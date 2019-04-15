Peggy Bergmann Ballet West Academy keeps students on their toes

The Peggy Bergmann Ballet West Academy at Park City will offer an intensive program that is designed for serious students who desire individual instruction in a professional and caring environment.

This summer workshop guides students in their ballet technique as well as other dance forms that complement a ballet artist.

FANTASY CAMP

June 24-27 or Aug. 5-8

Ages 3-6

Mondays-Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-noon

In this ever-popular camp the fairy tales of childhood come to life through movement, creativity and imagination. In addition to ballet, creative movement, rhythm and music skills, the activities are designed to teach our youngest dancers what being a real Prince and Princess is all about — being kind, loving and helpful, as well as be- ing empowered and independent. Healthy snacks and crafts are included each day with a special in-studio performance held on the last day. Fee $160