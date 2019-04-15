Park City Recreation has the summer covered with sport and summer camps

ADVENTURE CAMP

Our challenging camps include activities such as bouldering, kayaking, mountain biking, archery, horseback riding and more. Five weeks of camps, two different arrays of activities are offered. They are a great opportunity to challenge yourself and make new friends as you work together to accomplish goals.

Ages: 9-14 years old

Days: Mondays through Thursdays

Dates: June 17-20, June 24-27, July 8-11, July 29- Aug. 1, Aug. 5-8, Aug. 12-15 Times: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Fee: $350

Location: Meets at PC MARC

AQUATICS

LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION

This certification course will prepare future lifeguards through the American Red Cross' national program.

Ages: 15 and older

Days: Tuesday through Friday, May 7-18

Times: 5:30-9 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

Fee: $185

Location: PC MARC Leisure Pool

SWIM LESSONS

Skill Levels: Guppy, Sunfish and Dolphin = children ages 3-5

Level I through V = children ages 6-12 Fee: $65 Per Session

SWIM LESSON ABILITY LEVELS

This guide will help you determine where your child should be placed for swim lessons. Descriptions of skills a child will learn in each level are listed below. Determine if your child has acquired the skills listed. Register him or her in the appropriate level. All swim lessons are taught at the PC MARC Leisure and Lap Pools.

PARENT/TOT:

Children age 6 months to 3 years old who have little or no experience in the water will participate in this program with a parent and can take it several times to ensure the child is ready for lessons with other children.

• Morning sessions: June 17-27, July 8-18, and July 22-Aug. 1 (Mondays through Thursdays)

Time: 10:25-10:50 a.m.

Cost: $65

• Afternoon sessions: June 4-27, July 9-Aug. 1 (Tuesdays and Thursdays)

Time: 5:25-5:50 p.m.

Cost: $65

• Saturday sessions: June 8-29, July 13-Aug. 3

Time: 10-10:30 a.m. or 10:40-11:10 a.m.

Cost: $35

GUPPY:

• Bobbing in water

• Blowing bubbles with face in water

• Float (assisted) on front and back

• Mimic free, back and breaststroke arms

Afternoon sessions: May 5-13

Days: Mondays through Thursdays

Time: 4-4:30 p.m., 4:45-5:15 p.m.