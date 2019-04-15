Peggy Bergmann Ballet West Academy keeps students on their toes
April 15, 2019
The Peggy Bergmann Ballet West Academy at Park City will offer an intensive program that is designed for serious students who desire individual instruction in a professional and caring environment.
This summer workshop guides students in their ballet technique as well as other dance forms that complement a ballet artist.
FANTASY CAMP
June 24-27 or Aug. 5-8
Ages 3-6
Mondays-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-noon
In this ever-popular camp the fairy tales of childhood come to life through movement, creativity and imagination. In addition to ballet, creative movement, rhythm and music skills, the activities are designed to teach our youngest dancers what being a real Prince and Princess is all about — being kind, loving and helpful, as well as be- ing empowered and independent. Healthy snacks and crafts are included each day with a special in-studio performance held on the last day. Fee $160
POP STAR WORKSHOP FOR BOYS AND GIRLS
June 24-27 or Aug. 5-8
Ages 7-10
Monday-Thursday 9:30 a.m.-noon
This fun-filled energetic camp includes dancing and singing to current popular music. Dancers will focus on dance skills including musicality, co-ordination and movement memory while incorporating fun and exciting choreography. Dancers will have an opportunity to show off their "Pop Star" style in a closing performance. Fee $160
BALLET INTENSIVE
July 8-25
Featuring Ballet West faculty and guest instructors from around the world, the intensive classical ballet program is designed for serious students who desire individual instruction in a professional and caring environment. This summer workshop guides students in their ballet technique as well as other dance forms that complement a ballet artist.
Recommended Stories For You
Dancers must register with their 2018-19 levels
Group A
(Current Level 1-2), $600
Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Group B
(Current Level 3-4), $675
Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Group C
(Current Level 5-7), $675
Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
CHOREOGRAPHY CAMP
Aug. 12-15
This is a mandatory camp for Levels 1 through 7. This annual camp is challenging, fast paced and fun. Dancers will work on ballet, tap and jazz/ contemporary technique, turns, leaps, choreography, nutrition, injury prevention and conditioning. Dancers should bring snacks for a 15-minute break.
For information and to register, visit balletwestacademy.org/park-city-summer.
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Park City Parent
Trending Sitewide
- Some Park City businesses irritated by resorts’ early close
- Scott’s Bowl owner expects ex-PCMR terrain will sit unused next season
- UPDATED: Student faces 18 charges in Park City High School bear spray incident
- Lawsuit: Talisker entities undertook ‘elaborate scheme’ to avoid repaying loan
- Man in custody after shooting brother at Summit County hotel, police say