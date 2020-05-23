Park City Parent: COVID-19 precautions for summer youth camps, activities and programs guidelines

Joe Dvorak, a fifth grade teacher at McPolin Elementary School, right, leads the way toward the Kearns Campus during the annual Bike To School festivities Friday morning, May 17, 2019. Students participating in the event received free bike bells, helmets and breakfast.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

• Groups will be restricted to 20 individuals unless a full wall can physically separate each group.

• Where a summer camp takes place at a larger facility (ski resorts, schools, recreational complex with both indoor and outdoor space) groups of 20 individuals can be separated utilizing both indoor and outdoor locations. Some of the schools and resorts have very large footprints to work within.

• Limit mixing the groups of children (e.g. keep groups in separate rooms, allow on the playground at different times).

• Take temperatures of all children upon arrival at the facility.

Support Local Journalism Donate



• Children will be instructed on how to properly wash hands and be required to wash or sanitize hands routinely or every time an activity changes.

• Alternating activities may be considered to maintain group spacing (one group doing one activity and the other group doing a different activity, then they switch and all surfaces are cleaned in between groups).

• While eating lunch or during snack times, social distancing will be encouraged (eating lunch outside on the grass might be more conducive).

• If lunch or snacks are provided by the camp, all recommended food service standards set forth in the Food Service Protocols will be followed.

• Parent designated pick-up and drop-off areas will be implemented.