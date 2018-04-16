South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center in Kamas offers summer fun and education
April 16, 2018
The South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center, 350 E. 200 South in Kamas, is a South Summit School District facility that offers summer classes to the public.
These sessions range from swimming, tennis and even Frisbee. All classes fall under the center's core values: Fun, Fitness, Friendly and Safety.
Here is a summary of what the center offers to children, teens and families during the summer.
Summer Adventure Camps
Art Camp
Dates: July 16-19, South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center party room
Ages: 8-12 — 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $25
Registration: July 2-14
Baseball Camp
Dates: Aug. 6-9, South Summit High School Baseball Field
Ages: 8-10 — 10-11 a.m.
11-14 — 11 a.m.-noon
Cost: $25
Registration: July 23-Aug. 4
Beach Volleyball Camp
Dates: July 30-Aug. 2, South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center Volleyball pits
Ages: 8-14 —10-11 a.m.
Cost: $25
Registration: July 9-21
Golf Camp
Dates: June 25-28, behind the South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center
Ages: 8-14 — 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $35
Registration: June 11-25
H2O Adventure Camp
Dates: June 11-4, South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center pools
Ages: 8-12 — 11 a.m.-noon
Cost: $25
Registration: May 28-June 9
Mountain Bike Camp
Dates: July 9-12, South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center lobby
Ages: 8-14 — 8-10 a.m.
Cost: $50
Registration: June 25-July 7
Soccer
Dates: Monday-Thursday, June 4-7, South Summit High School Soccer Field
Ages: 8-10 — 10-11 a.m.
11-14 — 11 a.m.-noon
Cost: $25
Registration: May 21-June 2
Summer Blast Camp
Dates: June 18-21, South Summit Aquatics and Fitness Center lobby
Ages: 8-14 — 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $25
Registration: June 4-16
Swimming Lessons
• Parent and child, $25
• Preschool Aquatics A & B, $35
• Level 1,2, 3: $30
• Level 4 and 5: $35
• Level 6: $35
• Scout merit badge: $20
Session 1: June 4-14
Registration: April 30-May 30
Session 2: June 18-28
Registration: May 14-June 13
Session 3: July 9-19
Registration: June 14-July 4
Session 4: July 30-Aug. 9
Registration: June 25-July 25
Start Smart Programs
Star Smart helps children prepare for sports through a step-by-step approach that builds self-esteem and makes sports fun.
Start Smart Golf
Dates: Tuesdays: July 10-Aug. 14, 4-5 p.m.
Ages: 5-7
Cost: $20
Registration: June 25-July 7
Start Smart Flag Football
Dates: Mondays: Aug. 20-Sept. 24, 4-5 p.m.
Ages: 5-7
Cost: $20
Registration: Aug. 6-18
Slip 'n Slide
A fun event sponsored by SSAFC. Kids and adults are encouraged to see who can slide the furthest.
Dates: Thursdays: June 21, July 19 and August 16th
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Cost: Admission to SSAFC
Karate
Dates: Mondays and/or Wednesdays: 5:30-7:25 p.m.
Cost: $30 per person once a week; $50 per person twice a week
First Aid/CPR/AED
This course includes the new rescue breathing, CPR-AED and first aid skills for adult, child, and baby.
Summer Session: Tuesday, June 12th
Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-9:00 p.m.
Cost: $45, mask included
Registration: May 21-June 11
South Summit Swimming (Formerly USA and Pre Comp swim teams)
The new pre-comp/USA swim sessions will be 12 weeks long and will include three to four meets per session.
Swimmers in elementary, middle school and high school are invited to join the summer sessions. Practice days are determined by the swim team.
Dates: June 4-July 27
Times: 10-11 a.m.
Cost: $75
Registration: May 7-June 18
For more information, call 435-783-2423 or visit http://www.ssummit.k12.ut.us/ssafc.cfm.
