Park City Ski and Snowboard readies some cool camps in the summer heat
April 15, 2019
WATER RAMP CAMP FOR SKIERS AND SNOWBOARDERS
These five-day camps are for skiers or snowboarders ages 7-18-years old who are looking for a weeklong camp experience in which they can learn new tricks and progress their jumping skills all in the safety of the Utah Olympic Park Olympic training pool.
Each week of camp consists of four full days of water ramping and trampoline training with some of the best coaches Park City Ski & Snowboard Club has to offer.
The camp also includes one "rest/recovery day" on Wednesdays, during which participants will get to experience all the rides, drop tower, zip lines and adventure courses at the Utah Olympic Park.
Ability: Intermediate and above skiers and snowboarders; comfortable going straight in a parallel stance over a jump
Ages: 7-18 years old
Dates: Monday through Friday, June 10-Aug. 23, 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. (except the week of July 4).
Price: $700/weekly camp. Limit of 10 participants per camp, $100 non-refundable deposit to secure your spot.
Contact: Ryan Devine, Head Coach, 435-658-4220 or rdevine@parkcityss.org.
AIR CAMP FOR SKIERS
New for 2019 The Air Camp is geared towards skiers ages 7-12 years old who are looking for a multi-sport, weeklong summer camp to help progress their jumping, air awareness and safety skills.
The camp includes two days of jumping into the Olympic training pool at the Utah Olympic Park, two days of Nordic jumping and an "air activity." Air activities include UOP ropes course, zip lines and the drop tower at the UOP as well as Ecker Hill pool.
Recommended Stories For You
Each day will also include an hour-long session on the trampolines to help gain confidence and become more comfortable and safe while in the air.
Ability: Intermediate and above skiers; comfortable going straight in a parallel stance over a jump
Ages: 7-12 years old
Dates: Monday through Friday, July 22-26; and Aug. 5-9, 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
Price: $350 per weekly camp. Limit of 15 participants per camp, $50 non-refundable deposit to secure your spot.
Contact: Ryan Devine, Head Coach, (435) 658- 4220 or rdevine@parkcityss.org.
PCSS ELITEAM "COMPLETE ATHLETE" TRAINING CAMP
New for 2019
The Park City Ski & Snowboard Club is partnering with ELITEAM Training Camps to provide a high-level, off-season camp for alpine ski racers, freeskiers, and freestyle athletes ages 9-13 years old to train them physically, mentally and nutritionally so they become more complete athletes.
ELITEAM will give them the tools to pursue not only their competitive goals more effectively in the winter, but the concepts learned will help them with other sports as well as in the classroom. Activities will include ski-specific exercises, running, hiking, mountain biking, ropes course, obstacle courses, dance, dryland slalom, body-weight strength training, cooking, sandpit slalom and more.
While this is the first camp of its kind for PCSS, ELITEAM has been training young athletes for 27 years and ELITEAM Alums include Olympians Mikaela Shiffrin, Alice Merryweather and Liz Stephen. Olympian and ELITEAM Head Coach Doug Lewis, along with his wife and Camp Director Kelley Lewis will lead an energetic and qualified staff of coaches, most of whom will be from the excellent PCSS coaching staff.
Ability: Designed for competitive alpine racers, freeskiers, and freestyle athletes looking to the next step
Ages: 9-13 years old
Dates: Monday through Friday, Aug. 12-16, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Campers will be provided snacks, but must bring their own lunch. All Campers will receive a free water bottle and ELITEAM shirt.
Price: $550/weekly camp. Limit of 45 participants per camp, $100 non-refundable deposit to secure your spot.
Contact: Doug Lewis, Head Coach, at doug@elite- am.com
SUGAR GLIDER NORDIC SKI JUMPING CAMP
Looking to turbo charge your agility, balance, coordination, and of course speed? This camp is for girls and boys ages 8-12 years old who have the ability level to ski blue runs. Learn how to ski jump in a safe and fun environment! They will need their own alpine skis and boots. The sport of ski jumping builds character, confidence, and courage in safe and inclusive environment. Camp is hosted at the Utah Olympic Park. Camp includes a T-Shirt.
Ability: Intermediate and above skiers; comfortable going straight in a parallel stance over a jump
Ages: 8-12 years old
Dates: Monday through Thursday, June 10-13; July 8-11; Aug.12-15, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Utah Olympic Park.
Price: $270 per 4-day camp; $50 non-refundable deposit to secure your spot.
Contact: Alan Alborn, Head Coach, 435-513-0987 or aalborn@parkcityss.org
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Park City Parent
Trending Sitewide
- Some Park City businesses irritated by resorts’ early close
- Scott’s Bowl owner expects ex-PCMR terrain will sit unused next season
- UPDATED: Student faces 18 charges in Park City High School bear spray incident
- Lawsuit: Talisker entities undertook ‘elaborate scheme’ to avoid repaying loan
- Man in custody after shooting brother at Summit County hotel, police say