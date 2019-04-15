South Summit aquatics and fitness center in Kamas offers summer fun and education

The South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center, 350 E. 200 S. in Kamas, is a South Summit School District facility that offers summer classes to the public.

These sessions range from swimming, tennis and even Frisbee. All classes fall under the center's core values: fun, fitness, friendly and safety.

Here is a summary of what the center offers to children, teens and families during the summer.

SUMMER ADVENTURE CAMPS

ART CAMP

July 15-18, South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center party room

Ages: 8-12 — 10-11 a.m.

Cost: $25

Registration: July 1-14

BASEBALL CAMP

Aug. 5-8, South Summit High School baseball field

Ages: 8-10 — 10-11 a.m. | 11-14 — 11 a.m.-noon

Cost: $25

Registration: July 23-Aug. 4

BEACH VOLLEYBALL CAMP

July 29-Aug. 1, South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center volleyball pits

Ages: 8-14 —10-11 a.m.

Cost: $25

Registration: July 8-20

GOLF CAMP

June 24-27, behind the South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center

Ages: 8-14 — 10-11 a.m.

Cost: $35

Registration: June 10-22