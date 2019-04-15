Park City Recreation has the summer covered with sport and summer camps
April 15, 2019
ADVENTURE CAMP
Our challenging camps include activities such as bouldering, kayaking, mountain biking, archery, horseback riding and more. Five weeks of camps, two different arrays of activities are offered. They are a great opportunity to challenge yourself and make new friends as you work together to accomplish goals.
Ages: 9-14 years old
Days: Mondays through Thursdays
Dates: June 17-20, June 24-27, July 8-11, July 29- Aug. 1, Aug. 5-8, Aug. 12-15 Times: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Fee: $350
Location: Meets at PC MARC
AQUATICS
LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION
This certification course will prepare future lifeguards through the American Red Cross' national program.
Ages: 15 and older
Days: Tuesday through Friday, May 7-18
Times: 5:30-9 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays
Fee: $185
Location: PC MARC Leisure Pool
SWIM LESSONS
Skill Levels: Guppy, Sunfish and Dolphin = children ages 3-5
Recommended Stories For You
Level I through V = children ages 6-12 Fee: $65 Per Session
SWIM LESSON ABILITY LEVELS
This guide will help you determine where your child should be placed for swim lessons. Descriptions of skills a child will learn in each level are listed below. Determine if your child has acquired the skills listed. Register him or her in the appropriate level. All swim lessons are taught at the PC MARC Leisure and Lap Pools.
PARENT/TOT:
Children age 6 months to 3 years old who have little or no experience in the water will participate in this program with a parent and can take it several times to ensure the child is ready for lessons with other children.
• Morning sessions: June 17-27, July 8-18, and July 22-Aug. 1 (Mondays through Thursdays)
Time: 10:25-10:50 a.m.
Cost: $65
• Afternoon sessions: June 4-27, July 9-Aug. 1 (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
Time: 5:25-5:50 p.m.
Cost: $65
• Saturday sessions: June 8-29, July 13-Aug. 3
Time: 10-10:30 a.m. or 10:40-11:10 a.m.
Cost: $35
GUPPY:
• Bobbing in water
• Blowing bubbles with face in water
• Float (assisted) on front and back
• Mimic free, back and breaststroke arms
Afternoon sessions: May 5-13
Days: Mondays through Thursdays
Time: 4-4:30 p.m., 4:45-5:15 p.m.
Morning Sessions: June 17-27, July 8-18
Days: Mondays through Thursdays
Time: 9:45-10:15 a.m., 10:25-10:55 a.m., 11:05-11:35 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Cost: $65
SUNFISH:
• Float on front and back (unassisted)
• Glide with kick
• Crawlstroke with arms, kick, bubbles
• Retrieve objects with eyes open
• Backstroke and elem. Backstroke (assisted) Afternoon Sessions: May 13-23
Days: Mondays through Thursdays
Time: 4-4:30 p.m., 4:45-5:15 p.m. Morning Sessions: June 17-27, July 8-10
Days: Mondays through Thursdays
Time: 9:45-10:15 a.m., 10:25-11:55 a.m., 11:05-11:35 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Cost: $65
DOLPHIN:
• Glide 5 yards
• 5 yards each: back, breast, free, elementary backstroke
• Sidestroke
• Dolphin dives
• Tread water
Afternoon Sessions: May 13-23
Days: Mondays through Thursdays
Time: 4-4:30 p.m., 4:45-5:15 p.m.
Morning Sessions: June 17-27, July 8-18,
Days: Mondays through Thursdays
Time: 9:45-10:15 a.m., 10:25-10:55 a.m., 11:05-11:35 a.m., 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. $65
LEVEL I: Ages 6 and older
• Bob in water over head to safety
• Float on front or back for 5 seconds
• Retrieve object from bottom
• Glide on front and back
• Crawlstroke and backstroke 10 yards
• Elementary backstroke 10 yards
Morning Sessions: June 17-20, July 8-11, July 22-25 Days: Mondays through Thursdays
Time: 9:30-10:15 a.m.
Afternoon sessions: June 4-13, June 18-27, July 9-18, July 23-Aug. 1
Days: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Time: 6:05-6:50 p.m.
Saturdays Sessions: June 6-29, July 13-Aug. 3 Time: 9-9:45 a.m.
LEVEL II: Ages 6 and older
• Float on front and back 10 seconds • Retrieve objects in deep water
• Crawlstroke with side breathing
• Breaststroke 15 yards
• Tread water for 30 seconds
Morning Sessions: June 17-20, July 8-11, July 22-25 Days: Mondays through Thursdays
Time: 9:30-10:15 a.m.
Afternoon sessions: June 4-13, June 18-27, July 9-18, July 23-Aug. 1
Days: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Time: 6:05-6:50 p.m.
Saturdays Sessions: June 6-29, July 13-Aug. 3
Time: 9-9:45 a.m.
LEVEL III: Ages 6 and older
• Glide 15 yards
• 15 yards each: back, breast, free, elementary backstroke
• 15 yards sidestroke
• Dolphin dives
• Tread water for 1 minute
Morning sessions: June 17-20, July 8-11, July 22-25 Days: Mondays through Thursdays
Time: 9:30-10:15 a.m.
Afternoon sessions: June 4-13, June 18-27, July 9-18, July 23-Aug. 1,
Days: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Time: 6:05-6:50 p.m.
Saturday Sessions: June 8-29, July 13-Aug. 3 Time: 9-9:45 a.m.
$65
LEVEL IV AND V: Ages 6 years and older
• Freestyle breathing to both sides for 50 yards
• Back, elementary back and breaststroke for 50 yards • Sidestroke 25 yards
• Dolphin dives
• Tread water 2 minutes
Morning Sessions: June 17-20, July 8-11, July 22-25 Days: Mondays through Thursdays
Time: 9:30-10:15 a.m.
Afternoon sessions: June 4-13, June 18-27, July 9-18, July 23-Aug. 1
Days: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Time: 6:05-6:50 p.m.
Saturday sessions: June 8-29, July 13-Aug. 3 9-9:45 a.m.
SUMMER SWIM TEAM
Prepare for summer swim team by honing your strokes in this pre-season session. Get a head start with just an hour a day and let our expert coach build your excitement for swimming along with your skills.
Ages: 6-12 years
Days: Mondays through Thursdays, June 10-Aug. 16 (except July 4)
Time: 8-9:15 a.m.
Location: PC MARC Lap Pool Fee: $270
Registration deadline: Until full
ARCHERY CAMP
Ages: 10-14
Days: Monday-Thursday
Dates: June 10-13, June 24-27, July 8-11
Time: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Fee: $75 per session
DIRT JUMP BIKE CAMP
Our dirt jump instructors will help your child advance quickly in the sport of progressive mountain biking. These clinics are for all levels of riders looking to advance in the dirt jump park. Helmets required.
Ages: 8-17 years old
Abilities: Beginner to advanced
Days: Mondays through Thursdays
Times: 11 a.m.-noon
Dates: June 10-13, June 24-27; July 8-11, July 22-25; Aug. 5-8
Location: Park City Dirt Jump Park Fee: $85
FLY FISHING CAMP
Ages: 6-12
Dates: June 18-July 9, July 16-Aug. 6 Days: Tuesdays
Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
Location: Deer Valley Ponds
Fee: $20
FLY FISHING CAMP
Taught by High Country Fly Fisher
Ages: 11-16
Dates: June 12-July 10
Days: Wednesdays
Time: 9-11 a.m.
Location: Deer Valley Ponds Fee: $40
KARATE
All levels are welcome and no experience is necessary. Sensei Nikki uses fun activities to teach your child the skills, background and meaning of Shotokan karate. Children gain self-esteem, confidence, respect and fitness. Children display the positive effects of this class long after it's over.
TINY TIGERS: 4-6 years old
Monday and Wednesday, 3:45-4:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 3:45-4:30 p.m.; Friday, 3:45-4:30 p.m.
Dates: July 22-Aug. 28 or July 23-Aug. 29
NINJA BEGINNER: 7 years and older
Tuesday and Thursday, 4:45-5:45 p.m.
NINJA INTERMEDIATE:
Monday and Wednesday, 4:45-5:45 p.m.
Dates: June 3-26, June 4-27, July 22-28 (no session July 24), July 23-29 (no session July 24)
Location: PC MARC
Fee: $75, ($63 for July 22-28 and 23-29 sessions)
MOUNTAIN CLASSROOM
Students will learn about the outdoors while playing in the outdoors.
Ages: 9-14
Sessions: June 21, July 12, July 19, Aug. 16 Days: Friday
Time: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Cost: $50
SKATEBOARD
Beginning camp
Ages: 6-adult
Sessions: May 5-June 2, Aug. 18-Sept. 15 Days: Sundays
Time: 8:30-10 a.m.
Location: Park City Skate Park
Cost: $65
Skateboard camp
Ages: 6-17
Sessions: June 10-13, June 17-20, June 24-27, July 8-11, July 15-18, July 22-25, Aug. 5-8, Aug. 12-15
Days: Mondays through Thursdays 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Location: Park City Skate Park Cost: $85
Skateboard competitions
Ages: 6-adult
Sessions 1 and 2: June 29 and July 27 Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Miner's Day Bowl Jam: Sept. 2 Time: 3-6 p.m.
Location: Park City Skate Park Cost: $10
SOCCER
Coach Randy Farris will emphasize fun and skill development for ages 7-15
Morning Sessions: June 17-21, June 24-28, July 8-12 Days: Mondays through Fridays
Time: 9 a.m.-noon
Location: North 40 Fields
Cost: $85
All day sessions: June 17-21, June 24-28, July 8-12 Days: Mondays through Fridays
Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Location: North 40 Fields
Cost: $160
SUMMER DAY CAMP
Park City Summer Day Camp is a state-licensed program offering full summer, weekly and daily registrations. Most camps are held at the City Park Recreation building just north of the Miner's Hospital, unless otherwise noted. Activities include sports, games, arts, crafts, field trips and more.
Camps are for age 6-12, unless otherwise noted
DAILY CAMPER SESSION
June 10-16
Days: Mondays through Fridays Time: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Cost: Flexible
FULL SUMMER CAMPER
June 10-Aug. 16
Days: Mondays through Fridays Time: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Cost: $1,950
DAY CAMP GOLF CLUB
Sessions: July 8-11, July 15-18, July 29-Aug. 1
Days: Mondays through Thursdays
Time: 8-9:30 a.m.
Location: Park City Golf Club
Cost: $80
DAY CAMP SWIM LESSONS
Sessions: June 17-27, July 8-18, July 22-Aug. 1
Days: Mondays through Thursdays
Time: 10:25-10:55 a.m.
Location: PC MARC
Cost: $65
DAY CAMP SKATE JAM
Ages: 6-17
Sessions: June 10-13, June 17-20, June 24-27, July 8-11, July 15-18, July 22-25, Aug. 5-8, Aug. 12-15
Days: Mondays through Thursdays
Time: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Cost: $85
DAY CAMP TENNIS
Sessions: June 17-20, June 24-27, July 8-11, July 15-18
Days: Mondays through Thursdays
Time: 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Cost: $45
TENNIS
Summer Mini Tennis Camp is for ages 5 to 8 and the Youth Tennis Camp is for ages 8-12. Mini Tennis Camp utilizes appropriate ball, court and racquet size. Mini Tennis Camp emphasizes rallying, skill building, coordination and good sportsmanship. Youth Tennis Campers will be grouped by age and abilities.
Session Dates: Cost is $72, unless otherwise noted
Session 1: June 10-20
Session 2: June 24-July 3 (no class on July 4), $60
Session 3: July 8-18
Session 4: July 22-Aug. 1 (no class July 24), $60
Session 5: Aug. 5-15
Day: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Time: 5:15-6 p.m.
YOUTH TENNIS CAMPS:
Cost is $240, unless otherwise noted
Session 1: June 10-14
Session 2: June 17-21
Session 3: June 24-28
Session 4: July 1-5 (no class July 4) $192
Session 5: July 8-12
Session 6: July 15-19
Session 7: July 22-26 (no class July 24) $192
Session 8: July 29-Aug. 2
Session 9: Aug 5-9
Session 10: Aug. 12-16
Day: Monday through Friday
Time: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
SUMMER TENNIS TRAINING: 12 -18
This program is a summer continuation of the Youth Tennis Camp. Players who are currently participating in school year programs are encouraged to continue their training in this program. Summer guests are welcome and invited to participate in the appropriate level.
Session: June 10-Aug. 14, excluding July 4 and 24
Days: Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m.
Fee: $32 per clinic
TINY TRI TRAINING
This is a prep course for the fourth-annual Tiny Tri
Youth ages: 7-14
Date: June 11-15
Time: 4-5:30 p.m.
Location: PC MARC
Fee: $45
Deadline: June 6
Required equipment: swimsuit, towel, cap, goggles bike helmet and running shoes
TINY TRIATHLON
This is the perfect triathlon event to begin your season, or for anyone who wants to try a new event for the first time. We will swim, ride and run in the Park Meadows neighborhood, beginning and ending at the PC MARC. Youth ages 7-14 will swim 100 yards, bike 1 1/2 miles and run 1⁄2 mile. A goody bag is guaranteed for each pre-registered athlete.
Training session: May 21-30
Ages: 7-15
Days: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Time: 4-5 p.m.
Cost: $30
Silver Session: June 8
Gold Session: June 8
Days: Saturday
Time: 9:30-11 a.m.
Cost: $20
WILDERNESS FIRST AID AND SURVIVAL
This camp teaches first aid, CPR and basic surviving skills.
Ages: 16 and older
Session: June 11-13
Day: Tuesday and Thursday Time: 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Cost: $100
For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org.
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Park City Parent
Trending Sitewide
- Some Park City businesses irritated by resorts’ early close
- Scott’s Bowl owner expects ex-PCMR terrain will sit unused next season
- UPDATED: Student faces 18 charges in Park City High School bear spray incident
- Lawsuit: Talisker entities undertook ‘elaborate scheme’ to avoid repaying loan
- Man in custody after shooting brother at Summit County hotel, police say