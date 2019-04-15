National Ability Center offers summer activities for families of all abilities

The National Ability Center, located at 1000 Ability Way at Quinn's Junction, challenges campers to discover their unique abilities while making lasting friendships and social connections. Our adaptive recreation camp activities encourage participants to build relationships, strengthen physical agility and develop recreational skills, while having the time of their life.

DISCOVERY DAY CAMPS

The following Discovery Day Camps are offered throughout the summer.

• Crusaders (focused on intellectual disabilities)

• Adventurers (focused on autism spectrum disorders)

Discovery Camps are available for youth ages 8-18 with intellectual disabilities (Crusaders) and Autism Spectrum Disorders (Adventurers). Other Discovery Camps include Intro to Camp: Siblings (ages 6-8) and Siblings Camp, where brothers and sisters have an opportunity to experience everything camp has to offer together, as well as Pathfinder for those with disabilities to experience with their close friends. Discovery Camps are primarily day camps, with a few overnight experiences included during specific weeks.

CRUSADERS OVERNIGHT CAMP

Offered in the summer for teens and young adults (18-plus) with intellectual disabilities. Campers stay in our lodge or a nearby accessible campground and enjoy activities such as horseback riding, water sports, an evening concert and more. This camp focuses on recreational skills and socializing, while developing life skills and independence.

ADVENTURERS INTRO TO OVERNIGHT CAMP

Practice what it will be like to stay overnight before a one-night stay in the Lodge at the National Ability Center. For campers on the autism spectrum, ages 18 and older.

CAMP ULTIMATE (Adventurers and Crusaders)

For campers with autism, cognitive or developmental disabilities who have been to the National Ability Center before. Off-site activities designed for teens and young adults. Ages 18 and older.

KIDS ROCK THE WORLD CAMP

This three-day camp is tailored to youth ages 11-16 with diabetes and a friend. Activities are structured for youth with diabetes to discover their abilities in a safe environment. Campers may have the opportunity to enjoy paddle sports, horseback riding, a climbing wall and more.

INTRO TO CAMP: SIBLINGS

A great opportunity to "try out" camp for the first time. Geared toward younger campers, ages 6-8, Intro to Camp includes age-appropriate activities, offered in a safe and comfortable environment. We encourage campers to bring their siblings along to join in on the fun.