Kimball Art Center offers a summer of creativity

Kimball Art Center continues to inspire and connect the community through art. And one of the ways to do that is through the summer art classes.

Below are this year's offerings.

TOTS AGES 3-5/PRESCHOOL

WATER COLOR WONDERS

June 10-14 — 10:30 a.m.-noon; $85

Explore the wonderful world of watercolor. The little ones will learn about different watercolor techniques using wax resist, salt speckling, tape resist and more. Your refrigerator will be decked out, as kids can take home a new masterpiece after each class.

ART FROM AROUND THE WORLD

June 17-21 — 10:30 a.m.-noon; $85

Travel the globe to discover new and exciting ways to create art and learn about the artists who inspire the processes. Campers will sculpt, paint, draw, make jewelry and more.

POTTERY PETS

July 1-5 (no class on July 4)

10:30 a.m.-noon; $90

Kids will be introduced to coil building, pinch pots, and slab construction as they create animal figures from their imagination. Each class will focus on a different technique and includes painting and glazing. Due to drying and firing times, all clay pieces will be available 14 days after camp.

LITTLE EXPLORERS

July 8-12

10:30 a.m.-noon; $85

A week of scavenger hunts, exploring art materials, learning about nature, exciting projects and more.

STORIES INTO SCULPTURES

July 15-19

10:30 a.m.-noon; $90

Snow White, Harry Potter, The Little Engine that Could. These stories take center stage as children use clay to create figurines of their favorite characters.

ANIMAL PLANET

July 22-26 (no class July 24)

10:30 a.m.-noon/$85

From the tallest to the smallest, we will play, paint, build and learn all about our favorite animals

YOGART FOR TOTS

Aug. 6-9

10:30 a.m.-noon; $100

At Kimball Art Center, we stretch more than just your creativity. YogART balances body, mind and soul. Kids will learn meditation, mindfulness and yoga while creating art projects inspired by the day's theme. Campers must bring their own yoga mats.