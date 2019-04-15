Park City Ski and Snowboard readies some cool camps in the summer heat

WATER RAMP CAMP FOR SKIERS AND SNOWBOARDERS These five-day camps are for skiers or snowboarders ages 7-18-years old who are looking for a weeklong camp experience in which they can learn new tricks and progress their jumping skills all in the safety of the Utah Olympic Park Olympic training pool. Each week of camp consists of four full days of water ramping and trampoline training with some of the best coaches Park City Ski & Snowboard Club has to offer. The camp also includes one "rest/recovery day" on Wednesdays, during which participants will get to experience all the rides, drop tower, zip lines and adventure courses at the Utah Olympic Park. Ability: Intermediate and above skiers and snowboarders; comfortable going straight in a parallel stance over a jump

Ages: 7-18 years old

Dates: Monday through Friday, June 10-Aug. 23, 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. (except the week of July 4).

Price: $700/weekly camp. Limit of 10 participants per camp, $100 non-refundable deposit to secure your spot.

Contact: Ryan Devine, Head Coach, 435-658-4220 or rdevine@parkcityss.org.

AIR CAMP FOR SKIERS New for 2019 The Air Camp is geared towards skiers ages 7-12 years old who are looking for a multi-sport, weeklong summer camp to help progress their jumping, air awareness and safety skills. The camp includes two days of jumping into the Olympic training pool at the Utah Olympic Park, two days of Nordic jumping and an "air activity." Air activities include UOP ropes course, zip lines and the drop tower at the UOP as well as Ecker Hill pool. Recommended Stories For You Each day will also include an hour-long session on the trampolines to help gain confidence and become more comfortable and safe while in the air. Ability: Intermediate and above skiers; comfortable going straight in a parallel stance over a jump

Ages: 7-12 years old

Dates: Monday through Friday, July 22-26; and Aug. 5-9, 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.

Price: $350 per weekly camp. Limit of 15 participants per camp, $50 non-refundable deposit to secure your spot.

Contact: Ryan Devine, Head Coach, (435) 658- 4220 or rdevine@parkcityss.org.