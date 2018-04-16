Peek into a summer of fun at the PEEK Program

PEEK's active learning environment, in and out of the classroom, fosters emotional growth and encourages independence as well as problem-solving skills where children blossom into strong and respectful students.

Weekly, 36 lucky 3- to 8-year-old children will come together to enjoy the summer. With a low one to eight teacher-to-student ratio, our PEEK teaching team will use their imaginations to create nine weeks of fun-filled themed camps.

PEEK's first camp theme, SUPER FRIENDS, encourages children to be a Super Hero—filling other's buckets and spreading kindness.

Other weekly themes include possibly milking a cow while ON THE FARM, watching and making THINGS THAT FLY OR FLOAT and experiencing the physics behind each.

The fun doesn't stop. In LET'S GET MESSY kids create aesthetically pleasing pieces of art, or slip into our swimsuits as we get WET AND WILD learning and playing during water week.

We'll also go back in time to learn about the JURASSIC [PARK] period as we uncover the dinosaurs found in Utah such as the armored ankylosaurs.

Then we'll get out the goggles as we DISCOVER[Y] SCIENCE and try our hand at a few mind-blowing experiments. If all of this doesn't get your blood pumping then certainly our last week of camp will when we host our END OF SUMMER CELEBRATION; celebrating summer as just a kid should.

While playing inside and out on our Pinebrook campus, (located at the corner of Kilby and Pinebrook roads) on Mondays and Wednesdays, our campers will experience the theme of the week through song, storytelling and listening, painting, crafts, games and assorted activities. We promise we'll go outside often and enjoy the great outdoors and warm sunshine.

Wait, that's not all, with safety as our priority, four PEEK teachers will venture out on field trip days (Tuesdays and Thursdays) with 24 campers, ages 4-and-a-half to 8. While on these adventures we'll visit places like Rotary Park, Wheeler Farm, Natural History Museum, Discovery Gateway, Canyons Fire Station and Park City Ice Arena along with hiking, swimming and much more.

Know when riding in PEEK vehicles, children are safely secured in a federally approved 5-point harness car seat or booster.

Our 3- to 4-and-a-half year-olds are not forgotten.

We've planned a few shorter adventures to a local farm, meandering through Rotary Park, visiting our local fire station and exploring a few nearby parks.

Also, all Friday campers will end the week playing in the water during "open swim" at the South Summit Aquatics & Fitness Center, better known as the Kamas Pool.

We've planned the fun with safety in mind; our PEEK teachers will be both in, and around the pool, supported by lifeguards and each child wearing "puddle jumpers" (USCG approved floatation devices).

Did you think we forgot about you, the parents? Never! PEEK has created a variety of camp options to fit your summer scheduling needs. See how PEEK's flexibility fits parents' needs by:

· choosing between one, two, three, four or five days per week

· choosing the length of the day — half or all day

· receiving free extended hours with each camp

· mixing and matching the days in a variety of ways

No matter the time of year, we never want to venture from our MISSION STATEMENT—The PEEK Program cultivates a safe, enriching school and summer experience where young children come together to gain social, emotional and academic knowledge in age-appropriate learning environments.

Visit http://www.thepeekprogram.com to find downloadable SUMMER and FALL registration forms. PEEK can be reached at 435-649-9188 or by email at info@thepeekprogram.com.