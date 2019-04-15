Little Miners Montessori Camps focus on children’s individual love of learning
April 15, 2019
Little Miners Montessori was founded in 2001 with the intention to cultivate a love of learning and provide an environment that nurtures each child's individual process while connecting children to an educational and diverse community.
Summer Camp at Little Miners Montessori is an indoor and outdoor extravaganza and a special time for children to enjoy the Little Miners campus and teachers in a playful and imaginative way.
Incoming students are encouraged to attend and all interested children ages 3 to 8 years are welcome.
Camps are held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost for each camp is $210 per week.
All camps take place at the Little Miners Montessori campus located at 1091 E Beehive Dr. Please see the themes and schedule below for summer 2019.
WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN: July 8-12 Dig into the rich past of Egypt as we discover how our Pharaoh friends still influence us today! From toothpaste and pens to architectural and artifact marvels we will learn about the presents of the past. Together we will understand the art of hieroglyphics to the rituals of mummification, pyramids and more!
MINDFULNESS: July 15-19
Join us for a S-"OM"-MER retreat! Together we will journey into fantastic realms of our imagination through guided meditation and surf the waves of our breath. Camp will revolve around a week of kindness, peace and awareness through labyrinths, mandalas, Zen gardens and more! Namaste.
SPACE IS THE PLACE: July 22-26
Three, two, one…blast off on an out of this world adventure! Your young astronaut will explore the farthest reaches of our solar system and beyond. Black holes, planets, shooting stars, moons and more…we will learn about the vast treasures of our night sky. You won't want to miss the take off!
FARMING AROUND: July 29-Aug. 2
Pigs, Horses and Cows…Oh My! Pull up your overalls and get ready to sow some seeds and corral the animals! Our school will turn into a working farm! Your young farmer will learn about the animals, vegetables and minerals of farm life around the world. Come roll in the mud to have a "Hee Haw" of a good time!
For information and registration, visit littleminers.org.
