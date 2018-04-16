Park City Library schedules summer fun
April 16, 2018
The Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., offers an array of free programs for kids throughout the summer.
YouCreate Lab
The YouCreate Lab is a collaborative community space with state of the art software and equipment that enables people to creatively express themselves through digital videos, photography, websites, graphic design, podcasts, presentations, and other forms of digital media.
The YouCreate Lab includes equipment that can be used in the library or check out.
• Sound booth
• Filming studio
• 3-D printers
• Mac computers with Adobe Creative Cloud, AutoCAD, and Final Cut Pro X software
• Video and sound recording equipment
• GoPro equipment
• Slide Digitizer
• Bamboo and Intuos Tablets
Programs Especially for Kids
Student Cards
Free library cards are available to students who reside in Summit County with parental signature.
Baby & Me
Mondays at 3 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. for children, parents and caregivers of children ages infant to 18 months old. Delight and stimulate your baby's senses with short books, music and more. Join us for our interactive baby lapsit, which is designed to encourage early literacy development. Older siblings and children are always welcome.
Crafternoons
Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. This is an afternoon solely devoted to the joys of crafting. Make, then take, your artsy and fun project every week. The events are free and open to all ages.
Lego Club
Fridays at 2 p.m. Club members will build whatever their hearts desires. The club will also offer Duplos for younger kids.
Minecraft Club
Thursdays from 4-5 p.m.
Kids can learn problem-solving skills through Minecraft, the video game phenomenon of the decade. Even better, kids can also craft their social skills by working together on projects and completing challenges.
Music & Movement
Wednesdays at 11 a.m. for ages 18 months-6 years. Music and Movement is a lively, noisy hour aimed at helping toddlers, pre-schoolers and their caregivers explore a variety of musical instruments, dances, songs and fantastic books. This program is designed to engage children and get them excited about music, improve their fine- and gross-motor skills through movement, and spark their creativity while supporting early literacy development.
Paws to Read
Tuesdays from 4-5 p.m. We invite young readers-in-training (ages 5-12) to improve their reading skills by reading to a therapy dog. Each 15-minutes session will include a child, parent or guardian, a dog handler and a licensed therapy dog. First come, first serve.
Pre-school Storytime
Thursdays at 10 a.m. for ages 3-6. These Help preschoolers get ready to read by joining us weekly for a fun, interactive, early literacy program designed to build language skills while enjoying stories, songs, crafts and more.
Toddler Time
Thursdays at 11 a.m. for ages 18 months-3 years. Start toddlers on the road to literacy with this weekly, fun and engaging early-literacy program that interact with toddlers through books, music and movement while exploring letters, sounds and more.
Park City Film Series: Books 2 Movies
First Saturday of the month at 3 p.m. The Park City Library screens a free movie based on a children's or young-adult book.
Park City Film Series Foreign Cinema… For Kids!
Second Saturday of the month at 4 p.m. The Park City Film Series partners with us to show films in Spanish and French! Films feature English subtitles and are free.
For more information, visit http://www.parkcitylibrary.org.
