Park City School District gives direction to kids through the compass community education
April 15, 2019
Summer's coming, but the Park City School District will not take a rest.
Through the Compass and the district's community education program, students will always have a fun time learning how to cook, do a craft, participate in a sport or brush up on some math through weekly programs to help kids and parents fill their summer hours.
Here are the week-by-week programs offered. The grades are listed by grades that students are entering in the fall.
JUNE 10-14
• Babysitting Training — ages 11 and older
• Camp Invention — grades 1-4
• Chef School — grades 4-6
• Fairyland Fantasy — ages 4-6
• Movie Star Camp — ages 7-14
• Off the Chart Art: The Art of Pixar — grades 3-5
• Play Well Legos: STEM — ages 5-12
• Quirkies — ages 4-6
JUNE 24-28
Recommended Stories For You
• Art Haven: Silly Circus — ages 3 1/2-5
• Babysitting Training — ages 11 and older
• Chef School: Baking — grades 4-6
• Lego We Do Robots — grades 2-4
• Mad Science: Rockets and Robots — grades K-6
• Off the Chart Art: Photography — grades 1-3
• Pete the Cat: It's All Groovy — ages 4-6
• Totally Tropical Rainforests — ages 3 1/2-5
JULY 1-5
• Chef School: Pets — grades 4-6
• Chef School Jr.: Cupcake Cafe — grades 1-3
• Extreme Animals of the Sea — ages 3 1/2-5
JULY 8-12
• Art Haven: Color My World — ages 3 1/2-5
• Art Haven — Wizardly Worlds — ages 6-10
• Chef School: Vegetarian — grades 4-6
• Digging Dinos — ages 5-7
• Diggin Dinos — ages 3 1/2-5
• Intermediate Golf at Red Ledges — ages 7 and older
• Off the Chart Art: Cartooning — grades 4-7
• Play Well Legos: Harry Potter — ages 5-12
JULY 15-19
• Art Haven: Pets, Pets and More Pets — ages 3 1/2-5
• Babysitting Training — ages 11 and older
• Chef School Jr.: Books in the Kitchen — grades 2-4
• Junior Golf at Red Ledges — grades K-5
• Mad Science: Jr. Engineer — grades K-6
• Off the Chart Art: Wearable Art — grades 1-5
• Slime-o-Rama — grades 2-4
• Tales with Tails — grades 4-6
• Ukulele with Bill McGinnis — grades 4-6
JULY 21-26
• Chef School Jr.: Cup Cake Cafe — grades 1-3
• Draw, Paint, Laugh, Create — grades 4-7
• Institute of Ice Cream and Root Beer — grades 4-6
• Mysteries of the Ice Age — ages 3 1/2-5
• Spa Day II — grades 2-4
JULY 29-AUG. 2
• Art Haven — Animals in Art — ages 6-10
• Bubble and Water Science Fun — ages 3 1/2-5
• Chef School: Pasta — grades 4-6
• Dr. Seuss and Silly Science — ages 5-7
• Fins and Feathers — ages 4-6
• Mad Science: Eureka — grades K-6
• The Paint Mixer — grades 6-9
AUG. 5-11
• Amazing Art Adventures Jr. — ages 3 1/2-5 and grades 1-3
• Kids Chemistry — grades 1-3
• Kids Yoga Jr. and Kids Yoga — ages 3 1/2 to grade 5
• Mini Math — ages 3 1/2-5
• Ready, Set, Write! — grades 5-6
• 3D printing and technology — grades 5-7
For Aquatic Center Information, which includes swimming, diving, splash camps and open swim hours, call Ecker Hill Middle School at 435-645-5617.
To register for Park City School District's summer sessions, visit http://www.pcschools.us/index.php?page=247 or call Jane Toly at 435-615-0215 or email jtoly@pc-schools.us.
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Park City Parent
Trending Sitewide
- Some Park City businesses irritated by resorts’ early close
- Scott’s Bowl owner expects ex-PCMR terrain will sit unused next season
- UPDATED: Student faces 18 charges in Park City High School bear spray incident
- Lawsuit: Talisker entities undertook ‘elaborate scheme’ to avoid repaying loan
- Man in custody after shooting brother at Summit County hotel, police say