Park City Library offers free summer fun

The Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., offers an array of free programs for kids throughout the summer.

YOUCREATE LAB

The YouCreate Lab is a collaborative community space with state of the art software and equipment that enables people to creatively express themselves through video, photography, websites, graphic design, podcasts, presentations, and other forms of digital media.

The YouCreate Lab includes equipment that can be used in the library or checked out.

• Sound booth

• Filming studio

• 3D printers

• Mac computers with Adobe Creative Cloud, AutoCAD, and Final Cut Pro X software

• Video and sound recording equipment

• GoPro equipment

• Slide Digitizer

• Bamboo and Intuos Tablets

• Hotspots (5)

• Orion Starblast Telescope

PROGRAMS ESPECIALLY FOR KIDS

STUDENT CARDS

Free library cards are available to students who reside in Summit County with parental signature.

BABY & ME

Mondays at 3 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for children, parents and caregivers of children ages infant to 18 months old. Delight and stimulate your baby's senses with short books, music and more. Join us for our interactive baby lapsit, which is designed to encourage early literacy development. Older siblings and children are always welcome.

CRAFTERNOONS

Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. This is an afternoon solely devoted to the joys of crafting. Make, then take, your artsy and fun project every week. The events are free and open to all ages.