Park City Museum offers more than a motherlode of mining history

The Park City Museum, 528 Main St., provides interactive and hands on exhibits for all ages to enjoy.

Come see the Kimball Brothers Stagecoach, discover the many jobs in the early underground silver mines, try your hand at being a miner and check out the Territorial Jail.

Visitors can ask for the museum's History Detectives activity at the front desk to guide them through the exhibits.

The museum's permanent exhibits include:

From Around the World

How did early settlers find their way to Park City? After learning about the Kimball Stagecoach, which carried people and mail to Park City, climb aboard a re-created railcar. Look out the train's window and back through time as you watch a film about Park City's place in the frontier West. On the platform outside, meet new arrivals from around the world and learn about their history.

Recommended Stories For You

Muckers & Milionaires

Millions of dollars in mineral wealth came out of Park City's mines, but little of it stayed in town. This exhibit explores the great divide between Park City miners (muckers) and the mine owners who chose to live in mansions in Salt Lake City. Explore the differences in both groups' clothing, housing, and entertainment, and learn about some of the characters who shaped Park City's history.

Mega Mine and the Days of Ore

Visitors examine the scaled, late 19th century Mega Mine. Surface mining operations such as a mill, Cornish pump, and aerial tramway are highlighted on the two-story-tall structure. Inside the Mega Mine, discover workings, mine bosses on quadricycles, and the Cornish pump and hoist, which travel all the way to the 1,000-foot level.

Mining required strong backs, and wreaked havoc on miners' lungs. Downstairs, learn about the dark, wet, and dangerous profession as you explore mining equipment, learn how ore becomes silver, and earn your pay by drilling into the rock face.

Skier Subway Theater

Climb into an original car from the world's only "Skier Subway" and watch a film explaining Park City's transition from a mining to a skiing town.

The Dungeon: Park City's Territorial Jail

Visiting the original territorial jail in the basement of the historic City Hall is an unforgettable experience. Hear stories about "guests" who visited these cells, and learn about some of Park City's more dangerous criminals.

Hazardous working conditions in the mines led many in the Park to join fraternal organizations and, later, labor unions for protection. The Cell Theater presents this often controversial history, including original Industrial Workers of the World—or Wobbly— graffiti from 1916.

1926 Fire Truck

Park City took a chance and ordered an "auto" fire truck in 1922. They were so pleased that they ordered another one four years later. This 1926 Graham Brothers Dodge with custom-made body has returned to its original home in the historic 1901 Fire Tower.

Living in Park City

What was it like to live in Park City 100 or more years ago? Visit the local post office, swing by the neighborhood market, and help connect calls at the telephone company. After learning about the history of skiing in the Wasatch Mountains, swing by the Egyptian Theatre and take in a show to learn about the importance of theater in Park City's past and present.

Bar Talk

Thirsty for more? The local saloon was more than just a place to wet your whistle. Listen to stories and learn about changing attitudes and economics in the 1960s at a historic, refurbished Park City bar.

The Great Fire of 1898

Fire tore through the heart of Park City the morning of June 19, 1898. Listen to Park Record editor Sam Raddon report on the fire that led to over $1 million dollars worth of damage and the displacement of 500 local citizens.

In addition to the permanent exhibits, the Park City Museum's Tozer Gallery presents traveling exhibits in its 1,000 square-foot area.

The Park City Museum is also a great place to take the following:

Scout or Youth Groups

The Park City Museum is great to explore with your Scout or Youth Group. Please call to reserve a time for a special youth program.

It also offers special events and family memberships

Check the website http://www.parkcityhistory.org for Special Events held throughout the year and information about our Family membership program.

Call 435-649-7457 or visit our website http://www.parkcityhistory.org for more information.