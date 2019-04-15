Park City Sailing helps kids build life skills during its summer camps

INTERMEDIATE/ADVANCED SAILING – AGES 9-17

Intermediate/Advanced Sailing is for students who have previously taken and mastered Beginner Sailing and builds on their skills while teaching new concepts with students learning advanced boat handling and some racing technique. Everything from fine-tuning sail trim and sail shape to roll tacking, gybing and advanced seamanship. There is an emphasis on developing confidence, self-reliance and for sailing in a variety of weather conditions. This course is taught in a variety of dinghies and keelboats for a broad sailing experience.

JR. SAILING RACE TEAM – FULL SEASON (eight of nine weeks) OR HALF SEASON (four of nine weeks)

Race team is for kids who have demonstrated mastery of the sailing fundamentals and have completed Intermediate classes and want to take their passion for sailing to a new level. Race team will continue to refine boat handling and sail trim skills while adding more knowledge and use of the racing rules in starting, mark rounding, tacking, gybing, and boat-on-boat tactics. Race Team members will also learn to recognize and take advantage of weather and wind changes to improve their competitive position. While focused on the Optimist Dinghy or Club 420, Race Teamers will be exposed to a variety of dinghies and keelboats to broaden their knowledge and skillset. Race Team will formally meet from June 10-Aug. 9 Monday through Friday and include participation in racing on Tuesday (and possibly Thursday) nights, Junior regatta and Fall regatta. There will also be opportunities to road trip for racing in Colorado, the West Coast and elsewhere. Program schedule may be amended based on participation in road trips

Eight Week — June 10-Aug. 9

Four Week — June 10-July 12 or July 8-Aug. 9

LOCATION:

At the personal watercraft ramp at the Jordanelle State Park (10 minutes from downtown Park City). See the Getting to Park City Sailing Map

SAFETY:

SWIM TEST: While no formal swim test is required to participate in Park City Sailing, it is recommended that participants be able to swim without the aid of a life jacket. Participants are required to wear life jackets when participating in activities on or around the water.

LIFE JACKETS: Safety is of primary importance! Every child, regardless of age or class, is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved life vest at all times when on the docks and water. This rule also applies to free sailing and participation at away events. Park City Sailing will provide life jackets, but students can also bring their own.

CONDUCT AND DISCIPLINE: There should be no rough play on the docks or on the grounds. Respect is essential for fellow members and boats. Poor sportsmanship will not be tolerated. Sailors and their families will be held accountable for lost or damaged equipment if it is deemed by staff to be reasonably preventable given the sailor's ability level. If discipline is necessary, the director reserves the right to require a student to leave the program for a certain period of time. The student's parents will be notified immediately. Please refer to the Parent Agreement.

COMMUNICATION:

During the program, a newsletter will be distributed via email and the Park City Sailing website – http://www.SAILpc.org. Visit the site for information throughout the summer and to sign up to receive email updates.