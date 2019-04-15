Kimball Art Center offers a summer of creativity
April 15, 2019
Kimball Art Center continues to inspire and connect the community through art. And one of the ways to do that is through the summer art classes.
Below are this year's offerings.
TOTS AGES 3-5/PRESCHOOL
WATER COLOR WONDERS
June 10-14 — 10:30 a.m.-noon; $85
Explore the wonderful world of watercolor. The little ones will learn about different watercolor techniques using wax resist, salt speckling, tape resist and more. Your refrigerator will be decked out, as kids can take home a new masterpiece after each class.
ART FROM AROUND THE WORLD
June 17-21 — 10:30 a.m.-noon; $85
Travel the globe to discover new and exciting ways to create art and learn about the artists who inspire the processes. Campers will sculpt, paint, draw, make jewelry and more.
POTTERY PETS
July 1-5 (no class on July 4)
10:30 a.m.-noon; $90
Kids will be introduced to coil building, pinch pots, and slab construction as they create animal figures from their imagination. Each class will focus on a different technique and includes painting and glazing. Due to drying and firing times, all clay pieces will be available 14 days after camp.
LITTLE EXPLORERS
July 8-12
10:30 a.m.-noon; $85
A week of scavenger hunts, exploring art materials, learning about nature, exciting projects and more.
STORIES INTO SCULPTURES
July 15-19
10:30 a.m.-noon; $90
Snow White, Harry Potter, The Little Engine that Could. These stories take center stage as children use clay to create figurines of their favorite characters.
ANIMAL PLANET
July 22-26 (no class July 24)
10:30 a.m.-noon/$85
From the tallest to the smallest, we will play, paint, build and learn all about our favorite animals
YOGART FOR TOTS
Aug. 6-9
10:30 a.m.-noon; $100
At Kimball Art Center, we stretch more than just your creativity. YogART balances body, mind and soul. Kids will learn meditation, mindfulness and yoga while creating art projects inspired by the day's theme. Campers must bring their own yoga mats.
KIDS AGES 6-9
COLORFUL AND CHAOTIC: PROCESS ART
June 10-14
9 a.m.-noon; $175
It won't be clean, but it will be fun! Kids will mix colors and apply paints with unexpected tools to create mixed media paintings. They'll push the boundaries of the medium while using innovative methods to make art.
TABLE FOR TWO
June 24-28
9 a.m.-noon; $185
This class is sure to bowl your kids over. They'll make plates, cups and bowls, then glaze their creations making each one truly unique. Due to drying and firing times, all clay pieces will be available 14 days after camp.
CLAY AND CULTURE
July 8-12
9 a.m.-noon; $185
Enjoy a trip around the world, without ever leaving the clay studio! This class combines geography, culture and clay, by teaching students about various countries using clay-related projects. Due to drying and firing times, all clay pieces will be available 14 days after camp.
CRAZY CREATURES
July 15-19
1-4 p.m.; $175
Each day we explore a new environment using stories to imagine the wildest animals, then campers will draw, paint, sculpt and make creatures from their imagination.
PLANTED POTTERY
July 29-Aug. 1
9 a.m.-noon; $185
Campers will use various hand-building techniques to create pots for herbs, succulents and flowers. Due to drying and firing times, all clay pieces will be available 14 days after camp.
LARGER THAN LIFE
Aug. 6-9
9 a.m.-noon; $185
This is HUGE! Students will be introduced to large-scale methods to create drawings and paintings that can't fit in a sketchbook.
KIDS AGES 6-12
FULL STEAM AHEAD!
June 10-14
1-4 p.m.; $185
S.T.E.M. education is better with art — so S.T.E.A.M.
We will integrate art projects into science, technology, engineering and math to trigger creativity and make learning fun and memorable.
ART FROM AROUND THE WORLD — KIDS
June 17-21
1-4 p.m.; $175
Celebrate global art-making traditions and learn ancient techniques — from Balinese shadow puppets to Japanese origami.
ROBOTS!
June 17-21
9 a.m.-noon; $175
Build, paint, draw and more! Kids will explore ways to create whimsical robots using a variety of different mediums throughout the week.
DEE SEA IN 3D
June 24-28
1-4 p.m.; $185
Explore the mythical creatures that live deep in the ocean and develop a better understanding of their environment while making sculptures out of balsa wood, air-dry clay, metallic foil and other 3D materials.
ART OF NATURE
July 1-5 (no class July 4)
1-4 p.m.; $175
Mother Nature really is the planet's best artist. Campers will learn how nature interacts with art and enjoy creating rock and branch paintings, leaf prints, plant pigments, mandalas, swing drawing, spirographs and more.
CUPCAKES AND FAIRIES
July 1-5 (no class July 4)
9 a.m.-noon; $175
Build, paint, draw and more! Kids will explore ways to create playful cupcakes and fairies using a variety of different mediums throughout the week.
ART HISTORY
July 15-19
9 a.m.-noon; $175
Take a step back through time this summer and explore well-known artists and their styles throughout various art movements in history.
MAGICAL MOSAICS — KIDS
July 22-26 (no class July 24)
9 a.m.-noon; $195
This class covers glass and tile exploration. Students will learn cutting, placing, grouting, and finishing skills to create a mosaic masterpiece they'll cherish for years to come.
UPCYCLE WITH ART
Aug. 12-16
9 a.m.-noon; $175
Use natural and recycled materials like bubble wrap, string, sandpaper, leaves, twigs, pebbles, bark and grass to create art.
YOGART FOR KIDS
Aug. 12-16
1-4 p.m.; $195
At Kimball Art Center, we stretch more than just your creativity. YogART balances body, mind and soul. Kids will learn meditation, mindfulness and yoga while creating art projects inspired by the day's theme. Campers must bring their own yoga mat.
Kids ages 10-12
WHEEL THROWING FOR KIDS I
June 10-14
9 a.m.-noon; $185
Learn the basics of the potter's wheel and make clay creations like cups, plates and bowls. Due to drying and firing times, all clay pieces will be available 14 days after camp.
DRAWING CHARACTERS AND COMICS
June 24-28
9 a.m.-noon; $175
Campers will develop their own storyboards and characters to create a comic book. Anatomy, facial expressions and different cartooning techniques will be covered.
PRETTY PASTELS
July 8-12
9 a.m.-noon; $175
Explore the rich and vibrant medium of pastel drawing while learning different application techniques like blending and cross-hatching. Campers will experiment with pastel pencils, hard pastels and soft pastels.
TEXTILES: KNIT, FELT AND WEARABLE ART
July 8-12
1-4 p.m.; $185
This camp will introduce students to the basics of textile and fiber art techniques like embroidery, felt collages, knitting, weaving, sewing, macrame, tie dying, fabric painting and more. Kids can wear their creations.
PAINTING FUNDAMENTALS
July 15-19
1-4 p.m.; $175
Learn about the many ways to paint your favorite things using watercolor, acrylic, palate knives, special techniques and more.
ALPINE ANIMALS
July 22-26 (no class July 24)
9 a.m.-noon; $185
Sculpt and glaze local animals such as moose, woodpeckers and pika. Students will learn various hand-building techniques in clay as well as the importance of local animals in our mountain ecosystem. Due to drying and firing times, all clay pieces will be available 14 days after camp.
WATERCOLOR LANDSCAPES
July 22-26 (no class July 24)
1-4 p.m.; $175
Campers will learn watercolor basics then take their new skills outside to draw and paint plants, flowers and trees.
ARTISTIC ANIMALS
July 29-Aug. 1
9 a.m.-noon; $175
Using color, shading, composition and perspective, kids will learn to draw their favorite animals. Students can explore with pencils, markers, pastels, ink, charcoal and graphite, while sponging, spattering and soft washing to bring their animal drawings to life.
JAZZY JEWELRY
July 29-Aug. 1
1-4 p.m.; $185
Kids will learn a new technique each day to create bracelets, pendants and rings using clay, wire, string, paper, metal, glass, beads and other jewelry materials.
TEENS AGES 13-17
DRAWING A LIKENESS
June 10-14
1-4 p.m.; $175
Using graphite, colored pencils and pastels, students will explore different styles of drawing and learn features, proportions and values to create life-like portraits.
DIGITAL PHOTOGRAPHY
June 17-21
1-4 p.m.; $175
Learn about in-camera control, camera functions and settings, and discuss new techniques in this interactive class. Wear comfortable walking shoes as much of this class involves exploring nearby picturesque locations. Campers should bring their own digital camera (no cell phone cameras).
WHEEL THROWING FOR TEENS I
June 17-21
9 a.m.-noon; $200
Learn the basics of the potter's wheel and make clay creations like cups, plates and bowls. As students advance and build confidence, they can tackle additional wheel-thrown designs. Due to drying and firing times, all clay pieces will be available 14 days after camp.
WATERCOLOR WONDERMENT
June 24-28
1-4 p.m.; $185
The painting journey begins with classroom learning and watercolor basics. Once mastered, students will take their drawing and watercolor skills outside to capture the beauty of Park City in watercolor.
FIGURATIVE SCULPTURE
July 1-4 (no class July 4)
1-4 p.m.; $200
Capture yourself in clay! Students will learn to sculpt a full head portrait in clay while learning how facial structures and expression are related to the muscles and bones beneath. Beginners are welcome. Due to drying and firing times, all clay pieces will be available 14 days after camp.
OIL PASTELS
July 1-5 (no class July 4)
9 a.m.-noon; $185
After learning the fundamental oil pastel techniques, students will experiment with their own style and create pieces inspired by figures in action.
GRAPHIC DESIGN
July 8-12
1-4 p.m.; $175
Students will learn the fundamentals of graphic design including the design process, color theory and typography before creating professional advertisements or design their own skis, skateboards or snowboards. Students will leave with a portfolio and a better understanding of how to design for themselves and clients. Campers should bring their own laptop.
SCI-FI AND FANTASY
July 15-19
9 a.m.-noon; $185
Create fantasy, science fiction and other original work using pencil, ink and paint. Students will learn to take a drawing from concept to completion while learning about the practical use of sketching, references and studies.
MAGICAL MOSAICS FOR TEENS
July 22-26 (no class July 24)
1-4 p.m.; $195
This class covers glass and tile exploration. Students learn cutting, placing grouting and finishing skills to create a mosaic masterpiece. Self-portraits, pets and abstract design are all exciting possibilities.
SET THE TABLE: SERVING WARE
July 29-Aug. 1
1-4 p.m.; $200
Campers design their own serving dishes, platters and bowls using various hand-building techniques.
THE ART OF THE GRAPHIC NOVEL
Aug. 6-9
1-4 p.m.; $175
For students interested in creating a graphic novel, this class covers the practical aspects of crafting one. Story development, thumbnails, scene layout, dialogue and drawing techniques are taught to make your story come to life.
WHEEL THROWING FOR TEENS II
Aug. 12-16
9 a.m.-noon; $200
Learn the basics of the potter's wheel and make clay creations like cups, plates and bowls. As students advance and build confidence, they can tackle additional wheel-thrown designs. Due to drying and firing times, all clay pieces will be available 14 days after camp.
Aug. 12-16
1-4 p.m.; $175
Learn to create your very own website! This course will teach teens how to create their own WordPress website, along with basic HTML and CSS skills. Students will learn the steps needed to design and host a website on your own computer, as well as how to make it public on the internet. Campers must bring their own laptops.
For information or to register, visit kimballartcenter.org.
