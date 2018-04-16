South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center in Kamas offers summer fun and education

The South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center, 350 E. 200 South in Kamas, is a South Summit School District facility that offers summer classes to the public.

These sessions range from swimming, tennis and even Frisbee. All classes fall under the center's core values: Fun, Fitness, Friendly and Safety.

Here is a summary of what the center offers to children, teens and families during the summer.

Summer Adventure Camps

Art Camp

Dates: July 16-19, South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center party room

Ages: 8-12 — 10-11 a.m.

Cost: $25

Registration: July 2-14

Baseball Camp

Dates: Aug. 6-9, South Summit High School Baseball Field

Ages: 8-10 — 10-11 a.m.

11-14 — 11 a.m.-noon

Cost: $25

Registration: July 23-Aug. 4

Beach Volleyball Camp

Dates: July 30-Aug. 2, South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center Volleyball pits

Ages: 8-14 —10-11 a.m.

Cost: $25

Registration: July 9-21

Golf Camp

Dates: June 25-28, behind the South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center

Ages: 8-14 — 10-11 a.m.

Cost: $35

Registration: June 11-25

H2O Adventure Camp

Dates: June 11-4, South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center pools

Ages: 8-12 — 11 a.m.-noon

Cost: $25

Registration: May 28-June 9

Mountain Bike Camp

Dates: July 9-12, South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center lobby

Ages: 8-14 — 8-10 a.m.

Cost: $50

Registration: June 25-July 7

Soccer

Dates: Monday-Thursday, June 4-7, South Summit High School Soccer Field

Ages: 8-10 — 10-11 a.m.

11-14 — 11 a.m.-noon

Cost: $25

Registration: May 21-June 2

Summer Blast Camp

Dates: June 18-21, South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center lobby

Ages: 8-14 — 10-11 a.m.

Cost: $25

Registration: June 4-16

Swimming Lessons

• Parent and child, $25

• Preschool Aquatics A & B, $35

• Level 1,2, 3: $30

• Level 4 and 5: $35

• Level 6: $35

• Scout merit badge: $20

Session 1: June 4-14

Registration: April 30-May 30

Session 2: June 18-28

Registration: May 14-June 13

Session 3: July 9-19

Registration: June 14-July 4

Session 4: July 30-Aug. 9

Registration: June 25-July 25

Start Smart Programs

Star Smart helps children prepare for sports through a step-by-step approach that builds self-esteem and makes sports fun.

Start Smart Golf

Dates: Tuesdays: July 10-Aug. 14, 4-5 p.m.

Ages: 5-7

Cost: $20

Registration: June 25-July 7

Start Smart Flag Football

Dates: Mondays: Aug. 20-Sept. 24, 4-5 p.m.

Ages: 5-7

Cost: $20

Registration: Aug. 6-18

Slip 'n Slide

A fun event sponsored by SSAFC. Kids and adults are encouraged to see who can slide the furthest.

Dates: Thursdays: June 21, July 19 and August 16th

1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: Admission to SSAFC

Karate

Dates: Mondays and/or Wednesdays: 5:30-7:25 p.m.

Cost: $30 per person once a week; $50 per person twice a week

First Aid/CPR/AED

This course includes the new rescue breathing, CPR-AED and first aid skills for adult, child, and baby.

Summer Session: Tuesday, June 12th

Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-9:00 p.m.

Cost: $45, mask included

Registration: May 21-June 11

South Summit Swimming (Formerly USA and Pre Comp swim teams)

The new pre-comp/USA swim sessions will be 12 weeks long and will include three to four meets per session.

Swimmers in elementary, middle school and high school are invited to join the summer sessions. Practice days are determined by the swim team.

Dates: June 4-July 27

Times: 10-11 a.m.

Cost: $75

Registration: May 7-June 18

For more information, call 435-783-2423 or visit http://www.ssummit.k12.ut.us/ssafc.cfm.