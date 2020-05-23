Park City Parent: Arts Camps

Attendees of the Kimball Art Center's annual ARToberFest decorate their own trick-or-treat bags using a variety of markers and paints Saturday afternoon, October 13, 2018. The event also featured pumpkin painting, leaf print-making, ceramic demonstrations and more.

Egyptian Theatre’s YouTheatre sets the stage for its summer camps

The health and safety of our students and staff re- mains our top priority. As we plan for summer camps, we are following closely all directives coming from the CDC, Summit County Health Department, and the American Camp Association (ACA). That planning currently is centered around the guidelines specific to summer youth camps laid out by Summit County on May 1.

We will have to stay flexible as the situation progresses, and ask for your patience and understanding through this process.

Please note the following regarding camp and registration:

If any camp must be canceled due to changing guide- lines, you will be refunded in full.

If a camp must be rescheduled to different dates due to changing guidelines, you will be refunded in full if the new dates do not work for your family.

When we open registration next week, we are following the guidelines from the CDC for the current phase of stabilization. This means that we can only allow residents of Summit county to register for camp at this time. We cannot allow visitors or those who live in other counties to register for camp.

As we cannot have live performances in adherence to the limited group numbers required by social distancing protocols, all showcases this summer will be filmed and sent to families to watch with their fabulous performers.

JUNE

Bi-lingual (English/Spanish) Theatre Project

June 8-12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. / $200 ($5 w/ special promo code provided by YouTheatre Director.)

Ages 10-13 or kids entering grades 5-8

This program is supported by a grant from the Solomon Fund of Park City and will be led by Latinx theatre makers and writers. Participants will explore the theatre arts (voice, movement, creating characters, and performance) through fun and active drama games and activities. Participants will also collaborate on an original piece to perform at the end-of-week showcase.

Act Out

June 8-12, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. / $250

Ages 8-12 and kids entering grades 3-7

Learn the fundamental skills every actor needs to have in their tool box: how to create a character, work in an ensemble, effectively tell a story, and the basics of improv.

Film Camp

June 8-12, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. / $250

Ages 10-14 and kids entering grades 5-8

Concept to creative, and production to premiere, all in five days. Filmmaking has evolved to be possible in the palm of your hand. Each week the class will create a film with smartphones, cameras, and elements of a modern film set. Beginners and experienced kids alike are invited to work on a real film production, both in front of and behind the cameras.

Acting for Voiceover

June 8-12, 10:15 a.m.-noon / $125 ($100 if taken in Combo with Acting for Film in the afternoon)

Ages 12-18 and students entering grades 7-12

This workshop for teens is taught by a working voice actor. In this age of endless podcasts and commercials, learn the tips and tricks to sounding your vocal best.

Acting for Film

June 8-12, 12:30-3:30 p.m. / $175 ($150 if taken in Combo with Acting for Voiceover in the morning) Ages 12-18 and students entering grades 7-12

Film acting and theatre acting each have their own secrets and skills. Come learn from a working film and commercial actor what makes film acting its own craft.

Act Up Adventure, Superheroes

June 15-19, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. (to serve as many families as possible, please only sign up for one time-slot) $175

Ages 5-7 and kids entering grades K-2 (must turn 5 by 9/1/20)

Each day of camp is a new adventure as we explore the theme through drama, music, dance, and art while leading students through magical adventures of creative play.

Production Camp, Silly Shakespeare

June 15-19, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. / $300

Ages 8-12 and kids entering grades 3-7

Just like being a part of a real theatre troupe, performers have a hand in every part of the production! Learn your lines, create characters, rehearse, plus make props and costumes, all while turning Shakespeare’s tragedies on their heads for end-of-week performance.

Musical Shakespeare

June 15-19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. / $250

Ages 12-18 and students entering grades 7-12

Teen performers will learn pop songs and choreography on the themes of some of Shakespeare’s best-known tragedies, lending their talents to join the Silly Shakespeare campers for final performance.

STEAM to Stage, Planetary Play

June 22-26, 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. (to serve as many families as possible, please only sign up for one time-slot) $175

Ages 5-7 and kids entering grades K-2 (must turn 5 by 9/1/20)

Young learners will explore the universe through imaginative play, music, dance, art projects, and drama games.

Full STEAM Ahead, Space Camp

June 22-26, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. / $275

Ages 8-12 and kids entering grades 3-7

STEM learning is more fun when A for Art is in the mix. Join our science and theatre specialists as we explore the galaxy and the secrets it holds through engineering, theatre, science, and music! Show off what you’ve learned at the end-of-the-week show-case.

Film Camp

June 22-26, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. / $250

Ages 10-14 and kids entering grades 5-8

Film Camp

June 22-26, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. / $250

Ages 10-14 and kids entering grades 5-8

Space Songs

June 22-26, 10:15 a.m.-3 p.m. / $235

Ages 12-18 and kids entering grades 7-12

Teen performers will learn pop songs and choreography on the out-of-this-world theme of Outer Space, as they work towards a performance on the last day of camp.

Bootcamp: Musical Theatre

June 29-July 1, 9 a.m.-noon / $100 ($75 if taken as Combo with Audition in afternoon)

Ages 10-18 and students entering grades 5-12

Not just for those who can’t stop dancing and singing. This bootcamp will help actors feel more confident auditioning for musical theatre while pushing musical theatre pros to improve knowledge and skills.

Bootcamp: Audition

June 29-July 1, 12:30-3:30 p.m / $100 ($75 if taken as Combo with Musical Theatre in morning)

Ages 10-18 and students entering grades 5-12 Learn how to put your best foot forward at any audition. How to enter a room, clothing choices, writing

resumes, cold-reading, approaching material, and more will be covered.

Acting Intensive

June 29-July 1, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. / $180

Ages 12-18 and students entering grades 7-12

Aimed at developing and deepening students’ skills in the craft of acting, students will get focused actor training from professional directors, actors, and theatre-makers, while delving into text, objective & tactics, and voice work.

I Podcast

June 29-July 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. / $200 Ages 12-18 and students entering grades 7-12

Participants will explore all aspects of producing a fictionalized podcast: writing, creating characters, performing, re-cording, editing, and dropping the final product at the end of the week!

JULY

Act Up Adventure, Under the Sea

July 6-10, 9 a.m.-noon OR 1-4pm (to serve as many families as possible, please only sign up for one time-slot) $175

Ages 5-7 and kids entering grades K-2 (must turn 5 by 9/1/20)

Ages 5-7 and kids entering grades K-2 (must turn 5 by 9/1/20)

Improv Puppetry Troupe

July 6-10, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. / $250 Ages 8-12 and kids entering grades 3-7 Puppet Up! Last summer’s surprise hit- this showcase had the audience in tears with the hilarity of it all. Craft, voice, and character-develop a unique puppet to perform in an ensemble end- of-week showcase.

Teen Film

July 6-10, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. / $250 Ages 12-18 and students entering grades 7-12

Concept to creative, and production to premiere, all in five days. Filmmaking has evolved to be possible in the palm of your hand. Each week the class will create a film with smartphones, cam- eras, and elements of a modern film set. Beginners and experienced kids alike are invited to work on a real film production, both in front of and behind the cameras.

Musical Theatre Production (Pre-Teen), Leap Day

July 13-18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. / $350

Ages 8-12 and kids entering grades 3-7 In this intensive camp experience, campers sing, dance, and act their way through rehearsals to perform a brand new and exciting musical at the end of the week.

Musical Theatre Production* (Teen), The Show Must Go Online

July 13-18, 10 a.m.-3:15 p.m. / $300 Ages 12-18 and students entering grades 7-12

In this intensive camp experience, campers sing, dance, and act their way through rehearsals to perform a brand new, and very timely, musical at the end of the week! *This script has some non- singing roles for students who prefer acting to singing!

Team Tech

July 13-18, 12:30-3:30 p.m. / $150 Ages 12-18 and students entering grades 7-12

Join our professional Egyptian Tech Team to learn about behind-the-scenes work so integral to a successful production. Students will learn hands-on skills while assisting with tech tasks through- out the week. Putting their expertise to work, they will help run tech for the Fri- day Musical Theatre Production show- case.

Story to Stage

July 20-24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. / $275

Ages 6-9 and kids entering grades 1-4. The camp will be separated by ages.

In partnership with Park City Library, this camp experience brings children’s books to life on stage! Each group (sep- arated by age) will explore stories and characters through dramatic play, craft props and costumes, and perform the story on stage on the final camp day.

New Play Workshop

July 20-24, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. / $225

Ages 10-12 and kids entering grades 5-7

Workshop a brand new play (with the playwright!) written to be performed vir- tually. While helping develop characters and story lines, students will learn how new plays are brought to life and also try their hand at the design elements. Stu- dents will have the option of coming into the Egyptian Studios for camp times, or participating completely virtually.

Musical Theatre Revue, No One Is Alone

July 20-24, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. / $250 Ages 10-18 and students entering grades 5-12

We pick songs from the wonderful world of musical theatre on our chosen theme and you spend the week rehearsing music and choreography to perform at the end-of-week showcase.

I Can Do That!

July 27-31, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. / $325

Ages 8-12 and kids entering grades 3-7 Choice of either Musical Theatre or

Creative Drama production group plus an elective class. With options like Broadway Rock and Behind the Scenes, this camp has something for everyone.

Full STEAM Ahead with the Swaner EcoCenter

July 27-31, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. / $300

Ages 9-12 and kids entering grades 4-6

STEM learning is more fun when A for Art is in the mix, so join our science and drama specialists for a unique combination of drama, dance, music, and science exploration! This is a partner camp with Egyptian YouTheatre and Swaner. Camp will be held at both the Swaner EcoCenter and Egyptian YouTheatre. Drop off is at Swaner each day. Pick up will be at Swaner Monday—Wednesday, and at Egyptian YouTheatre on Thursday & Friday. Register by visiting eventbrite.com/e/summer-camp-2020-tickets- 88504716991?aff=ebdssbdestsearch (click on green Tickets button then scroll down to 4th-6th grade offerings)

Teen Intensive

July 27-Aug 1 (six-day camp), 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. / $375

Ages 12-18 and students entering grades 7-12 Intensive theatre training. Students will participate in a daily Skills class addressing areas where we often see gaps in training at both the student and professional level. Students will also rehearse and participate in ensemble performance in campers’ choice of either Drama or Musical Theatre.

Team Teach

July 28-Aug 1 (Tues-Sat), 12:30-3:30 p.m. / $150 Ages 12-18 and students entering grades 7-12

Join our professional Egyptian Tech Team to learn about behind-the-scenes work so integral to a successful production. Students will learn hands-on skills with tech tasks throughout the week. Putting their expertise to work, they will help run tech for the Saturday Teen Intensive showcase.

AUGUST

Act Up Adventure, African Safari

August 3-7, 9 a.m.-noon OR 1-4 p.m. (to serve as many families as possible, please only sign up for one time-slot) $175

Ages 5-7 and kids entering grades K-2 (must turn 5 by 9/1/20)

Each day of camp is a new adventure as we explore the theme through drama, music, dance, and art while leading students through magical adventures of creative play.

Act Out

August 3-7, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. / $250

Ages 8-12 and kids entering grades 3-7

Learn the fundamental skills every actor needs to have in their tool box: how to create a character, work

in an ensemble, effectively tell a story, and the ba- sics of improv! Show off your skills in an end-of-week showcase.

Film Camp, Bilingual English/Spanish

Aug 3-7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. / $300 ($5 for Solomon Fund families, promo code provided by YouTheatre Director).

Ages 10-14 and kids entering grades 5-8

This program is supported by a grant from the Solomon Fund of Park City

Concept to creative, and production to premiere, all in five days. Filmmaking has evolved to be possible in the palm of your hand. Each week the class will create a film with smartphones, cameras, and elements of a modern film set. Beginners and experienced kids alike are invited to work on a real film production, both in front of and behind the cameras.

Triple Threat

Aug 3-7, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. / $225

Ages 10-18 and students entering grades 5-12 Campers will receive focused training in: Singing, Dancing, Acting + auditions & feedback, all in one week.

For information and registration for Egyptian Theatre’s YouTheatre summer camps, visit egyptiantheatrecompany.org/index.php/camp-info.

Up with Kids offers a cool summer with a drama and swim camp

Due to COVID-19 regulations, Up with Kids will follow all the protocols set by Gov. Gary Herbert.

There will be less than 20 kids in each group

Each child and adult will wear a mask

Each person will stay at least six feet away from each other

The camps run daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. from June 22-26, at the Ecker Hill Aquatic Center, 2465 Kilby Road, and will culminate with a performance at the end for the week.

During the camp, kids will receive singing, dancing, and acting lessons, as well as training on costume, props, and script writing.

Snacks will be provided.

The cost is $160.

To register, call 385-321-8320 or visit upwithkids.com.

Peggy Bergmann Ballet West Academy keeps its summer campers on their toes

Fantasy Camp — Ages 3–6

Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m.-noon

June 29-July 2 or Aug. 3-6

In this ever-popular camp, the fairy tales of child- hood come to life through movement, creativity, and imagination. In addition to ballet, creative movement, rhythm, and music skills, the activities are designed to teach our youngest dancers what being a real Prince and Princess is all about — being kind, loving, and helpful, as well as being empowered, and independent. Healthy snacks and crafts are included each day with a special in-studio performance held on the last day.

Pop Star Workshop for Boys and Girls — Ages 7-10

Monday – Thursday 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

June 29-July 2 or Aug. 3-6

This fun- filled, energetic camp includes dancing and singing to current popular music. Dancers will focus on dance skills including musicality, coordination, and movement memory while incorporating fun and exciting choreography. Dancers will have an opportunity to show off their “Pop Star” style in a closing performance.

Ballet Intensive — July 6-23

Monday through Thursday for three weeks Dancers should register with their 2019-2020 level

Group A Current Level 1-2 — Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Group B Current Level 3-4 — Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Group C Current Level 5-7 — Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Featuring Ballet West faculty and guest instructors from around the world, the intensive classical ballet program is designed for serious students who desire individual instruction in a professional and caring environment. This

summer workshop guides students in their ballet technique as well as other dance forms that compliment a ballet artist.

Choreography Camp — Aug. 10-13

Levels 1-7 — Monday through Thursday, times to be announced, dancers should bring snacks for a 15-minute break.

This is a mandatory camp for Levels 1 through 7. This annual camp is challenging, fast-paced,fast paced and fun. Dancers will work on ballet, tap, and jazz/contemporary technique, turns, leaps, choreography, nutrition, injury prevention, and conditioning.

For information or to register for the Peggy Bergmann Ballet West Academy summer camps and workshops, visit balletwestacademy.org/park- city/summer-workshops.

Dance all summer long with Dance Tech Studios

For 27 years years, Dance Tech Studios, direct- ed and owned by Nicole Fielding, has offered professional, quality instruction that is technically challenging as well as enjoyable and confidence-building experience.

Every summer, Fielding and her faculty plan and create dance camps that are appropriate for all levels.

This year, the camps will be held in the 15,000 square-feet, state-of-the-art training facility that is located at 786 Division Street, right off the I-80 at the Silver Creek Junction exit.

Here is some information for the 2020 summer sessions:

SUMMER DANCE INTENSIVE (Ages 7-15)

Session 1: June 15-18

Session 2: July 6-9

Session 3 (company dancers only): July 14-16 and July 20-21

Session 4: Aug. 3-6

Session 5 (company dancers only): Aug. 17-19 Classes held Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Faculty will offer professional instruction from beginning to pre-professional levels in ballet, jazz, modern/contemporary, ball- room, hip-hop, turns and leaps, flexibility, and tumbling for dancers.

BOYS XTREME (Ages 5-8 and 9-12)

Camp 1: June 22-25

Camp 2: July 13-16

Camp 3: Aug. 3-6

Classes held Mondays through Thursdays from 9:30-11 a.m. Boys Xtreme will feature techniques in hip-hop, breakdance and movement tricks that will be taught by national award-winning male hip-hop dancers.

TINY TUTUS (Ages 3-5)

Camp 1 – Unicorns and Rainbows: June 8-11

Camp 2 – Island Princess: June 22-25 Camp 3 – Fairy Tales: July 13-16 Camp 4 – Disney Princesses: Aug. 3-6

Classes held Mondays through Thursdays from 9:30 a.m.-noon. The camp will include instruction for ballet, creative movement and tumbling and dance-related arts and crafts.

JOJO SIWA ROCKSTAR CAMP (Ages 6-10)

Camp 1 – June 15-18 Camp 2- July 6-9

9-11 a.m.

Classes held Mondays through Thursdays from 9-11 a.m.. The camp will feature hip-hop, jazz, tumbling, and choreography to favorite Jojo Siwa songs.

For more information and to register, call 435- 655-9213 or visit http://www.dancetechworld.com.