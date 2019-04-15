Peek into a summer of fun at the Peek Program

PEEK's active learning environment, in and out of the classroom, fosters emotional growth and encourages independence as well as problem-solving skills where children blossom into strong and respectful students. This summer The PEEK Program is the place to be! Weekly, 36 lucky children ages 3 to 8 years old will come together to enjoy the summer. With a low 1-to-8 teacher-to-student ratio, our PEEK teaching team will use their imaginations to create eight weeks of fun-filled themed camps. PEEK's first camp theme, "Super Friends," encourages children to be a Super Hero — filling other's buckets and spreading kindness. Other weekly themes include possibly milking a cow while "On the Farm" and dig- ging our way through the "Jurassic (Park)" period as we uncover the dinosaurs found in Utah such as the armored ankylosaurs. The fun doesn't stop … we'll get out the goggles as we "Discover Science" and try our hand at a few mind-blowing experiments. To cool off, during our "Wet and Wild" week we'll experience water in a multitude of ways while on-campus or at Deer Creek Reservoir. If all of this doesn't get your blood pumping, then certainly our last week of camp will when we invite "Pete the Cat" into our summer curriculum; celebrating the end of summer as just a kid should.

While playing inside and out on our Pinebrook campus, (at the corner of Kilby and Pinebrook roads) on Mondays and Wednesdays, our campers will experience the theme of the week through song, storytelling and listening, painting, crafts, games and assorted activities. We promise we'll go outside often and enjoy the great outdoors and warm sunshine. Wait, that's not all, with safety as our priority, four PEEK teachers will venture out on field trip days (Tuesdays and Thursdays) with 24 campers, ages 4 1⁄4 to 8 years of age. While on these adventures we'll visit places like Trailside Park, Wheeler Farm, Natural History Museum, Can- yon's Fire Station and Kamas Pool along with hiking, swimming and much more. Know when riding in PEEK vehicles, children are safely secured in a federally approved five-point harness car seats or boosters.