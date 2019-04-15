Park City Museum offers more than a motherlode of local mining history

The Park City Museum, 528 Main St., provides interactive and hands-on exhibits for all ages to enjoy.

Come see the Kimball Brothers Stagecoach, discover the many jobs in the early underground silver mines, try your hand at being a miner and check out the Territorial Jail.

Visitors can ask for the museum's History Detectives activity for kids at the front desk to guide them through the exhibits.

The museum's permanent exhibits include:

FROM AROUND THE WORLD

How did early settlers find their way to Park City? After learning about the Kimball Stagecoach, which carried people and mail to Park City, climb aboard a re-created railcar. Look out the train's window and back through time as you watch a film about Park City's place in the frontier West. On the platform outside, meet new arrivals from around the world and learn about their history.

MEGA MINE AND THE DAYS OF ORE

Visitors examine the scaled, late 19th century Mega Mine. Surface mining operations such as a mill, Cornish pump, and aerial tramway are high- lighted on the two-story-tall structure. Inside the Mega Mine, discover workings, mine bosses on quadricycles, and the Cornish pump and hoist, which travel all the way to the 1,000-foot level.

Mining required strong backs and wreaked havoc on miners' lungs. Downstairs, learn about the dark, wet, and dangerous profession as you explore mining equipment, learn how ore becomes silver, and earn your pay by drilling into the rock face.

SKIER SUBWAY THEATER

Climb into an original car from the world's only "Skier Subway" and watch a film explaining Park City's transition from a mining to a skiing town.

THE DUNGEON: PARK CITY'S TERRITORIAL JAIL

Visiting the original territorial jail in the basement of the historic City Hall is an unforgettable experience. Hear stories about "guests" who visited these cells, and learn about some of Park City's more dangerous criminals.

Hazardous working conditions in the mines led many in the Park to join fraternal organizations and, later, labor unions for protection. The