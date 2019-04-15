South Summit aquatics and fitness center in Kamas offers summer fun and education
April 15, 2019
The South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center, 350 E. 200 S. in Kamas, is a South Summit School District facility that offers summer classes to the public.
These sessions range from swimming, tennis and even Frisbee. All classes fall under the center's core values: fun, fitness, friendly and safety.
Here is a summary of what the center offers to children, teens and families during the summer.
SUMMER ADVENTURE CAMPS
ART CAMP
July 15-18, South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center party room
Ages: 8-12 — 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $25
Registration: July 1-14
BASEBALL CAMP
Recommended Stories For You
Aug. 5-8, South Summit High School baseball field
Ages: 8-10 — 10-11 a.m. | 11-14 — 11 a.m.-noon
Cost: $25
Registration: July 23-Aug. 4
BEACH VOLLEYBALL CAMP
July 29-Aug. 1, South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center volleyball pits
Ages: 8-14 —10-11 a.m.
Cost: $25
Registration: July 8-20
GOLF CAMP
June 24-27, behind the South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center
Ages: 8-14 — 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $35
Registration: June 10-22
H2O ADVENTURE CAMP
June 10-13, South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center pools
Ages: 8-12 — 11 a.m.-noon
Cost: $25
Registration: May 27-June 8
MOUNTAIN BIKE CAMP
July 8-12, South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center lobby
Ages: 8-14 — 8-10 a.m.
Cost: $50
Registration: June 24-July 6
SOCCER
Monday-Thursday, June 3-6, South Summit High School soccer field
Ages: 8-10 — 10-11 a.m. | 11-14 — 11 a.m.-noon
Cost: $25
Registration: May 20-June 1
SUMMER BLAST CAMP
June 17-20, South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center lobby
Ages: 8-12 — 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $25
Registration: June 3-15
SWIMMING LESSONS
• Parent and child, $25
• Preschool Aquatics A & B, $30
• Level 1, 2, 3: $30
• Level 4 and 5: $35
• Level 6: $35
• Scout merit badge: $20
Session 1: June 3-13, registration: April 29-June 1
Session 2: June 17-27, registration: May 20-June 15
Session 3: July 8-18, registration: June 10-July 6
Session 4: July 29-Aug. 8, registration: June 1-July 27
START SMART PROGRAMS
Star Smart helps children prepare for sports through a step-by-step approach that builds self-esteem and makes sports fun.
START SMART FLAG FOOTBALL
Mondays: Aug. 19-Sept. 23, 4-5 p.m.
Ages: 5-7
Cost: $20
Registration: Aug. 5-17
START SMART GOLF
Tuesdays: July 9-Aug. 13, 4-5 p.m.
Ages: 5-7
Cost: $20
Registration: June 24-July 6
SLIP 'N SLIDE
A fun event sponsored by SSAFC. Kids and adults are encouraged to see who can slide the furthest.
Thursdays: June 20, July 18 and Aug. 15 — 1-4 p.m.
Cost: Admission to SSAFC
KARATE
Mondays and/or Wednesdays: 5:30-7:25 p.m.
Cost: $30 per person once a week; $50 per person twice a week
CPR/FIRST AID/AED
This course includes the new rescue breathing, CPR-AED and first aid skills for adult, child and baby.
Summer Session: Tuesday, June 11
Time: 5:30-9 p.m.
Cost: $55, mask and skill card included
Registration: May 20-June 8
SOUTH SUMMIT SWIMMING (Formerly USA and Pre Comp swim teams)
The new pre-comp/USA swim sessions will be 12 weeks long and will include three to four meets per session.
Swimmers in elementary, middle school and high school are invited to join the summer sessions. Practice days are determined by the swim team.
Dates: June 3-July 25
Times: 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $75
Registration: April 29-July 13
For more information, call 435-783-2423 or visit http://www.ssummit.k12.ut.us/ ssafc.cfm
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Park City Parent
Trending Sitewide
- Some Park City businesses irritated by resorts’ early close
- Scott’s Bowl owner expects ex-PCMR terrain will sit unused next season
- UPDATED: Student faces 18 charges in Park City High School bear spray incident
- Lawsuit: Talisker entities undertook ‘elaborate scheme’ to avoid repaying loan
- Man in custody after shooting brother at Summit County hotel, police say