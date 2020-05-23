Park City Parent: Adventure Camps

Julia Magnuson participates in the junior moose division of the Moose on the Loose kids trail run Saturday morning, June 1, 2019. The event, put on by the YSA, was the second in the summer series created to introduce kids to trail running.

Swaner EcoCenter camps promises a summer of exploration

Note: Swaner understands that many families have concerns about this year’s summer camps and how they will be affected by COVID-19. Currently, summer camps will occur as scheduled at the EcoCenter with precautions in place. Our staff is working diligently to implement policies and procedures that will prevent the spread of communicable diseases, including COVID-19.

All implemented strategies will be developed with guidance from Utah State University and Summit County, with attention to guidelines from CDC. For the most up to date information, please visit our summer camp webpage at swanerecocenter.org.

Swaner Preserve and EcoCenrter camps are for your children if they are wild about wildlife, love learning about the world around them and =want to explore the world of design and building.

Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter’s educational summer camp programs will inspire and fascinate your child through week-long exploration and discovery about the natural world through STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). Swaner offers summer camp programs for youth entering kindergarten through 8th grade in Fall 2020. Parents should enroll their children based on what grade they will enter.

In addition to opportunities for youth entering Kindergarten through 8th grades, Swaner also provides leadership development opportunities for teens entering 9th through 12th grades during our summer camp programs.

Teens can apply to be camp counselors and help Swaner’s camps run smoothly and safely! Both volunteer and paid positions are available, depending on the commitment level.

Basic information:

Morning camps: 9: a.m.-noon

Afternoon camps: 1-4 p.m.

All day camps: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Young Riders instills riding and trail etiquette

The Young Riders Youth Mountain Bike program is dedicated to the promotion of mountain biking, for kids ages 5 to 14, through a series of fun, safe and developmentally rewarding rides.

Qualified instruction, training and coaching allows for a logical progression of aptitude and the pursuit of individual goals for the beginner to advanced rider. Technical skills, responsible riding, proper trail etiquette, and respect for the environment as well as for self and others, are impressed to ensure a future generation of respectful riders.

The successive training will prepare participants to challenge themselves as individuals through sport and enjoy all the advantages and inspirations that participation will afford them, now and through their future.

The Young Riders Youth Mountain Bike program, takes place every summer usually, the second week in June through the third week in August. The program has a myriad of classes available for children, ages 5 to 14 years old and all ability levels. (Please no children still riding with training wheels).

All camps will be outside and be limited to groups of 13. In addition, campers will go through a temperature check and follow the social distancing as outlined by the Summit and during snack time, only healthy kids can attend, etc.

The Young Riders program consists of two main categories of classes from which you may select.

Once a week program all summer (10 classes)

These courses offer 10 rides, one per week, from June 8- Aug. 14. Levels include Pee wee, Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced.

Week Long Camps (20 camps)

These camps offer five rides — each day Mon- day-Friday for one week — and are available for visiting families or for participants who cannot commit to a full summer of classes. These camps target the Pee wee, Beginner and Intermediate and Advanced level riders ages 5 to14. Twenty camps are available throughout the summer.

Visit, http://www.youngriders.com for more information.

National Ability Center offers virtual summer activities for families of all abilities

The National Ability Center, located at 1000 Ability Way at Quinn’s Junction, challenges campers to discover their unique abilities while making lasting friendships and social connections.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all of the National Ability Center’s programming is digital for now.

These programs include weekly meditations, a virtual cycling club and weekly talks with the NAC’s Program Manager, Stephanie Meyer, called “Adventure Time Live.”

To access these virtual adventures, visit discovernac.org/virtual-programming.

Creekside Kids Academy and PEEK plan for a fun and educational summer

Necessary precautions are being taken to ensure a safe and healthy summer is had by our students, staff and their families.

Creekside Kids Academy Summer Camp starts June 15

Horses, hiking, biking, archery, frisbee golf, treasure hunts, crazy science, bounce houses, and paint. Those are just a few of the activities that will keep your children ages 6 weeks to 12 years busy this summer.

Creekside Kids Academy offers part-time and full- time options two, three, four, or five days a week all summer. Don’t stop at Summer, we offer a ro- bust after school program that will keep your kids out and about all year long. Our year-round activities challenge our students to get out and enjoy all that Park City has to offer — it will not disappoint. Don’t miss out on a fun-filled summer at Creekside Kids Academy. Creekside Kids has adjusted our programming this summer to stay at the school and at Rasmussen Ranch in Wanship. Necessary precautions are being taken to ensure a safe and healthy summer is had by our students, staff, and their families.

Visit creeksidekids.net for information.

The PEEK Program starts June 15

PEEK’s active learning environment, in and out of the classroom, fosters emotional growth and encourages independence as well as problem-solv- ing skills where children blossom into strong and respectful students.

This summer The PEEK Program is the place to be! With low teacher-to-student ratio, our PEEK teaching team will use their imaginations to create eight weeks of fun-filled themed camps. PEEK is now offering camp to students 2 to 12.

PEEK’s first camp theme, “Super Friends,” encourages children to be a superhero—filling other’s buckets and spreading kindness. Other weekly themes include possibly milking a cow while “On the Farm” and digging our way through the “Jurassic (Park)” period as we uncover the dinosaurs found in Utah such as the armored ankylosaurs. The fun doesn’t stop… we’ll get out the goggles as we “Discover Science” and try our hand at a few mind-blowing experiments. To cool off, during our “Wet and Wild” week we’ll experience water in a multitude of ways while on-campus or at Rasmussen Ranch.

While playing inside and out on our Pinebrook campus, (at the corner of Kilby and Pinebrook roads) our campers will experience the theme of the week through song, storytelling and listening, painting, crafts, games and assorted activities. We promise we’ll go outside often and enjoy the great outdoors and warm sunshine.

No matter the time of year, we never want to venture from our mission statement – The PEEK Program cultivates a safe, enriching school and summer experience where young children come together to gain social, emotional and academic knowledge in age appropriate learning environments.

PEEK is also registering for the 2020-2021 school year. Keep an eye on the website for a private school option for fall in the event our school districts don’t open. To learn more about our summer camp and enrichment school visit http://www.thepeekprogram.com, and click on the downloadable summer and fall registration forms. PEEK can be reached at 435-649-9188 or by email at PEEK@Creeksidekids.net.

Summit Land Conservancy will lead outdoor explorers camps

“Everyone, all of us on the planet, we are all explorers. And as explorers in the 21st century our job is not to conquer but to protect.” – Polar Explorer, Eric Larsen

Summit Land Conservancy is Park City’s local land trust. We work with our communities to protect and preserve land and water for the benefit of people and nature. The open spaces we save offer your children natural outdoor play areas that foster creativity and provide respite for overstimulated minds.

This summer, Summit Land Conservancy will host eight week-long summer camps that will be jam- packed with outdoor adventure. Campers will have the chance to experience a unique combination of structured outdoor recreation adventures and free “nature play” in local open spaces. This program focuses on teaching natural and cultural history on the open spaces that make Park City special. Children will actively engage in learning ecology, botany, biology, wildlife identification, local history, and other topics outside of the traditional class- room setting. They will also learn the importance of stewardship, and what it means to be a junior land conservator.

In regards to coronavirus, Summit Land Conservancy will follow whatever is recommended by the CDC once camps start in June. And of course, the conservancy will issue a full refund to parents if camps must be canceled due to COVID-19, as mentioned in the cancellation policy below.

Outdoor Explorers Camps

Mountain Bike Monday: Hop on two wheels and ride the expansive trails of Round Valley, one of Park City’s greatest protected open spaces. Please note that campers will need to supply their own mountain bike (with working gears), helmet and any other desired safety equipment.

Trail Trekking Tuesday: Oh, the places you can go by foot. Campers will explore the ecosystems of Rob’s Trail, and learn more about the protected property Enclave at Cedar Draw.

Weber River Wednesday: Hop on a raft with All Seasons Adventures and take a tour of the We- ber River. Learn about the local ranching history of Summit County, see the protected properties Fawcett, Stevens and Pyper Tracey Ranches, and learn more about one of Utah’s most important fresh-water resources.

Thrill Seeker Thursday: Let the wind take your sails on the Jordanelle Reservoir and learn the basics of operating your own vessel from the pros at Park City Sailing.

Farmer Friday: Ever wonder where the food on your dinner plate comes from? Get your hands dirty and learn the nitty-gritty about growing local sustainable food at Bill White Farms.

CAMP INFORMATION

Where: Drop off and pick up at City Park softball field

Dates: June 15-19; June 22-26; July 6-10; July 13-17; July 20-24; July 27-31; Aug. 3-7; and Aug. 10-14

Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: $375/camper

Ages: 7-12 years old Register: wesaveland.org/explorer-summer-camps or by calling 435-649-9884.

For information, contact Caitlin by calling 435- 649-9884 or emailing caitlin@wesaveland.org.

CANCELLATION POLICY

If the Conservancy has to cancel camps due to COVID-19, you will receive a FULL REFUND. All other cancellations will be subject to our regular cancellation policy below:

Full payment is due at time of registration in order to secure your camper’s spot.

If for any reason you choose to cancel enrollment, you will be refunded minus a $50 processing fee.

If you choose to cancel enrollment one month or less before the first day of camp, you will be re-funded minus a $100 processing fee ONLY if we can fill your spot from the waitlist.

If you choose to cancel enrollment one month or less before the first day of camp AND your spot cannot be filled, you will receive no refund.

You will not be refunded for any days your child misses during camp.