Park City Library offers free summer fun
April 15, 2019
The Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., offers an array of free programs for kids throughout the summer.
YOUCREATE LAB
The YouCreate Lab is a collaborative community space with state of the art software and equipment that enables people to creatively express themselves through video, photography, websites, graphic design, podcasts, presentations, and other forms of digital media.
The YouCreate Lab includes equipment that can be used in the library or checked out.
• Sound booth
• Filming studio
• 3D printers
• Mac computers with Adobe Creative Cloud, AutoCAD, and Final Cut Pro X software
• Video and sound recording equipment
• GoPro equipment
• Slide Digitizer
• Bamboo and Intuos Tablets
• Hotspots (5)
• Orion Starblast Telescope
PROGRAMS ESPECIALLY FOR KIDS
STUDENT CARDS
Recommended Stories For You
Free library cards are available to students who reside in Summit County with parental signature.
BABY & ME
Mondays at 3 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for children, parents and caregivers of children ages infant to 18 months old. Delight and stimulate your baby's senses with short books, music and more. Join us for our interactive baby lapsit, which is designed to encourage early literacy development. Older siblings and children are always welcome.
CRAFTERNOONS
Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. This is an afternoon solely devoted to the joys of crafting. Make, then take, your artsy and fun project every week. The events are free and open to all ages.
LEGO CLUB
Fridays at 2 p.m. Club members will build whatever their hearts desire. The club will also offer Duplos for younger kids.
MINECRAFT CLUB
Thursdays from 4-5 p.m. Kids can learn problem-solving skills through Minecraft, the video game phenomenon of the decade. Even better, kids can also craft their social skills by working together on projects and completing challenges.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT
Wednesdays at 11 a.m. for ages 18 months-6 years. Music and Movement is a lively, noisy hour aimed at helping toddlers, pre-schoolers and their caregivers explore a variety of musical instruments, dances, songs and fantastic books. This program is designed to engage children and get them excited about music, improve their fine- and gross-motor skills through movement, and spark their creativity while supporting early literacy development.
PRESCHOOL STORYTIME
Thursdays at 10 a.m. for ages 3-6. These help preschoolers get ready to read by joining us weekly for a fun, interactive, early literacy program designed to build language skills while enjoying stories, songs, crafts and more.
TODDLER TIME
Thursdays at 11 a.m. for ages 18 months-3 years. Start toddlers on the road to literacy with this weekly, fun and engaging early-literacy program
that interact with toddlers through books, music and movement while exploring letters, sounds and more.
YOUTH GRAPHIC NOVEL BOOK CLUB
First Tuesday of the Month from 6-7 p.m. This book club is for young readers who love graphic novels! This is a great place to share your favorite graphic novels, while also getting ideas of new titles to read!
LGBTQ+ BOOK CLUB
Second Wednesday of the Month from 4:30-5:30 p.m. This book club will explore a wide-ranging selection of fiction and non-fiction literature focused on the LBGTQ+ community. All welcome! Snacks provided!
SPANISH STORYTIME
Tuesdays from 11 a.m. – Noon. Join for a fun hour of stories, songs, and rhymes with our friends… completely in Spanish! Exercise your child's extraordinary ability to learn by completely immersing them in a foreign (or familiar) language. There will be a short craft at the end of the program. Open to children of all ages and their caregivers.
BILINGUAL STORYTIME
Tuesdays at 10-11 a.m. Join us for an interactive bilingual storytime full of books, songs, finger- plays, and rhymes in both English and Spanish. This program is designed to stimulate language development through the exciting sounds of Spanish for beginners and native speakers alike!
PARK CITY FILM SERIES: BOOKS 2 MOVIES
First Saturday of the month at 3 p.m. The Park City Library screens a free movie based on a children's or young-adult book.
PARK CITY FILM SERIES FOREIGN CINEMA… FOR KIDS!
Second Saturday of the month at 4 p.m. The Park City Film Series partners with us to show films in Spanish and French! Films feature English subtitles and are free.
For more information, visit http://www.parkcitylibrary.org.
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Park City Parent
Trending Sitewide
- Some Park City businesses irritated by resorts’ early close
- Scott’s Bowl owner expects ex-PCMR terrain will sit unused next season
- UPDATED: Student faces 18 charges in Park City High School bear spray incident
- Lawsuit: Talisker entities undertook ‘elaborate scheme’ to avoid repaying loan
- Man in custody after shooting brother at Summit County hotel, police say