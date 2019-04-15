Park City School District gives direction to kids through the compass community education

Summer's coming, but the Park City School District will not take a rest.

Through the Compass and the district's community education program, students will always have a fun time learning how to cook, do a craft, participate in a sport or brush up on some math through weekly programs to help kids and parents fill their summer hours.

Here are the week-by-week programs offered. The grades are listed by grades that students are entering in the fall.

JUNE 10-14

• Babysitting Training — ages 11 and older

• Camp Invention — grades 1-4

• Chef School — grades 4-6

• Fairyland Fantasy — ages 4-6

• Movie Star Camp — ages 7-14

• Off the Chart Art: The Art of Pixar — grades 3-5

• Play Well Legos: STEM — ages 5-12

• Quirkies — ages 4-6