Shop smart and spend less this back-to-school season

As summer nights shorten and the school year approaches, you may be looking for ways to reduce the stress and costs of back-to-school preparations and ease into a new routine. Thankfully, the experts at Dollar General are offering families suggestions for an easy and affordable return to classes.

School Supplies

Start by separating and categorizing students’ supplies lists and compare to items that may be left over from the previous school year. To pick up needs in one easy stop, visit a local Dollar General to purchase school supplies that are colorful and cost-effective, with over 100 back-to-school items priced at $1 or less. School and classroom essentials may include notebooks, coloring supplies, backpacks, a reusable water bottle and more.



Additionally, a variety of hand sanitizers starting at $1 can be easily placed into lunchboxes, desks, pencil cases or given to school staff to help stop the spread of germs.



For teachers who want to save big in 2022, sign up for a DG account and get verified for 30% off qualified items on up to four shopping trips through Sept. 9. Additionally customers can save $3 on qualifying $15 or more

supply purchases in the stationery, cleaning and paper, and houseware categories through Sept. 9.

All offers are available through DG Digital Coupons online and in the DG App, where customers can load coupons and rewards on an easy-to-use platform and redeem them at checkout.



Healthier Eating



Back-to-school also means after school activities such as clubs and athletics. While juggling practices, rehearsals and club meetings, consider packing healthier snacks to support a busy schedule. Meal prep can also be helpful on busy days, and Dollar General’s DG Easy Meals provides access to simple recipes with affordable ingredients to make breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner easy and stress-free.



Entrees like Pecan-Crusted Salmon or Buffalo Chicken Pizza can be made ahead and stored in the fridge or freezer until ready to eat. Dollar General also offers Better For You recipes that provide healthier meal options featuring ingredients available at DG stores.



Organization Necessities



As the school year begins and schedules fill up, some find it harder to stay organized. Use a customizable planner or calendar to remind you of pick-up times, parent-teacher conferences and other important appointments.

These tools are also great for high school or college students managing a new class schedule. Write out chores on a dry erase board, which can be secured to the side of the fridge, to keep track of daily duties.

Finally, if your surfaces tend to collect clutter, a large canvas storage container can be a great way to keep items together for a quick cleanup.



With these back-to-school tips and tricks, you can send students of all ages to their classes prepared with everything on the list, all while saving time and money in the process.

