additional $10 for materials

This class focuses on relief printmaking using foam and found objects like leaves, apples, or string. Mono printing using plexiglas, water soluble oil paint, and brushes will also be explored.

Wild Clay Kingdom // Clay

June 25-29 — 9 a.m.-noon; additional $10 for materials

Things are sure to get a little wild in this class! Kids will learn about the animals around the world, their environments, and habitats. After each lesson, they'll make clay sculptures of both the animals and their habitats. It's a wild clay kingdom!

Paper Passions // Papermaking

June 25-29 — 1-4 p.m.; additional $10 for materials

Learn how to make paper, then learn how to make it beautiful and unique. Students will make paper from pulp, then learn how to marble it with water and ink to transform it into something vibrant and colorful. At the end of the week we'll introduce orig ami folding techniques.

July

The Art of Science // Mixed Media

July 2, 3, 5, 6 (No Class July 4) — 9 a.m.-noon; $160

Paint, palette, and a petri dish. From exploring making paint from flower petals to making your own drawing robot, this class integrates science, art, and fun!

Mix It Up // Mixed Media

July 2, 3, 5, 6 (No Class July 4) — 1 p.m. -4 p.m.; $140

Students will have the opportunity to work on paper and canvas using pencils, pens, markers, paint, watercolors, and eco-friendly spray paint to create various surfaces of color. Paintings will then be torn, cut, and folded to assemble a mixed media collage.

Stories to Sculptures // Mixed Media

July 9-13 — 9 a.m.-noon; additional $10 for materials

Snow White, Harry Potter, The Little Engine that Could. These stories take center stage in this class, as children use clay to create figurines of their favorite characters.

Considerable Creations // All Media

July 9-13 — 1-4 p.m.; additional $10 for materials

This is huge! We're introducing students to large scale methods and teaching them to create drawings and paintings that can't fit in a sketchbook.

Clay and Culture // Mixed Media

July 16–20 — 1-4 p.m.; additional $10 for materials

Enjoy a trip around the world, without ever leaving the clay studio! This class combines geography, culture, and clay while teaching students about various countries, followed by a related clay project.

YogART // All Media

July 16-20 — 1-3 p.m.; $150

At Kimball Art Center, we stretch more than just your creativity. YogART balances body, mind, and soul. Kids will learn meditation, mindfulness, and yoga while creating art projects inspired by the day's theme.

A World of Art // Mixed Media

July 16-20 — 9 a.m.-noon

Learn about and find inspiration from the arts and crafts of people from around the world. From aboriginal dot paintings to dream catchers and drums, this class incorporates mixed media and history to create art pieces unique to various parts of the globe.

Magical Mosaics // Glass



July 23, 25, 26, 27 (No Class July 24) — 9 a.m.-noon; $215

This class covers glass and tile exploration, inspiration, and education. Students learn cutting, placing, grouting, and finishing skills to create a mosaic masterpiece they'll cherish for years to come.

Wheels in Motion 2 // Clay

July 23, 25, 26, 27 (No Class July 24) — 1-4 p.m.; $150

In this course, students can take the next step in their ceramic development, tackling and refining more complex creations. (Wheels in Motion 1 is not required to participate in this class.)

Just Flow With It // Painting

July 30, 31, 1, 2 (No class August 3) — 9 a.m.-noon; $150

Students will explore various blending and layering techniques with water and paper to create fun and fluid art. This class emphasizes creative play and non- traditional techniques, like painting with a squirt gun!

Eat Your HeART Out // Clay

July 30, 31, 1, 2 (No class August 3) — 1-4 p.m.; $150

This class is sure to bowl your kids over. They'll make plates, cups and bowls in the ceramics studio. Afterwards, they'll paint and glaze their creations, making each one truly unique.

August

Uncommon Collages // Mixed Media

Aug. 7-10 — 9 a.m.-noon; $140

Plastic wrap, maps, and paint chips are just a few of the unorthodox materials used to teach the art of juxtaposition. This class explores the beauty of the unexpected, while creating collages from the uncommon.

Mâché Mounts // Sculpture

Aug. 7-10 — 1-4 p.m.; $140

Far more friendly and fun than taxidermy, this papier mâché project will leave you with a charming animal bust you can proudly mount on the wall. Crafted from recycled newspapers and glue, kids will paint their projects for a one-of-a- kind piece.

Animation Creation // Drawing

Aug. 13-17 — 9 a.m.-noon

Let's get loopy! This class is designed to teach loop animation, commonly known as GIFs. Kids will learn about the animating process and create characters. Teachers will also help them with editing, rendering, and creating an animation file to take home.

Art is Instrumental // Sculpture

Aug. 13-17 — 1-4 p.m.

This class is sure to hit the right note! Students will create unique and working musical instruments with art supplies and recycled finds. They'll compose mini guitars hand drums, shakers and more, then toot their own horns with an outdoor concert.

Tweens and Teens

ages 11-16

Morning and afternoon camps can be combined for an all-day creative experience. Kimball Art Center staff can supervise students between sessions. Please note, lunch and snacks are not provided. Parents are invited to attend a weekly art show on the last day of each camp.

Students will enjoy both individual and group instruction from teachers who aim to enhance skill level and provide support for new projects and ideas. Those over 16 years of age

seeking an advanced classroom setting can register for select adult classes, available online now. Camps are $175 per week Monday – Friday unless otherwise noted.

June

Wheels in Motion 1 // Clay

June 11-15 — 9 a.m.-noon; additional $25 for materials

Learn the basics of the potter's wheel and make clay creations like cups, plates, and bowls. As students advance and build confidence, they can tackle additional wheel-thrown designs.

Drawn to Art // Drawing

June 11-15 — 1-4 p.m.

Students will learn composition, perspective, value, proportions, and color while drawing and sketching from photographs, still-life sets, landscapes, animals, architecture, self-portraits and more.

Bracelet Yourself // Metal

June 18-22 — 10 a.m.-noon; $155

Bracelets, rings, earrings, and necklaces are all a likely product of this class. Students will practice cutting, attaching, and forming copper and silver to design an elegant piece of jewelry.

Artist's Eyes // Painting

June 18-22 — 1-4 p.m.; additional $20 for materials

See what an artist sees while learning about positive and negative space, values, color theory, and composition. Open to all skill levels, students will gain the knowledge and confidence to begin or continue painting on their own.

In a Bind // Bookmaking

June 25-29 — 9 a.m.-noon; additional $20 for materials

Create a blank journal while practicing book binding techniques. Choose from a variety of colored or patterned papers and book board to create covers. Students will also learn how to sew, measure, and mark their pages, creating a finished book or journal.

What a Relief // Printmaking

June 25-29 — 1-4 p.m.; additional $10 for materials

This class focuses on relief printmaking using foam, linoleum, and found objects like leaves, apples, or string. Carving and mono printing using plexiglas, water soluble oil paint, and brushes will also be explored.

July

Get Some Facetime // Drawing

July 2, 3, 5, 6 (No Class July 4) — 9 a.m.-noon; $150

Students will learn portrait drawing techniques to accurately represent features and proportions of the face while drawing from photographs, other students, and even their own reflection.

A Total Bust // Clay

July 2, 3, 5, 6 (No Class July 4) — 1-4 p.m.; $160

Capture yourself in clay! Students will learn to sculpt a full head portrait in clay while learning how facial structures and expression are related to the muscles and bones beneath. Beginners welcome!

The Art of Digital

Photography // Photography

July 9-13 — 9 a.m.-noon

Learn about in-camera control, camera functions and settings, and discuss new techniques in this interactive class. Wear comfortable walking shoes, as much of this class involves exploring nearby picturesque locations. No cell phone cameras, please.

The Art of the Graphic Novels // Drawing

July 9-13 — 1-4 p.m.

For students interested in creating a graphic novel, this class covers the practical aspects of crafting one. Story development, thumbnails, scene layout, dialogue, coloring, and drawing techniques are all covered to make your story come to life.

A Spitting Image // Photography

July 16–20 — 9 a.m.-noon; additional $20 for materials

Learn a range of techniques exploring di erent materials and approaches to image transfers, and adding dimension and depth to various art projects, including paper, collage, and fiber art.

Inspiration and Creation // All Media

July 16–20 — 1-4 p.m.

Each day we'll study the work of a different artist, examining his or her genre, design, format, and style. Then students will create their own piece using the same media.

Well Sooted // Drawing

July 23, 25, 26, 27 (No Class July 24) — 9 a.m.-noon; $150

Discover various methods of drawing and experiment with di erent drawing materials, including charcoal, graphite, powdered graphite/charcoal, white charcoal, pastel pencils, and liquefied graphite and charcoal.

Magical Mosaics // Glass

July 23, 25, 26, 27 (No Class July 24) — 1-4 p.m.; $215

This class covers glass and tile exploration, inspiration, and education. Students learn cutting, placing, grouting, and finishing skills to create a mosaic masterpiece. Self-portraits, pets, and abstract design are all exciting possibilities.

Carved in Stone // Sculpture

July 30, 31, 1, 2 (No Class August 3) — 9 a.m.-noon; $165

Students will learn how to carve and sculpt with Alabaster stone, a soft, smooth, creamy-white transparent stone known for its beauty and ancient healing properties. Alabaster can be carved, sawed, filed, and sculpted, making it an ideal stone for artists.

Marvelous Mandalas // Drawing

July 30, 31, 1, 2 (No Class August 3) — 1–4 p.m.; $140

Students will learn how to create these intricate symbols and add vibrant color for pieces that really pop.

August

Textiles for Teens // Fiber Arts

Aug. 7-10 — 9 a.m.-noon; $160

Create a style as unique as you while playing with different colors and textiles. Using natural dyes and synthetic fibers, students can create patterned fabrics, clothing, and décor. Bring a pair of canvas shoes and put some swagger in your stagger.

Watercolor Wonderment // Painting

Aug. 7-10 — 1-4 p.m.; $150

The painting journey begins with classroom learning and watercolor basics. Once mastered, students will take their drawing and watercolor skills outside to capture the wonderment and beauty of Park City in watercolor.

Wheels in Motion 2 // Clay

Aug. 13-17 — 9 a.m.-noon; additional $25 for materials

In this course, students can take the next step in their ceramic development, tackling and refining more complex creations. (Wheels in Motion 1 is not required to participate in this class.)

Outside the Lines // Mixed Media

Aug. 13-17 — 1-4 p.m.

Students are encouraged to push boundaries by including collage elements into their drawings, revealing new perspectives and textures. This class combines mixed media with a blank white page and imagination.